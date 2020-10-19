GRPS Pulls Back on Plan to Go to Hybrid Learning Next Week, Keeps 100% Virtual Learning for Remainder of 2020

GRPS Changes Course – Students Won’t Return to In-Person Instruction in 2020 After All
Grand Rapids Public Schools announced that they would change course and pull back from an in-person return to the classroom slated for next Monday, October 26, 2020, in an announcement streamed on Fox 17’s Facebook Page today.
School officials cited a public health bulletin from the Kent County Health Department highlighting a COVID positivity rate of 4.5% for Kent County, a significant increase over the last several weeks, as a reason for staying with a virtual learning program for all students. Of note, the Health Department is reporting that local hospitals are at capacity, both with COVID and non-COVID patients.
GRPS Families will Be Learning at Home for at Least the Remainder of 2020
Leadriane Roby, the Superintendent of Schools for GRPS, updated the system’s plan for a return to in-person learning and then the video call was opened to the media for questions.
Watch the full press conference
Q&A’s from the Online Zoom Session with GRPS Leadership
Leadership present:
- Dr. Leadriane Roby, Superintendent of Grand Rapids Public School
- Ms. Kristian Grant, President of the Grand Rapids Board of Education
- Mary Bouwense
- John Helmholdt, Communications
Q: What has been done for parents as far as trying to help them with technology?
A: All of the students have access to a device. We’ve also ensured internet connectivity for all families. We are working to ensure that parents are able to get additional training and support at home.
Q: Can you confirm the date through which GRPS will stay virtual?
A: At present, GRPS will remain virtual through January 4, 2021. As we get closer, we are continuing to measure where we are and will make adjustments as needed.
Q: What about families who are struggling to find childcare at this time, who rely on school as a place for their student during the day, as many parents have returned to work?
A: That is always a challenge. We are working closely, trying to find resources, to find connections for families. As you know, our base work is around instruction and curriculum. We are working to connect families with additional resources as appropriate.
Q: Will the lunch program continue throughout the winter?
A: Absolutely, we want to make sure that students continue to have access to both breakfast and lunch meals during this time.
Q: Did you think, as a district, you would be in this position to delay school til 2021, or did you anticipate being in a better position at this time?
A: Great question. I think everybody – we want children to be in school. We want to be in a place where we are holding what would be traditional school. When we set this process into motion in July, we were thinking, because of how data was trending, that moving towards the second marking period we would be ready to return and that the health would dictate that. Again, we are following what’s taking place currently, as opposed to what was happening in July and August. I think it’s really important as we are even sharing our plan for January, that if things are changing as we move closer to the end of the semester, that we’ll respond to that.
Q: How optimistic are you that you’ll actually be back in class in January
A: That’s like trying to predict the future. Yes, I want us to be back in class and I want our students to be back in class. But we are going to follow what is safe for our students, what is safe for our staff, what is safe for our families. That will be the measure and the direction that the board has supported. But from a place of hope, I think that everyone on this call wants us to be back.
Q: How have teachers been able to combat late assignments? Are there reports of students falling behind?
A: Students in some cases are not doing as well and we are looking at how do we continually, creatively, support our students so that they are able to thrive and learn. As far as respect to late assignments or students struggling, I think our teachers have been very conscientious about following up with their students through asynchronous time, through office hours, through small group instruction to provide support. And again, making those connections, it’s all about relationships.
Q: What is the district doing to aid students with special needs?
A: Great question. We are having discussions about what are the next steps. We talked about creatively looking at learning pods to address our most vulnerable students as well as students with disabilities. Also for students that might be struggling with a particular content area. We’ll be communicating in the future about access to these creative measures.
You can read the GRPS website press release below:
GRPS Announces Decision to Remain 100% Virtual Until 2nd Semester
The following is a joint statement from Dr. Leadriane Roby, Superintendent of Grand Rapids Public Schools, Ms. Kristian Grant, President of the Grand Rapids Board of Education, and Ms. Mary Bouwense, president of the Grand Rapids Education Association regarding the decision to remain 100% virtual until the start of the second semester:
“Since the start of school, we have been monitoring the data and seeking guidance and direction from the state and county health authorities as we prepared for the implementation of our hybrid in-person instruction which was slated to start on October 26.
On Friday, October 16, the Kent County Health Department issued a public health bulletin announcing that the positivity rate for the county is up to 4.5% which is “a significant increase from previous weeks”.
The health department stated that as a county, we are exceeding 150 cases per million and local hospitals are at capacity with both COVID and non-COVID patients.
In the public health bulletin, the Kent County Health Department included the Michigan Association for Local Public Heath’s guidance for schools which states “virtual school should be considered for all districts”.
As a result, we have decided to continue with 100% virtual instruction for the remainder of the first semester (until January 4).
We have said all along that the science and data will drive our decision making. The reality is the data is headed in the wrong direction for Kent County and the back and forth with potential closings will be more disruptive than just staying virtual now.
We want to assure students and families that we will continue to find ways to strengthen and improve the virtual learning experience and the supports for all students, particularly those with the greatest needs.
