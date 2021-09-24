Gull Meadow Farms: 9 Reasons You’ll Want to Add this Fall Mecca to Your Autumn Bucket List

Gull Meadow Farms
Who’s ready for a drive out to the farm?
Gull Meadow Farms near Kalamazoo is well worth the time you spend in the car because when you arrive, you’re in for an amazing day of fall fun on the farm!
In our family, the arrival of fall means one thing: time for our annual trip to Gull Meadow Farms in Richland, MI. There is so much to do here and everyone has a blast each year.
Pick apples, play for hours, find a pumpkin, get lost in a maze and so much more.
Gull Meadow Farms, located on Gull Road about 20 minutes from Kalamazoo, is about just under an hour from downtown Grand Rapids.
Read on to learn all about what you can expect when you visit Gull Meadow Farms in the fall.
Plan a Visit to Gull Meadow Farms
8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI 49083
Fall Fun in Kalamazoo
A local favorite since 1985, Gull Meadow Farms offers activities for all ages.
Gull Meadow Farms Overview
Located in Richland, Gull Meadow Farms is much more than a spot to grab some apples or pick a pumpkin (although they do offer both).
This farm continues to grow each year, now offering over 30 fall activities, summer events and Christmas events with Santa.
Gull Meadow Farms' Offerings:
- Corn Maze
- Hayrides
- Pumpkin Patch
- Apple Picking
- Homemade Donuts
- Bakery
- Harvest Festival
- Photo Ops
- Farm Animals
- Farmers Market
- Sunflowers
- Play Area
Pro Tips for Your Visit
-Tickets and reservations are NOT needed to pick apples or pumpkins.
-There is a fee for most activities
-Bring socks for the jumping pillows
-Pack quarters for the petting farm
-Be sure to get a picture in the giant chair
-Purchase admission tickets in advance online
Hayrides at Gull Meadow Farms
While many have taken the wagons to reach another spot on the farm, Gull Meadow has upped their wagon game this year with a more scenic tour. The new ride features a tour through the woods.
Note: Wagons are handicap accessible; let the tractor drivers know and they will make sure everyone can ride.
Corn Maze at Gull Meadow Farms
Maze Opening Date - Sep 2021
Maze Type - Kids Maze, All Ages Maze
Maze Cost - Included with admission on weekends and weeknights. $5 add-on for daytime.
Night maze admission: $9.00
Mini-maze: included with admission
Maze Description -
Like many local orchards, Gull Meadow Farms updates their corn maze theme annually.
For 2021, their five-acre’s maze theme is Your Life Matters for suicide awareness and prevention.
Visit this maze during the day with the other farm activities, or challenge yourself to navigate at night in October.
Night corn maze requires tickets. Bring flashlights for the night maze, available only 4 nights in October.
Night Maze Dates: October 22, 23, 29, 30
The night maze opens at 7:00 PM and last admission at 9:00 PM. All participants must exit the maze by 10:00 PM
Mini Maze: Great alternative for younger visitors with fewer turns and less walking. Included in general admission.
Apple Picking at Gull Meadow Farms
In addition to the 25+ varieties they sell in the market, Gull Meadow Farms offers nine varieties during U-Pick season: Jonagold, Empire, Golden Delicious, Jonathan, Red Delicious, Rome, Mutsu, Fuji, and Granny Smith.
Contact them with any questions about a specific variety.
Sign up for "Apple Alerts" to ensure you don't miss your favorite variety.
Apple picking pricing:
Peck: $13.00
1/2 Bushel: $22.00
You do not have to pay admission in order to pick apples.
Donuts & Cider at Gull Meadow Farms
Bo not leave until you've had donuts.
No visit to Gull Meadow Farms is complete without a delicious donut (or three).
Donuts come in three different flavors (plain, apple, or pumpkin) and three toppings (plain, iced, or cinnamon sugar).
They are made fresh daily and melt in your mouth.
Pumpkin Patch at Gull Meadow Farms
Gull Meadow sells pumpkins in a variety of sizes.
You can head out to the fields for U-Pick, or snag your future jack-o-lantern on your way out at the Pumpkin Corral, near the market.
U-Pick Pumpkin Patch opens up at the end of September.
Play Area at Gull Meadow Farms
The play area at Gull Meadow Farms is filled with activities to keep kids busy for hours.
Make sure to try the apple cannons - they shoot apples over 150 yards into the air.
Littles and bigs will enjoy burying themselves in the corn box -- just like a sandbox except it's corn!
Hitch a ride on the Grain Train - adults can ride, too.
Take off your shoes and bounce around on the giant jumping pillow (but do wear socks).
Play carnival games including baseball and basketball tosses.
And of course, climb tire mountain or haybales.
The Zip Line was a favorite for big kids. (The zip line is best for children ages 12 and under due to height and weight restrictions.)
Plus there's more!
Additional activities include:
Duck races, steer roping, corn hole games, pumpkin cannons, mazes, straw jumps, obstacle courses, and multiple slides.
Farm Animals at Gull Meadow Farms
The animals at Gull Meadow love visitors; especially visitors who feed them.
Break out the quarters and feed the very friendly goats and visit with the alpacas, miniature horses, pigs and sheep.
Plus catch a pig race on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
Shows run every two hours at the Porkchopville Raceway, but will be cancelled if the weather is too hot for the animals.
The pigs are rewarded with donuts for their efforts.
Farm Market at Gull Meadow Farms
With so much to see, expect to spend a few hours here which may leave some rumbling tummies.
The market offers apples, baked goods, caramel apples, candy, decorations, and gifts.
Have no fear- there is food on the farm to refuel and picnic tables to enjoy it.
Gull Meadow offers pulled pork, chicken tenders, hot dogs, chili, fountain drinks, and a pizza truck in addition to their market food.
Fall Festivals at Gull Meadow Farms
Gull Meadow Farms hosts special events all year.
Fall events include Grandparents Weekend + Touch a Tractor, Sensory Friendly Night, Superhero Weekend, and Night Corn Maze.
And don't miss Sunflower Days in late summer.
Follow their Facebook page or check their website for dates and details on each event.
Farm Open Hours:
Monday - Thursday: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM (daytime hours end at 4:00)
Friday: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM (daytime hours end at 4:00)
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Pets Allowed? No
Get directions to Gull Meadow Farms
