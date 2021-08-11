Where to Take Gymnastics, Cheer & Aerial Arts in Grand Rapids

High Flying Kids Will Love Gymnastics & Cheer Classes
Gymnastics is pretty popular in Grand Rapids. There are many area facilities offering gymnastics, cheer, ninja, aerial gymnastics and more.
And you don’t have to be an aspiring Simone Biles to participate. (Though really, what kid doesn’t aspire to be like her?)
From recreational classes to team and even Junior Olympic level gymnastics, area facilities have the instructors and passion to take your kid as far as they want to go with these aerial sports.
How Gymnastics & Aerial Arts Classes Work
What Age Can Kids Start Taking Gymnastics?
Kids can start gymnastics as early as toddler age, when they can take tumbling class or even enjoy open gym at many area facilities.
By preschool age, kids can attend classes solo, but don’t expect advanced techniques: their classes focus on balance and gross motor skills.
Recreational Vs. Competitive Gymnastics
Once kids are five and older, they can choose from recreational gymnastics or get competitive on the team level. Both forms are offered through high school age at many gyms, according to Betsy Paige of R-Athletics in Grand Rapids.
“Our girls start competing on our Junior Olympic Tiny Team as young as 5 years old,” she says.
Want to stay on the recreational route? You can do that, too.
“Kids that continue in the rec program can go as far as they want,” says Paige. “Our coaches are qualified to coach skills from the beginning levels through level 10.”
Recreational gymnastics classes usually run in 8-week segments, and are offered throughout the year. (Summer camp options are also available.) If you want to go competitive, expect a year-round commitment.
“(At the competitive level) the little ones start at two hours twice a week and we go up to 23 hours a week for the top level girls,” shares Paige.
How Much to Gymnastics and Cheer Classes Cost?
Cost varies depending on what classes you take.
Recreational classes are typically once a week for 6-8 weeks, with each lesson lasting about an hour. Those are around $125-175/class for most levels. Upper tier kids can plan on two hour practice sessions, with the cost ranging from $250-275.
For teams, expect to pay monthly team fees and also meet fees. Costs range widely, depending upon age and number of hours spent training. This does not include equipment or travel expenses.
Some gyms also offer drop-in classes; those average $10 per session.
What Equipment is Needed for Gymnastics? Is Travel Involved?
Normally all that is needed to participate in gymnastics is a uniform and comfortable practice clothes that are not loose fitting.
More experienced gymnasts will need additional equipment such as grips to help with bars and rings. Travel gymnasts will also need to purchase competition attire.
Can My Child Be a Cheerleader Outside of Their School?
Yes. Local organizations and gyms offer cheerleading teams, classes or clinics in cheer, starting with elementary school-aged kids. These can include skills practice or competitive cheer teams.
Gymnastics Centers for Both Recreational and Competitive Levels
Find some of the best gymnastics instructors in Grand Rapids here.
About Gymnastics at R-Athletics
AGES: Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
OFFERING: Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Open Gym, Cheerleading, Ninja Classes
R-Athletics is Grand Rapids premier Gymnastics, Cheer and Ninja Zone facility. Within 20,000 square feet, R-Athletics has two large gyms featuring full-sized equipment.
R-Athletics offers programs from 2 years old to Junior Olympic National Champions earning college scholarships.
Our classes focus on building strength, coordination and flexibility for all ages and skill levels. The facility is sparklingly clean and disinfected regularly. Our coaches are highly-trained and are AED, CPR and safety-certified.
Birthday parties are the best in town! Each party is offered 50 minutes of well-organized games divided between two gyms and then 40 minutes celebrating the birthday child in one of our three areas. Children can choose the theme for their party and will receive lavish decorations, paper products and goody bags.
Special events will be available in the future based on state regulations. Stay tuned!
T E S T I M O N I A L
Great family-owned establishment that cares about not only the sport of gymnastics, but also the community as a whole. Super clean and awesome coaches!
Caledonia Dance & Music Center in Caledonia
Gymnastics Classes
About Gymnastics at Caledonia Dance & Music Center
AGES: Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
OFFERING: Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics
From your child's first class to their graduation performance, Caledonia Dance & Music Center has a class for everyone!
We specialize in beginners of all ages and offer training through pre-professional levels. But CDMC is about More Than Just Great Dancing®, Music®, and Gymnastics®!
Our students go beyond technique to develop important life skills, and learning to be respectful, confident and conscientious young people who share their gifts and talents with the community.
T E S T I M O N I A L
"We appreciate CDMC's heart for kids, their vision and their leadership. We value their care for the group as a whole and their compassion for each individual kiddo." ~Cassie W.
Rising Starz Gymnastics and Fitness in Comstock Park
Gymnastics Classes, Competitive Gymnastics Teams
About Gymnastics at Rising Starz Gymnastics and Fitness
AGES: Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
OFFERING: Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Open Gym, Ninja Classes
Rising Starz proudly offers programs for boys and girls ages 18 months-18 years through a variety of recreational and competitive programs.
Programs Include:
Preschool Gymnastics Classes (co-ed)
Girls Recreational
Ninja Starz (co-ed)
Girls Fun Team and Xcel Competitive Team (5-18 years)
In addition to our class programs, we also offer open gyms, summer camps, clinics, date night drop-offs, birthday parties and field trips! Rising Starz is also a USAG member club.
Rising Starz is relocating Fall 2021 to a 17,000 square foot facility in Comstock Park, where we can continue to grow and service our community!
T E S T I M O N I A L
Clean and organized gym. Wonderful and caring staff. Highly recommend this gym!!
-Tracy P.
Gymco in Grand Rapids
Gymnastics Classes, Competitive Gymnastics Teams
About Gymnastics at Gymco
AGES: Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
OFFERING: Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Baby Gymnastics, Open Gym, Ninja Classes, Aerial Gymnastics, Trial Class
For 41 years, gymnasts and athletes of all types have learned, trained, and grown up at Gymco.
From the moment little feet hit the floor walking, we have a program for everyone. Start with our parent and tot classes, designed to foster an early appreciation of activity and physical literacy, and go through our competitive team program that encourages balance beyond the beam.
We also offer a ninja program full of fun and challenges, tumbling and gymnastics for all ages and aspirations, and aerial arts for those who wish to climb and soar amidst the silks and lyra.
Gymco: where good sports start, and great athletes begin.
T E S T I M O N I A L
"Not only does the Gymco family work to increase strength and coordination, but they also have fun and work to instill confidence and a love for a healthy lifestyle!" -Jenn W
Grand Rapids Gymnastics in Grand Rapids
Gymnastics Classes, Competitive Gymnastics Teams
About Gymnastics at Grand Rapids Gymnastics
AGES: Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
OFFERING: Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Baby Gymnastics, Open Gym, Ninja Classes, Trial Class
Grand Rapids Gymnastics focuses on teaching the fundamentals of gymnastics in an engaging environment. We provide both boys and girls opportunities to gain strength, flexibility and coordination.
GRG Babies - Preschool classes (Ages 18mo-5yr), BumbleBee Camp (mobility based learning program ages 3-5 yr), Recreational classes 6+ yrs, Tumbling, Ninjas, and Competitive Team for both boys and girls.
We also offer open gym, fields trips, Parents Night Out and more.
FREE trial classes upon request.
Karin's Horse Connection at Legacy Stables in Caledonia
Gymnastics Classes, Competitive Gymnastics Teams
About Gymnastics at Karin's Horse Connection at Legacy Stables
AGES: Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
OFFERING: Preschool Gymnastics, Aerial Gymnastics, Trial Class
Equestrian Vaulting
Gymnastics - Dance - Horses
It’s a combination of dance and gymnastics on the back of a moving horse. This exciting, unique sport helps boys and girls to develop coordination, balance, strength, confidence and flexibility while working in harmony with the horse. It brings happiness and promotes teamwork.
Top Voted Gymnastics Facilities in Grand Rapids
Following are the area’s top rated gymnastics facilities for kids, as voted on in our annual Grandtastic Awards. These gyms have incredible instructors, top-of-the-line equipment, and a love for getting kids into action.
Winner: For the Kidz Gymnastics
Best Gymnastics Around Grand Rapids
1. For the Kidz Gymnastics
2. Rising Starz Gymnastics and Fitness
3. Grand Rapids Gymnastics
4. R-Athletics
5. Gymco
6. NorthStar Gymnastics Inc.
7. Kids Unlimited Activity Center
8. Horizon Complex
8. Miss Stacie’s Flipkins
10. Empowered Athletics
10. Red Arrow Youth Gymnastics and Cheer
For the Kidz Gymnastics in Wyoming
Top Gymnastics Lessons
About For the Kidz Gymnastics
For the Kidz has something for everyone. Your kids can enjoy our 12 trampolines, large foam pit, inflatable, and exclusive area just for young ones.
Grand Rapids Gymnastics in Grand Rapids
Top Gymnastics Lessons
About Grand Rapids Gymnastics
Activities include Preschool/Recreational Gymnastics, Ninjas, Bumblebees, Birthday Parties, Open Gym, Competitive Team for Boys and Girls, and more.
Full Gymnastics Classes Directory
2845 Thornhills Ave SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
► Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Open Gym, Cheerleading, Ninja Classes
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
131 E Main St SE, Suite E Caledonia, MI 49333
► Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Gonyon's Gymnastics in Muskegon
622 Chatterson Rd Muskegon, MI 49442
► Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Cheerleading
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Flipside Gymnastics in Zeeland
600 E Riley Zeeland, MI 49464
► Preschool Gymnastics
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Cassell Training Center in Muskegon
710 Alberta Street Muskegon, MI 49441
► Preschool Gymnastics, Ninja Classes
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Champion Gymnastics in Holland
2424 Van Ommen Dr Holland, MI 49424
► Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Cheerleading
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Gymnastics In Motion in South of Grand Rapids
3207 N. M-37 Hwy Middleville, MI 49333
► Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Open Gym, Cheerleading, Ninja Classes
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Kids Unlimited Activity Center in Jenison
596 Baldwin St. Ste #2 Jenison, MI 49428
► Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Ninja Classes
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Red Arrow Youth Gymnastics and Cheer in Lowell
P.O. Box 87 Lowell, MI 49331
► Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Cheerleading
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
NorthStar Gymnastics in Rockford
724 Byrne Industrial Dr Rockford, MI 49341
► Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Open Gym, Cheerleading
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Horizon Kids Complex in Jenison
6462 Center Industrial Drive Jenison, MI 49428
► Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Baby Gymnastics, Open Gym, Cheerleading, Ninja Classes, Aerial Gymnastics
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
For The Kidz Gymnastics in Wyoming
1391 Gezon Parkway Wyoming, MI 49509
► Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Open Gym, Cheerleading, Ninja Classes, Aerial Gymnastics
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
8001 Patterson Ave Caledonia, MI 49316
► Preschool Gymnastics, Aerial Gymnastics, Trial Class
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
► Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Baby Gymnastics, Open Gym, Ninja Classes, Aerial Gymnastics, Trial Class
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
1601 Galbraith Ave, SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
► Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Baby Gymnastics, Open Gym, Ninja Classes, Trial Class
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
943 West River Center Dr. Comstock Park, MI 49321
► Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Open Gym, Ninja Classes
► Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12