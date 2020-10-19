GRPS Pulls Back on Plan to Go to Hybrid Learning Next Week, Keeps 100% Virtual Learning for Remainder of 2020

Back to School • COVID Reopening Plan

GRPS Families will Be Learning at Home for at Least the Remainder of 2020

Leadriane Roby, the Superintendent of Schools for GRPS, updated the system’s plan for a return to in-person learning and then the video call was opened to the media for questions.

Q&A’s from the Online Zoom Session with GRPS Leadership

Leadership present:

Dr. Leadriane Roby, Superintendent of Grand Rapids Public School

Ms. Kristian Grant, President of the Grand Rapids Board of Education

Mary Bouwense

John Helmholdt, Communications

Q: What has been done for parents as far as trying to help them with technology?

A: All of the students have access to a device. We’ve also ensured internet connectivity for all families. We are working to ensure that parents are able to get additional training and support at home.

Q: Can you confirm the date through which GRPS will stay virtual?

A: At present, GRPS will remain virtual through January 4, 2021. As we get closer, we are continuing to measure where we are and will make adjustments as needed.

Q: What about families who are struggling to find childcare at this time, who rely on school as a place for their student during the day, as many parents have returned to work?

A: That is always a challenge. We are working closely, trying to find resources, to find connections for families. As you know, our base work is around instruction and curriculum. We are working to connect families with additional resources as appropriate.

Q: Will the lunch program continue throughout the winter?

A: Absolutely, we want to make sure that students continue to have access to both breakfast and lunch meals during this time.

Q: Did you think, as a district, you would be in this position to delay school til 2021, or did you anticipate being in a better position at this time?

A: Great question. I think everybody – we want children to be in school. We want to be in a place where we are holding what would be traditional school. When we set this process into motion in July, we were thinking, because of how data was trending, that moving towards the second marking period we would be ready to return and that the health would dictate that. Again, we are following what’s taking place currently, as opposed to what was happening in July and August. I think it’s really important as we are even sharing our plan for January, that if things are changing as we move closer to the end of the semester, that we’ll respond to that.

Q: How optimistic are you that you’ll actually be back in class in January

A: That’s like trying to predict the future. Yes, I want us to be back in class and I want our students to be back in class. But we are going to follow what is safe for our students, what is safe for our staff, what is safe for our families. That will be the measure and the direction that the board has supported. But from a place of hope, I think that everyone on this call wants us to be back.

Q: How have teachers been able to combat late assignments? Are there reports of students falling behind?

A: Students in some cases are not doing as well and we are looking at how do we continually, creatively, support our students so that they are able to thrive and learn. As far as respect to late assignments or students struggling, I think our teachers have been very conscientious about following up with their students through asynchronous time, through office hours, through small group instruction to provide support. And again, making those connections, it’s all about relationships.

Q: What is the district doing to aid students with special needs?

A: Great question. We are having discussions about what are the next steps. We talked about creatively looking at learning pods to address our most vulnerable students as well as students with disabilities. Also for students that might be struggling with a particular content area. We’ll be communicating in the future about access to these creative measures.