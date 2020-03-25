Helping the Busy, Extrovert Kid Stay Social and Active

As a mom of two teenagers, this is my current world. The most important things in their lives right now are friends, sports, and school. Guess what we have none of right now? ALL of those things.

The struggle is real. For kids (and adults) who love to be around others, being stuck at home with a small handful of the same people can feel like the ultimate punishment. Here are some ways to meet the needs of your extroverted child (or spouse!):

Physical Activity | This is helpful for everyone right now, but especially for people whose motors run at a higher speed. Take a walk around the block, do a workout video at home, run up and down the stairs- whatever it takes!

Use technology to stay connected | We normally have pretty strict limits when it comes to technology, but we have had to lighten up a little to allow our kids to stay connected to their friends.

Facetime, google hangouts, Zoom meetings and texting have all helped them keep in touch with their friends. I recently heard you can even participate in a Netflix Party where you can watch online with a group of friends and utilize a chat feature during the watch.

Keep busy! | Having a schedule written out is the best way to ensure your extroverted kiddo has enough to keep him or her busy throughout the day. Have your kid help create the schedule to ensure buy-in. A written schedule can also prevent your very talkative kiddo from asking you a thousand times, “now what are we going to do?” (As long as you can retrain yourself to say, “look at your schedule!”) For people whose minds are always racing, having a visual reference of the day can help them feel more organized and slow things down.

Introverts Have Needs Right Now, Too!

I have heard many people joke around about how being quarantined is a gift for introverts! And while this transition might be easier for people who enjoy peace and quiet and alone time, there are still some challenges. Here are some suggestions for how to help your introverted kid:

Help them create balance. | Allow for alone time, but insist on some togetherness, too. For those of you who are home with your kids during this time, this is a great opportunity for some extra family time. As discussed in the extrovert section above, have your kiddo help create a daily schedule so he or she can see when they can have alone time and when they will be expected to participate with the family.

Don’t force them to entertain the extroverts all day. | The only introverts having a great time right now are the ones who don’t live with extroverts. Oftentimes, the quiet introverted kid is forced into constant interaction with the extroverted family members. “Play a game! Now watch this funny video with me! Now listen to me talk to you about something for 10 minutes straight!” These kids need space to recharge.

Keep some routine. | We haven’t gone over the top with our structure, but our family did establish some non-negotiables that need to happen every day such as waking up by 10:00 (remember- they are teens), eating breakfast as soon as you wake up, taking a shower, brushing your teeth, picking up your room, reading for at least 1 hour, and going to bed by 10:00. It’s especially helpful for introverts to know what’s expected of them and when.

Encourage communication. | Introverted kids may not be big talkers; they might need some encouragement to communicate with others. Make sure they have a sketchbook or journal where they can write or draw. Consider setting up a notebook where you write back and forth to each other. Encourage them to draw pictures, write letters, or make cards to send to friends and family members.

Meeting the Needs of the Anxious Kids

For kids who are already anxious, this situation has the potential to add a great deal of fear and worry. Here are some things that can help your kids who are already wound pretty tight:

Limit their access to news and technology. | I am a big proponent of keeping kids informed, but keep it simple and age appropriate. Anxious kids can unintentionally turn small things into big things. Don’t have the news on during the day, don’t allow them to hole up in their bedrooms searching the internet for coronavirus news. Consider your audience when speaking with your spouse about the news.

Provide outlets for their worries. | As mentioned in the introverted kid section above, make sure anxious kids have a journal or sketchbook where they can write or draw about their feelings. Other healthy outlets could include playing an instrument, playing a sport, cooking, or any sort of craft. Now is a great time to encourage your kids to learn something new!

Have a daily check in. | One of the most dangerous places for an anxious person to be is alone with his or her “worst case scenario” thoughts. Set aside time each day to check in with your child. Have them share how they are feeling and if there is anything they need from you. This can be in the form of a written “ticket,” a set time in the evening for you to chat, or whatever works best for your family.