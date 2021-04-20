Grandville Balloon Walk: Find All 12 Life-Sized Balloon Animals This Weekend

Balloon Walk Comes to Grandville for April Weekend

Downtown Grandville

Grandville, MI 49418

Balloon artists from near and far are hard at work in Grandville, MI right now creating life-sized balloon sculptures for this weekend’s Balloon Walk.

From April 22 through April 24, twelve locations will play host to these gigantic balloon displays.

Each venue will have event maps, goodie collecting bags, and wrapped chocolate for each guest (while supplies last).

Current mask orders and number of people allowed in businesses must be followed.