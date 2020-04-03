1 – Moms and Dads, Don’t Ignore Your Physical Health

“You can’t pour from an empty cup. Take care of yourself first.” – Unknown

Get Outside Every Day

I believe strongly that getting fresh air is good for both prevention and treatment of illness. I’ve written about how sunshine is a cure for SAD, but it also goes far beyond that.

An article I read this week looks back to the history of the 1918 flu pandemic. Of open-air treatment clinics it says, ”Put simply, medics found that severely ill flu patients nursed outdoors recovered better than those treated indoors.”

There is a lot out of my hands right now. But for my kids at home that are still holding mine, I can lead them outside!

You can Exercise At Home, In Your Yard – Anywhere

Many places/people are offering FREE online or live workouts. Catch at GR Parks & Rec class for free here. Find YMCA workouts here, including workouts at home with Les Mills.

Or check out these 10 well-known fitness studios offering free classes during this time.

Not into classes? Get out for a run! Go out for a walk! The gyms may be closed, but thankfully the sidewalks are not! Grab a jogging stroller, have the kids bike alongside, whatever you need to do. Even if they only last for 10 minutes, the exercise can help!

Eat Well – Resist the Urge to Stress Eat

What you put into your body directly affects how you feel. It’s tempting to sit down with a pint (or gallon) of ice cream after the kids are tucked in and eat your troubles away.

The occasional indulgence is perfectly fine, but if it’s part of your daily routine, it will take a toll on how you function and feel.

While you’re looking for something to do inside, try some new, healthy recipes! These are some of our kid favorites. Bonus tip: have your kid hop on the stool and cook with you!

Are you a goal setter who finds comfort in rules? These next few weeks could be the perfect time to try a new way of eating! Whole 30 (which I’ve done and loved) or the 21-Day Fix (which I’ve never done, but I do appreciate all the little containers for lunch-packing!) each have a timeline that may fit perfectly into this time of trying new things at home.

Avoid Excessive Alcohol

I’ve seen lots of people joking around about their survival kits filled with lots and lots of wine. I laugh, and I get it. It’s nice to wind down with a partner or friends (via video chat) over a glass of wine. But be careful that alcohol is not the thing you turn to for help if you’re feeling upset.

Alcohol can often increase depression and anxiety. Yes, it can make you feel better for the evening, but even just one glass can make the entire next day – or even next few days – worse. This is a time more than ever that I need to be at the top of my game for my kids. If alcohol is going to get in the way of that, this is not the time!

2 – Mental Health – Ways to Ground Yourself When You Feel Out of Control

Worry is a thin stream of fear trickling through the mind. If encouraged, it cuts a channel into which all other thoughts are drained. – Winston Churchill

It’s hard to see the world that we so often feel is our foundation start to slip from beneath us. It’s disorienting, scary, and can feel overwhelming at times. But there are things to do to steady ourselves in the midst of it all.

Press Pause When Feelings Overwhelm

When you’re starting to feel like it’s all too much, take a moment to stop, press pause, and just breathe.

Taking time alone to breath, stretch, pray, meditate – whatever can help ground you back to the present and focus on the good of all that’s around you and in you.

Practice Mindfulness

Practicing mindfulness just means that you focus on what you’re sensing and feeling that’s right in front of you (instead of the “what ifs”), and it can instantly reduce stress. Try these 6 mindful exercises.

Read Books Instead of the News

My friend (and pastor) Justin Detmers recently wrote, Pay attention to what you’re paying attention to.

I stopped and thought about what I had been paying attention to lately, and why.

I had been taking in a constant stream of news articles and it was not boosting my mental health.

Now I’m paying more attention to what is grabbing my attention, and intentionally focusing on books, art, or virtual chats with family and friends. I’m turning off the news. Mentally, it’s helping.

It doesn’t benefit me to check the news more than once a day.

Check the News From Your Trusted Source

Whenever you do check the news, make sure it’s from only your one or two trusted sources. Many news headlines use fear tactics in order to grab readers, and this just isn’t good for mental health.

Don’t check the news first thing in the morning. I wait until the end of the day after the kids are in bed. This way, it’s not affecting me as I try to work or parent through the day.

Express Yourself

I heard some great advice the other day on NPR about how it helps to share how you’re feeling. I tried this the other night when I was having a weak, fearful moment. Instead of ignoring it and bottling it up inside, I let it all spill out to my husband. The next day, the fear and emotions were gone, and I was able to go through the next day in peace.

Also, if you know someone in another country, talking to them can really bring a sense of “we’re all in this together.” LFF Team Member Carla has done this with her friends overseas, and can personally attest to this!

Journaling can also help you process what you’re feeling and work through it.

You can also write on your positive experiences in the day. This gives you the ability to maximize and savor the good feelings you had in your day.

Get Outside – Yeah, It’s for Both Physical AND Mental Health

Even if it’s just in your own backyard. It’s the perfect place to practice that mindfulness mentioned above. Nature has a way of assuring you that there’s beauty and serenity in the midst of it all.

Focus on Others

Anxiety fades when you focus on others. If you’re starting to focus too much on the problems, take a second to focus on the people around you.

What do they need? How can you help? Try to pick one small thing to do each day for someone else, and watch your perspective shift.

Practice Gratitude

At the end of each day, I try to think of 5 things in the day that I am thankful for. There are so many uncertainties out there right now, but there’s always something to be grateful for. What are your five things?