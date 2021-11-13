Gull Meadow Farms Christmas: Walk Through the Lights & Santa Visits are Back for 2021

Gull Meadow Christmas on the Farm
Kalamazoo area families love visiting Gull Meadow Farms throughout the year, and especially during the Christmas season.
Once again this year, they have decorated the farm with tons of beautiful Christmas lights.
Tickets for the Gull Meadow Farms Christmas Events are available to be purchased online beginning November 13th. For 2021, they are offering 2 different holiday-themed events.
Read on to learn more about each of the following:
- Walk Through the Lights
- Visits With Santa
Once you’re done with your event, head on over to their market to see all of the new decorations and gift items they have for sale. And of course, there will be donuts!
Event Highlights
Date: Wednesday-Sunday, November 27 – December 19, 2021
Time: varies
Location: Gull Meadow Farms, 8544 Gull Rd., Richland, MI 49083
– A Magical Christmas Wonderland
– Visits with Santa
– Plenty of Photo Ops
Walk Through the Lights
Gull Meadow Farms Christmas Lights
Back for the 3rd year, the Walk Through the Lights event takes your family through a colorful experience where you walk through multiple greenhouses all decked out with different Christmas themes.
This year they’ve added MORE lights, MORE displays, and some fun new elements!
Beautiful lights, a warm and cozy feel, Christmas music, and family farm festivities are the perfect recipe for a heart-filled tradition we know you will love.
In addition to the greenhouses filled with Christmas lights, there are several staged spots for the perfect picture as well as some petting farm goat friends to greet you along the way.
New this year, they’ve added even more lights for you to walk through outdoors along a designated path as part of the experience.
The greenhouses are heated but getting from one greenhouse to another requires some time outside, as well as part of the new outdoor experience. Dress for the weather.
Grab a signature hot beverage (Santa’s cocoa, Polar Express, or Silent Night Cider) for your walk-through experience and some cool light specs or Christmas glow products!
Pro Tips:
Lights are best viewed when the sun begins setting, but the experience is open during the daytime if that works better for your schedule. On an overcast day, you can see them all inside the greenhouses.
Be sure to stop in the market after your experience and grab some delicious donuts, fresh cider, shop the amazing gift item selection, and much more!
ADMISSION DETAILS
Admission is $10/person (children UNDER 36″ are free). To keep guests spaced out and the flow moving, please pre-purchase your tickets online to guarantee entry.
*Tickets are NON-refundable so be sure that you purchase the date/time that works for your schedule. You do have the opportunity to switch your ticket date/time up to 36 hours before your initial selected date.
Visits with Santa
SANTA VISITS ON THE FARM
It’s SANTA…and he’s at the farm! Visit with the real Santa Claus at Gull Meadow Farms this December.
Gull Meadow Farms has created a magical Christmas wonderland for you to walk through as you wait in line to visit with Santa.
Guests are asked to reserve a date and time to see Santa in order to keep guests spaced out and the wait for Santa shorter. Reservations are $5 per immediate family. If you have a larger family (more than 4 children visiting Santa), reserving 2 spaces is suggested.
The time you choose will be your arrival time along with a limited number of other guests. You should not have to wait more than 30 min to see Santa before the next group arrives.
As always, you will be able to take as many pictures as you’d like, and if you are comfortable, a staff member would be happy to take a family photo of you as well.
More to Explore
