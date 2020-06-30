Get Buzzing at this Bee Summer Camp for Kids in Rockford!

Bee Summer Camp for Kids
Bee Camp for Kids is a unique, hands-on, and educational experience designed for kids ages 7-12.
SUMMER CAMP HIGHLIGHTS
Day camp
STEM-based
Specialty Camps
AGES SERVED
Elementary
Middle school
WHAT TO EXPECT
Throughout the week, junior beekeepers will have numerous opportunities to suit up, in the safety of our provided bee suits, and learn about our amazing honey bees, local pollinators and the plants that sustain them.
Kiddos that tend to attend camp love nature. We start out with very small colonies and work our way up. Once they realize that they are safe in their bee suits, they are ready to go!
Bee Camp Session Details
Activities Include:
- Hive Explorations w/Bee Suit
- Create a Mason Bee House for Home
- Use of Microscope/Magnifying Glasses
- Interactive Bee & Plant Explorations
- Plant Pollinator Friendly Seeds & Plants
- Outdoor Pollinator Hunts
- Garden Explorations
- Interactive Games
Session Cost Includes
- A “Bee Camp for Kids” t-shirt
- Backpack to hold camp materials
- Camp journal
- Pollinator friendly seeds/seedlings to plant at home provided by Botanical Interests
- Mason bee house for home
- Photo Opportunities: Individual photos will be emailed to families, throughout the week.
- A week of hands-on fun and outdoor learning!
Bee Summer Camp is hosted by Roda, the owner of Indigo Acres Apiary in Rockford.
Camp Dates: July 20-24, August 3-7
All sessions: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday – Friday
Register here today!
Indigo Acres Apiary
PHONE: 616-874-5859
ADDRESS: Rockford, Michigan