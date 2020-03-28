Grocery Shopping Hours for Stores across West Michigan, Including Delivery and Pick-Up Options

When it comes to grocery stores, West Michigan has choices. If you’re lucky enough to have a flexible schedule when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be able to take advantage of the schedule and special shopping hours we’ve put together.

Most of the grocery stores in West Michigan have adjusted their shopping hours to accommodate new cleaning routines and to giver their hardworking teams a chance to restock the shelves.

In addition to offering in-person shopping, many of our local grocery stores have delivery or curbside pickup options. Plus, now many have set special shopping hours for seniors, at-risk individuals, and even pregnant women in certain cases.

A few weeks ago, I would have counted it a win to have a menu planned out and a grocery list to go with it. These days, I’m spending a whole lot more time making sure my shopping list covers everything our family needs (I’d love to get enough food for 2 weeks at a time but I find that I’m lucky to get a 10-day supply planned and into my cart.)

I’m even being strategic about which stores I shop at and when I shop them. Now that people are starting to settle into our temporary new way of life, I’m hopeful that the hoarding/panic that caused people to run out and buy up all the TP is dying down.

Costco has done a great job with social distancing and I would go there if I needed a lot of staples, but I learned last week that showing up right when they open means that you’ll probably be standing in the checkout line for quite a while. Plus, Costco is a big place and I just feel more comfortable shopping the smaller stores as long as they aren’t crowded.

Today, Friday, my strategy was to go in the early afternoon – after all of the lunch shoppers were done but before the after-work crowd came in. I’m staying away from the opening hour crush because I have faith that most of the stores will be well-supplied and have almost everything I need when I shop in the afternoon. I was betting that a Friday afternoon trip would mean fewer people than Saturday or Sunday, and likely a better selection than weekend shopping.

Here are a few other things I’m doing to try to keep my distance from the coronavirus:

My kids are staying home . Usually, I like to bring one child along for the conversation and help. Not now. It’s hard enough to keep myself 6 feet away from others – having a whole extra body to corral is added stress I don’t need.

. Usually, I like to bring one child along for the conversation and help. Not now. It’s hard enough to keep myself 6 feet away from others – having a whole extra body to corral is added stress I don’t need. I have Clorox wipes in my car . They’re coveted, yes, and my supply is low, but I think this is one place I need them in my life right now. After going into a store, I’m wiping my hands, my keys, my door handles, and all sorts of other things down.

. They’re coveted, yes, and my supply is low, but I think this is one place I need them in my life right now. After going into a store, I’m wiping my hands, my keys, my door handles, and all sorts of other things down. I’m only bringing my list and my credit card into the store. No need to carry my phone – and the reusable bags are not coming with me for the foreseeable future.

into the store. No need to carry my phone – and the reusable bags are not coming with me for the foreseeable future. I shopped at Aldi and Gordon Food Service . Amazingly, I was able to fill everything on my list at these two stores. I chose them because they are smaller and the parking lots looked less full than Meijer and Walmart at 2 pm on Friday.

. Amazingly, I was able to fill everything on my list at these two stores. I chose them because they are smaller and the parking lots looked less full than Meijer and Walmart at 2 pm on Friday. I’m shopping at off-peak times , like midafternoon. I’m staying away from the first hours a store is open. Both stores were relatively quiet when I shopped.

, like midafternoon. I’m staying away from the first hours a store is open. Both stores were relatively quiet when I shopped. We’re strategically bringing the groceries into the house. I’ve never wiped down my groceries before, but today I did. It took a long time and I’m not sure it really matters or accomplished anything, but since COVID-19 is invisible, this seemed like a reasonable thing to do.

A Few More Ways Stores Have Shifted from Business-As-Usual

In addition to creating special shopping hours for at-risk population groups, limiting store hours, and instituting per item limits, many grocery stores are doing extra things to help the public – and their staff – deal with the huge demand for their services.

Here’s a list of notable actions or features that are setting some stores apart:

Seniors and at-risk members (those with disabilities or compromised immune systems) can shop at Sam’s Club without ever leaving their car. From a designated parking location, members in need can place an order from their car. Then, a Sam’s Club associate will grab the items on the list, and the member will use Scan & Go to check out.

without ever leaving their car. From a designated parking location, members in need can place an order from their car. Then, a Sam’s Club associate will grab the items on the list, and the member will use Scan & Go to check out. SpartanNash will start to offer free, same-day prescription delivery at all company-owned pharmacies. Free, same-day delivery will be available at Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Family Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods and Econofoods starting April 1, 2020.\

will start to offer at all company-owned pharmacies. Free, same-day delivery will be available at Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Family Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods and Econofoods starting April 1, 2020.\ CVS is increasing access to medicine by offering free home delivery, 90-day prescriptions, and waiving early refill limits.

is increasing access to medicine by offering free home delivery, 90-day prescriptions, and waiving early refill limits. Product returns are temporarily suspended, as are bottle returns, at many locations.

Big List of Grand Rapids Grocery Hours and Special Shopping Hours for Seniors, First Responders, Healthcare Workers and More

9 am – 7 pm (some at 6 pm)

Seniors + Expectant Mothers: 8:30 am (T & Th)

Instacart delivery

10 am – 6:30 pm (M – F) // 9:30 am – 6 pm (Sat) // 10 am – 6 pm (Sun)

Seniors: 8 am – 9 am (T & Th)

Instacart delivery

Instacart & Shipt delivery

8am – 8pm (M – Sun)

Seniors & At-Risk: 6 am – 8 am (M, W, F)

First Responders, Law Enforcement, Healthcare Workers: 6 am – 8 am (T & Th)

Instacart delivery

7 am – 8 pm (M – Sat) // Sunday hours vary by location

Instacart Delivery

8 am – 10 pm (M – Sun)

First Responders, Essential Service Workers, Immunocompromized: 7 am – 8 am (M & W)

Seniors: 7 am – 8 am (T & Th)

Shipt & Meijer Home Delivery for Meijer Stores

Curbside pickup for Meijer Stores

9 am – 8 pm (M – Sat) // 10 am – 6 pm (Sun)

Seniors & At-Risk: 7 am – 9 am (T & Th)

Instacart delivery

6 am – midnight (M – Sun)

*Metro Family Fare & pharmacy in Wyoming, Mich. still open 24 hours

Seniors, pregnant women, at-risk: 7 am – 9 am (T & Th)

Fastlane Delivery & Curbside pickup at many locations

8 am – 9 pm (M – Sun)

Seniors & At-Risk: 8 am – 9am (W)

Target Team members: 7 am – 8 am (M, F, Sa)

Instacart & Shipt delivery

9 am – 7 pm

Seniors: 9 am – 10am expedited line for seniors

9 am – 9 pm (24-hr drive-through pharmacy locations remain intact)

Seniors: 8 am – 9am (T)

7 am – 8:30 pm (M – Sun)

Seniors: 6 am – 7 am (T)

Walmart Grocery Delivery & Curbside pickup