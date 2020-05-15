Hey Seniors! Got a Cap & Gown? Krispy Kreme Wants to Give You Free Graduate Donuts Next Week – Here’s How to Get Them

By / May 15, 2020
krispy kreme free graduate donuts

Class of 2020 Members Can Get Free Donuts for Showing Senior Swag

Krispy Kreme is planning to gift a bunch of donuts to the class of 2020 on Tuesday, May 19.

A new Graduate Dozen of decorated donuts will be available at Krispy Kreme locations the week of 5/18-5/24.

Senior students can hop into their participating location and show off their cap and gown, 2020 class ring, Class 0f 2020 apparel, or other senior swag to get a free dozen of graduate donuts (while supplies last.)

This offer is available to both high school and college seniors.

Eligible swag includes:

  • Cap and gown with 2020 tassel
  • Class of 2020 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)
  • 2020 letterman jacket featuring senior status
  • 2020 class ring
  • Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID
  • Student photo ID featuring senior status
  • Other Class of 2020 senior swag

The 2020 high school or college senior must be physically present to redeem the free 2020 Graduate Dozen on 5/19/20. Some locations may require an ID. Not valid for online ordering.

The Krispy Kreme location in Grand Rapids is at 2700 East Betline Rd, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546

