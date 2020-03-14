K-12 Schools are Suddenly Closed for at Least 3 Weeks in Grand Rapids. And the Museums, Libraries and Camps, Too.

We are in an unprecedented time right now. The coronavirus pandemic has caused state and local authorities to shutter schools and businesses until April, in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

What’s next and how can we be diligent to protect and provide for our families during Covid-19?

During planned school breaks, we normally have summer camps, museums, libraries and parks in our arsenal. School may be out, but we have a myriad of other places to go to keep kids engaged.

But this time, West Michigan is “closed” and busy kids everywhere are feeling the strain. Add to that the fact that mom and dad still have to work, and the usual child care options of grandma or a neighbor kid are gone, and we are in a crunch!

What’s next?! – You Come to GRKIDS to Updated Info on Community Resources, Teledoc Options, and Things for Kids to Do

Although there are so many unknowns and rapid changes are occurring daily, our team is hard at work to prepare, connect, and provide helpful resources, as well as remind you, “we are in this together!”

Below you’ll find community, homeschool/educational, food and lunch, childcare, telemedicine resources plus things to do at home and non-germy options.