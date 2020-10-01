Pee Your Pants: 6 Haunted Halloween Attractions for GR Teens & Parents Braver Than the Rest of Us in 2020

Age Limits for West Michigan Haunted Attractions
Scare ’em, a little or a lot!
If you and your kids love a good scare, this list of haunted Halloween attractions around mid-Michigan and West Michigan might just be for you.
Be sure to closely read event descriptions, as the scare level can vary greatly from one event to another.
We’ve called out age limits for attractions, where available. Really, though, most places leave it up to parents to decide if their kid, once they reach age 10, can handle the fright factor of their attraction.
If in doubt, contact the event organizer to find out if the event is a good fit for your teen or older kid BEFORE purchasing tickets. Most all of these operations will not give refunds for any reason – especially if they do their job and scare people silly.
Michigan haunted attractions this year include haunted mazes, haunted hayrides, haunted houses, and more. Most all have special procedures in place for COVID prevention.
Happy Haunting!
HAUNTED HALLOWEEN ATTRACTIONS
New Salem Haunted Corn Maze
*No refunds - enter at your own risk. They don't have an age limit but they don't recommend for under age 12.
Nighttime Activities
-Witch's Woods (2 Available Trails): The witches, ghouls and mentally twisted have a special night in store for those brave enough to enter the Haunted Woods. You will find yourself clinging to the closest person next you, we just hope it's not one of our patients that have escaped the mental ward. The New Salem Corn Maze "Witches of New Salem" haunted woods is a frightening experience with over 20 attractions and dozens of actors and props.
-Haunted Corn Maze: Enter the corn at your own risk. This nighttime adventure will take you on a wild and ride of dead ends, twists & turns, confusion, mayhem and to top it off you will be stalked by our devilish team of corn stalkers.
-Zombie Attack: Zombies are attacking New Salem and you are our last line of defense! Join us for our greatest attraction, an interactive Zombie Hunt. Each participant will be armed with a deadly paintball gun and orders to defend New Salem at all costs!
Abandonded Acres Farm Haunted Attraction
The Legend of Abandoned Acres Farm is written in Blood. Our Haunted Attraction is a unique, immersive experience so prepare to be scared.
We do not have an age restriction, we rely on parental discretion as you know your child better than us. We are a high startle entertainment haunt with little or no Gore and the actors are not allowed to touch you.
-BIG TOP TERRORS
-BLOODY BUTCHER CORN MAZE
-HAUNTED HAYRIDE coming soon
Abandoned Acres Farm is located on Fruit Ridge Ave only 10 minutes north of Grand Rapids, MI. The 100 year-old farm encompasses over 40 acres of rolling landscape including foreboding woods, surreal creeks, fruit orchards and more.
Shawhaven Haunted Farm
Over 140 acres of fear with our 2 main events. Every year we re-create our haunts to ensure farm fresh fear!
We advise no kids under the age of 10, and all kids under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult. No refunds will be given for kids who exit early or end up not going through. (Samara’s Boarding House is the only event with early exits, our Dead Maze and Wagons of Fear don’t have early exits.)
- SAMARA’S RETIREMENT HOME FOR THE DEAD: Tour Samara’s Retirement Home. We keep your dead, better our house than yours. Beware when you visit their rooms or the recreation room. Stroll through the garden of shadows but be careful you may join them.
- WAGONS OF FEAR: Fear overtakes many as they try to pass through the woods. Stories of madmen and the undead have been passed down for years. The darkness of the fields and woods closed in on those that have entered and engulfed their minds, never to release them of the despair they have found or has it found them?
Bestmaze Trail of Terror
The Trail of Terror has you walking through the corn in the pitch black of night. It's super scary with lots of scares - enough to give you a really big fright - if that's your kind of thing.
Friday night Oct. 2nd the Trail of Terrors opens on other side of the field across from the corn maze, tickets are $20. Combo is $25.
Not for kids! Brave teens, okay.
Haunted Sunflower Maze at Rasch Cherries
The time has come for some SCARY fun!! Come out to get CREEPED OUT every Fri and Sat evening from 9pm-11pm during the month of October.
Our target age is for about 10 and up but prepare to have chills run down your spine! All ages under 12 must be accompanied by someone 16 or older.
Pay for admission in the market where you will also find HOT Apple Turnovers, fresh fall donuts, HOT Cider and Cocoa and so much more!!
It will be a GHOULISH good time!!
The Haunt
The Haunt has been West Michigan's Premier haunted attraction for 20 years. 2020 is going to be the best year ever. We have moved to our new larger location at 1256 28th street Sw Wyoming Mi 49509. Now that we have 50,000 sqft to terrify you.
NO ONE AGE 10 YEARS OR UNDER WILL BE ALLOWED ON THE PROPERTY.
Persons 11 to 15 Years of age MUST be accompanied by a paid adult (18 & over).
The Haunt is open on various dates through November 7th, 2020, including Fridays: 6:30-midnight // Saturdays: 6 pm-midnight
Advance ticket purchase highly recommended.
Kids Haunt on October 25th.
