Hope Repertory Theatre Summer Camp: Learn Performance Art on a Beautiful Campus

Come join Hope Repertory Theatre's thrilling summer camp experience! The beautiful campus of Hope College in Holland, MI provides a fabulous backdrop for our wide variety of classes, workshops, and family/community based educational activities. Hope Rep provides a variety of classes designed to ignite the inner artist in any participant, all while working side by side with industry professionals from across the country. We offer weeklong summer sessions and two-week summer sessions for students from Pre-k to 12th grade. Also available are drop in activities and workshops, as well as the return of our wildly popular Apprentice Program for more seasoned performers.

Hope Summer Rep 2022 Summer Programming!

Take a "WALK WITH LULU" from our World Premiere musical production of LULU AND THE LONG WALK as she travels the planet exploring its vital resources. Or make your favorite superhero come to life in our ACTORS ASSEMBLE class.



These fun and creative classes are offered side by side with classes for those participants looking for fun and a bit more.



Our summer camp also includes classes designed to enhance the participants theatrical skill set as well.



We offer classes that provide the building blocks of performance, all the way through to a full Workshop Series with members of the 2022 acting company. There is something for everyone!

