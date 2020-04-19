Where You Can Find a CSA Near Grand Rapids and How CSA Farms Work

*feature image photo credit: Bruce Schuler

What’s a CSA? And Why Have all my Friends Joined One?

You’ve probably heard people talking about their CSA near Grand Rapids during the Michigan growing season. The letters stand for Community Supported Agriculture – but what exactly does that mean?

Community Supported Agriculture is a way to connect directly to a local farm to stock your fridge with delicious fruits and veggies. Here’s how it works…

CSA’s sell shares of the crops they grow to members of the public (you and me!). At the start of the growing season, a farm decides how many shares of produce they will offer.

Participants buy the share before crops are producing, which allows the farm to cover their operating expenses. Throughout the summer, CSA members receive a weekly share of the harvest. These shares vary from farm to farm but include a weekly box (basket or bag) of seasonal produce for the duration of the farming season, which is around 20 weeks.

Families Love the Local Connection With a CSA

My family has been part of a CSA since we moved here four years ago.

For 20 weeks straight, we pick up locally-grown organic produce at the peak of its flavor. All farms have different growing capabilities and offer different vegetables, but many tend to follow a plan that fits best with Michigan weather – lots of greens in the beginning, peppers, onions, beans and tomatoes in the middle, and winter squash in the fall.

Most CSAs are vegetable focused but different farms offer options to purchase meat, eggs, honey, fruit, or flowers at a lower cost.

I work for my CSA, so instead of paying money for my vegetable share, I pay with my couple hours of labor on the farm every week.

Sometimes I think it would be easier to just pay for my share and show up once a week to collect the harvest, but there is something so satisfying (and relaxing) about getting my hands dirty planting and harvesting. Plus I learn so much – like did you know garlic can be planted in late fall and grow through the winter?

Most CSA’s encourage member involvement. While they may not offer a workshare program like mine, CSA’s often give tours or offer u-pick/volunteer opportunities. Knowing who is growing your food and how they do it gives you a new appreciation for farming.

It is very important to me that my kids see the hard work that goes into growing. I come from a long line of farmers and have seen firsthand how hard they work….but my kids had not seen that until we joined this CSA.

Now they are exposed to the nuances of farming, like how weather affects the growing season and the adversity that farmers face (like weed and pest control!) My daughter helped me dig potatoes out of the dirt last year and declared it her “favorite thing ever.”

There is an ownership and pride that comes with investing in a local farm.