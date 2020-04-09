The Jackbox + Zoom Combo

What is it?

Jackbox is a set of games that has been around for years.

Typically, when playing face-to-face, the host pays for and downloads the game pack of their choosing to their *compatible device. Then, the host broadcasts the game to a common screen that all players can see – often a TV. Players then go to jackbox.tv and enter the room code that appears on the screen, which puts them in the game.

Jackbox games range from drawing games to wordplay to trivia and are a really fun way to include everyone.

*Jackbox is available on most gaming systems (think Nintendo Switch, PS4, XBoxOne) as well as gaming platforms like Steam and Discord.

Who it’s good for:

The Jackbox + Zoom combo is great for groups that have one person who is tech-savvy enough to set up Jackbox and Zoom and issue invites.

Guests will need to be able to accept a Zoom call on their laptop (that involves clicking an invite link and entering a password) and then going to jackbox.tv and entering a room code.

Kids in upper elementary grades and above enjoy playing Jackbox – just be sure to put on the family filter. Our family loves Quiplash.

What you need:

A host with access to the Jackbox games AND a Zoom account

Strong wifi connections at all participating locations

A computer at each participating location

A cell phone for every player in addition to the computer

How to make it happen:

If you’re the one setting up the game, start by setting up a Zoom call (or a Google Hangout) for game players.

You’ll also need to sign up for Jackbox and buy the games on the system of your choice (the game Drawful 2 is free right now on Steam.)

Once you have access, start a game on your laptop and use the screen sharing option on a laptop so players can follow along at home on their laptops. Jackbox offers detailed instructions for each different system here.