Hope Repertory Theatre Summer Camp: Learn Performance Art on a Beautiful Campus

Discover Hope Repertory Theatre Summer Camp in Holland, MI
Hope Repertory Theatre Summer Camps
141 E. 12th St, Holland, MI 49423
Come be a part of West Michigan’s premiere professional theatre.
Hope Repertory Theatre is offering a thrilling summer camp experience for all ages and skill levels!
Hope Repertory Theatre Summer Camp Details
Weeks Camp is Offered
June 6, June 13, June 20, June 27, July 4, July 11, July 18, July 25, Aug 1 - 2022
TYPE OF CAMP: Day Camp
CAMP CATEGORY: Dance, Music & Performing Arts
What to Expect at Hope Repertory Theatre Summer Camps!
Come join Hope Repertory Theatre's thrilling summer camp experience!
The beautiful campus of Hope College in Holland, MI provides a fabulous backdrop for our wide variety of classes, workshops, and family/community based educational activities.
Hope Rep provides a variety of classes designed to ignite the inner artist in any participant, all while working side by side with industry professionals from across the country.
We offer weeklong summer sessions and two-week summer sessions for students from Pre-k to 12th grade. Also available are drop in activities and workshops, as well as the return of our wildly popular Apprentice Program for more seasoned performers.
Hope Summer Rep 2022 Summer Programming!
Take a "WALK WITH LULU" from our World Premiere musical production of LULU AND THE LONG WALK as she travels the planet exploring its vital resources. Or make your favorite superhero come to life in our ACTORS ASSEMBLE class.
These fun and creative classes are offered side by side with classes for those participants looking for fun and a bit more.
Our summer camp also includes classes designed to enhance the participants theatrical skill set as well.
We offer classes that provide the building blocks of performance, all the way through to a full Workshop Series with members of the 2022 acting company. There is something for everyone!
Please join us as we embark together on a summer filled with theatre activities, rehearsals, workshops, acting classes, dancing, Shakespeare, theatre games, improvisation, prop making, and comic book devising.
A place where every artist receives coaching to help them reach their individual theatrical goals, dive deeper into an area of theatre which interests them most, as well as learning valuable life skills.
Registration opens fully on March 18th! Please visit us a www.hope.edu/hsrt or email us at [email protected]!
