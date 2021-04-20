Grandville Balloon Walk: Find All 12 Life-Sized Balloon Animals This Weekend

Balloon Walk Comes to Grandville for April Weekend
|Downtown Grandville
Grandville, MI 49418
Balloon artists from near and far are hard at work in Grandville, MI right now creating life-sized balloon sculptures for this weekend’s Balloon Walk.
From April 22 through April 24, twelve locations will play host to these gigantic balloon displays.
Each venue will have event maps, goodie collecting bags, and wrapped chocolate for each guest (while supplies last).
Current mask orders and number of people allowed in businesses must be followed.
Balloon Walk Hours
Art may be viewed during regular business hours on Thursday (April 22) and Saturday (April 24).
Friday, April 23, 2021 hours are noon – 8 pm for all venues.
Downtown Grandville Balloon Walk Details, Including List & Map
Where can you find the balloon sculptures and what will they be?
Use the list below to find the life-sized balloon sculptures, as well as see what the sculpture topic is for each location.
Each stop will have wrapped candy. One piece per person while supplies last.
|Johnson Carpet One
4034 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Panda Balloon Sculpture
Bonus: Silent Auction
|Kregel Parable Christian Store
4014 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Octopus Balloon Sculpture
|Pfaff Jewelers
4000 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Unicorn Balloon Sculpture
|Apogee Therapy Center
3010 Wilson Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Farm Balloon Sculpture
|Leaves Personal Care
3980 Chicago Dr SW Suite 100, Grandville, MI 49418
Animal Eye Spy Balloon Sculpture
|Steenstras’s Royal Dutch Bakery
3940 30th St SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Birds Balloon Sculpture
|Grandville Jenison Chamber
2939 Wilson Ave SW #106, Grandville, MI 49418
Buffalo & Longhorn Sheep Balloon Sculpture
|MI Moonshine
4005 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Dragon Balloon Sculpture
|Jurgens & Holtvluwer Menswear
4015 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Bug Wall Window Display Balloon Sculpture
|Striders
4045 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Spring Window Display Balloon Sculpture
|Osgood Brewing
4051 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Dinosaur Balloon Sculpture
|Rainbow Grill
4158 Chicago Dr SW #1265, Grandville, MI 49418
Monkey Tree Balloon Sculpture