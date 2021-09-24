Gull Meadow Farms: 9 Reasons You’ll Want to Add this Fall Mecca to Your Autumn Bucket List

Gull Meadow Farms

Who’s ready for a drive out to the farm?

Gull Meadow Farms near Kalamazoo is well worth the time you spend in the car because when you arrive, you’re in for an amazing day of fall fun on the farm!

In our family, the arrival of fall means one thing: time for our annual trip to Gull Meadow Farms in Richland, MI. There is so much to do here and everyone has a blast each year.

Pick apples, play for hours, find a pumpkin, get lost in a maze and so much more.

Gull Meadow Farms, located on Gull Road about 20 minutes from Kalamazoo, is about just under an hour from downtown Grand Rapids.

Read on to learn all about what you can expect when you visit Gull Meadow Farms in the fall.