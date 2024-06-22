Epic Hot Air Balloon Festivals in Michigan for 2024

Michigan Hot Air Balloon Festivals
Summer is festival season in Michigan, and we’ve got a fantastic lineup to choose from. Hot air balloon festivals are the perfect way to marvel at these beautiful and creative modes of transportation.
Experience the magic of balloon glows, where the balloons light up the night sky in a stunning display.
Get an up-close view of dozens of grounded hot air balloons while enjoying all the food, crafts, contests, live music, and family-friendly activities the festival brings!
Check out the list below to find a Michigan Hot Air Balloon Festival near you.
Frankenmuth Balloons over Bavarian Inn
Where: Frankenmuth, MI
When: May 24-27, 2024
Visit Michigan’s own Bavarian paradise for a breathtaking balloon display.
Every morning and evening of the festival balloons take flight over Bavarian Inn as onlookers take in the spectacle. Each evening at 9pm the balloons tether to the ground for a magical balloon glow for all to enjoy.
Carson City Frontier Days
Where: Carson City, MI
When: May 31 – June 2, 2024
Enjoy this Western themed festival featuring fireworks, a parade, community picnic, family scavenger hunt, and, of course, their hot air balloon competition – what they call the Hot Air Balloon Shoot Out.
New events are added to this festival every year, so there’s always a new adventure to be had at Carson City Frontier Days.
Hudsonville Balloon Days
Where: Hudsonville, MI
When: June 21-23, 2024
Visitors flock to Hudsonville each year to enjoy more than just hot air balloons.
Live music, local vendors, food stands, and more are in store for those who come to this free festival.
Most visitors also enjoy bringing their own kites to share the air with the big balloons. Details
Michigan Challenge Balloonfest
Where: Howell, MI
When: June 28-30, 2024
Arrive early and stay late to Michigan Challenge Balloonfest because you won’t want to miss a thing!
In addition to the balloon launches and balloon glows, visitors enjoy carnivals, markets, a food court, a wide array of live entertainment, a hands on museum, live music, and fireworks to end the night with a bang.
Battle Creek Field of Flight Balloon Festival & Air Show
Where: Battle Creek, MI
When: July 3 – 7, 2024
Buckle up for more than just hot air balloons at Battle Creek Field of Flight Balloon Festival and Air Show.
As the title implies, guests enjoy a full air show as well as fireworks, a carnival, specialty acts, a free Kid’s Day, and a spectacular Wall of Fire.
Jackson Hot Air Jubilee
Where: Jackson, MI
When: July 19-21, 2024
“Jubilee” is the right word for this celebration of all things that fly!
Check out the air show, helicopter rides, pilot meet & greets, balloon launch, and nightly balloon glows.
Kid’s Kingdom is a hit every year where kids play games for free and even win prizes at the end.
Midland Area River Days & Balloon Festival
Where: Midland, MI
When: August 1-4, 2024
Families have a blast year after year at Midland’s free River Days & Balloon Festival.
Watch the balloon launch and competitive flight, take your pick of food trucks and local vendors, and don’t forget to try the zipline, bungee jumping, and rock wall!
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest
Where: Kalamazoo, MI
When: August 16-18, 2024
There’s plenty to do at Kalamazoo Balloon Fest between the morning balloon launch and evening balloon glow.
Check out the market and activities hosted by Gull Meadow Farms, as well as a car show, pilot meet & greet, and more!
Metamora Country Days and Hot Air Balloon Festival
Where: Metamora, MI
When: August 23-34, 2024
This quintessential small town summer festival is chock-full of fun activities for the whole family.
Enjoy local food vendors, lice music, a parade, arts and crafts, family activities, and fireworks. But don’t forget the main attraction – watching more than 20 balloons take to the skies!
Balloons Over Bellaire
Where: Bellaire, MI
When: August 23-24, 2024
Free! This relaxing, low-key event is perfect for those hoping to watch peacefully as balloons take flight.
Over 15 balloons fly over beautiful Torch Lake from their launch at Shanty Creek Resort. Even better than the peaceful atmosphere is the free parking and admission.
Wayland BalloonFest
Where: Wayland, MI
When: September 6-7, 2024
Enjoy balloon flights and glows alongside events like the kids carnival, car show, live music, and pilot meet & greets.
Local vendors and food trucks make their appearance as well to keep the fun going!
Balloons Over Bay Harbor
Where: Bay Harbor, MI
When: Sept 20-21, 2024
Head to Petoskey’s Village at Bay Harbor to watch a one-of-a-kind balloon launch and evening balloon glow.
Marvel at the beautiful balloons by morning as they soar over Little Traverse Bay, and walk among them by night as the tethered balloons give off their magical glow.
Color run and other festivities planned, too. *Article feature image is this event.