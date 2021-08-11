Where to Take Gymnastics, Cheer & Aerial Arts in Grand Rapids

High Flying Kids Will Love Gymnastics & Cheer Classes

Gymnastics is pretty popular in Grand Rapids. There are many area facilities offering gymnastics, cheer, ninja, aerial gymnastics and more.

And you don’t have to be an aspiring Simone Biles to participate. (Though really, what kid doesn’t aspire to be like her?)

From recreational classes to team and even Junior Olympic level gymnastics, area facilities have the instructors and passion to take your kid as far as they want to go with these aerial sports.

How Gymnastics & Aerial Arts Classes Work

What Age Can Kids Start Taking Gymnastics?

Kids can start gymnastics as early as toddler age, when they can take tumbling class or even enjoy open gym at many area facilities.

By preschool age, kids can attend classes solo, but don’t expect advanced techniques: their classes focus on balance and gross motor skills.

Recreational Vs. Competitive Gymnastics

Once kids are five and older, they can choose from recreational gymnastics or get competitive on the team level. Both forms are offered through high school age at many gyms, according to Betsy Paige of R-Athletics in Grand Rapids.

“Our girls start competing on our Junior Olympic Tiny Team as young as 5 years old,” she says.

Want to stay on the recreational route? You can do that, too.

“Kids that continue in the rec program can go as far as they want,” says Paige. “Our coaches are qualified to coach skills from the beginning levels through level 10.”

Recreational gymnastics classes usually run in 8-week segments, and are offered throughout the year. (Summer camp options are also available.) If you want to go competitive, expect a year-round commitment.

“(At the competitive level) the little ones start at two hours twice a week and we go up to 23 hours a week for the top level girls,” shares Paige.

How Much to Gymnastics and Cheer Classes Cost?

Cost varies depending on what classes you take.

Recreational classes are typically once a week for 6-8 weeks, with each lesson lasting about an hour. Those are around $125-175/class for most levels. Upper tier kids can plan on two hour practice sessions, with the cost ranging from $250-275.

For teams, expect to pay monthly team fees and also meet fees. Costs range widely, depending upon age and number of hours spent training. This does not include equipment or travel expenses.

Some gyms also offer drop-in classes; those average $10 per session.

What Equipment is Needed for Gymnastics? Is Travel Involved?

Normally all that is needed to participate in gymnastics is a uniform and comfortable practice clothes that are not loose fitting.

More experienced gymnasts will need additional equipment such as grips to help with bars and rings. Travel gymnasts will also need to purchase competition attire.

Can My Child Be a Cheerleader Outside of Their School?

Yes. Local organizations and gyms offer cheerleading teams, classes or clinics in cheer, starting with elementary school-aged kids. These can include skills practice or competitive cheer teams.

Gymnastics Centers for Both Recreational and Competitive Levels

Find some of the best gymnastics instructors in Grand Rapids here.

*This is a sponsored section of GRKIDS.com.

Top Voted Gymnastics Facilities in Grand Rapids

Following are the area’s top rated gymnastics facilities for kids, as voted on in our annual Grandtastic Awards. These gyms have incredible instructors, top-of-the-line equipment, and a love for getting kids into action.

Winner: For the Kidz Gymnastics

Best Gymnastics Around Grand Rapids 1. For the Kidz Gymnastics

2. Rising Starz Gymnastics and Fitness

3. Grand Rapids Gymnastics

4. R-Athletics

5. Gymco

6. NorthStar Gymnastics Inc.

7. Kids Unlimited Activity Center

8. Horizon Complex

8. Miss Stacie’s Flipkins

10. Empowered Athletics

10. Red Arrow Youth Gymnastics and Cheer