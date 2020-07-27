With GRPS Going to 100% Virtual Schooling this Fall, Working Parents Wonder About Childcare

By / July 27, 2020
grand rapids public schools administration building

GRPS Students Return to Online Learning this Fall

Grand Rapids Public Schools announced details of the district’s return to learning plan over a live Zoom on Monday, July 27 that was streamed to their YouTube channel.

You can watch the full press conference below.

Back to School • COVID Reopening Plan

GRPS Families will Be Learning at Home for at Least 9 Weeks

Leadriane Roby, the new Superintendent of Schools for GRPS, outlined the system’s plan for a return to learning on August 25, 2020.

Parents and other stakeholders were surveyed over the summer to determine comfort levels with in-person learning. Survey results showed that 48% supported distance learning, 26% were for a hybrid approach, and 25% were in favor of in-person learning.

Given the stakeholder survey results, as well as the desire of the district to put the health, safety, and well-being of students and staff at the forefront, school will be 100% distance learning for at least the first nine weeks, or until the end of the first marking period on October 21.

During the press conference, Dr. Roby was asked if any resources were in place to help families with two working parents. She commented that childcare would not be provided by the district at this time, leaving many Grand Rapids families to wonder how they will manage.

What Will Learning Look Like?

GRPS teachers are preparing now to deliver virtual lessons to their students. While the platforms used at different grade levels will vary, teachers have been instructed to prepare lessons with the end-users technological experience in mind.

Teachers are working to put together what will amount to 3-hour online virtual days.

Support for Families

Dr. Roby outlined many ways that the district is preparing for virtual classes this fall.

Included are:

  • Providing electronic learning devices for every GRPS student before the start of school
  • The district is working to ensure internet access for families, whether this is via providing hotspots or local cable providers
  • A Family Help Desk where parents can access just-in-time support. These can be reached at (616) 819-2000 or [email protected]
  • Physical learning packets will be available for students that don’t do well with screen-based instruction
  • Teachers and secondary support staff will be monitoring and reaching out to students that are not actively engaged
  • IEP’s will be followed for any special needs students
  • Recorded versions of lessons will be made available should students not be available for lessons over a live feed
  • An August 5th public townhall will allow parents to ask questions.

GRPS Plan

School Resumes: Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Plan Highlights: 

  • 100% virtual instruction for the first 9 weeks of school
  • Equipment provided for all students
  • Internet access provided where needed
MORE INFO

6 Questions I Wish I had Asked When Choosing My Kid’s School

Finding the Best School for Your Child’s Needs Are you a parent that likes to plan, or are you more of a wing-it parent? I plan the little stuff (like vacation itineraries). And then I ...
Choosing a Homeschool Curriculum & Getting Plugged Into the Local Community: Here’s How

Grand Rapids has Exceptional Support for Homeschool Families Homeschooling parents have it all on their shoulders. Figuring out what are the best math, science, language arts, and history homeschool curriculum for your children is hard ...
Considering Homeschool in the Fall? Here’s What you Need to Know to Homeschool in Michigan

Considering Homeschool This Fall? You can Totally do It! Given COVID 19 and all of the uncertainties surrounding the novel coronavirus, it doesn't look like school this fall will be what many are accustomed to ...
GRKIDS Schools Guide: Private, Public, Charter & Religious Schools in Greater Grand Rapids 2020-2021

Find your child's learning home with our Grand Rapids Schools Guide. Full list of West Michigan school options for every family - private, secular, religious, public, experience-based and more ...
8 Things I Didn’t Know About Charter Public Schools

Sending a Child to School in Michigan? Michigan parents can choose where their kids go to school. They can even choose from many free, public schools. When I was in grade school in rural Michigan, ...
