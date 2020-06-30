Get Buzzing at this Bee Summer Camp for Kids in Rockford!

By / June 30, 2020
bee summer camp for kids

Bee Summer Camp for Kids

Bee Camp for Kids is a unique, hands-on, and educational experience designed for kids ages 7-12.

SUMMER CAMP HIGHLIGHTS 

CAMP HIGHLIGHTS

  • Day camp

  • STEM-based

  • Specialty Camps

AGES SERVED

  • Elementary

  • Middle school

WHAT TO EXPECT

What You Can Expect at Indigo Acres Bee Camp for Kids

Throughout the week, junior beekeepers will have numerous opportunities to suit up, in the safety of our provided bee suits, and learn about our amazing honey bees, local pollinators and the plants that sustain them.

Kiddos that tend to attend camp love nature. We start out with very small colonies and work our way up. Once they realize that they are safe in their bee suits, they are ready to go!

bee summer camp for kids

Bee Camp Session Details

Activities Include:

  • Hive Explorations w/Bee Suit
  • Create a Mason Bee House for Home
  • Use of Microscope/Magnifying Glasses
  • Interactive Bee & Plant Explorations
  • Plant Pollinator Friendly Seeds & Plants
  • Outdoor Pollinator Hunts
  • Garden Explorations
  • Interactive Games

Session Cost Includes

  • A “Bee Camp for Kids” t-shirt
  • Backpack to hold camp materials
  • Camp journal
  • Pollinator friendly seeds/seedlings to plant at home provided by Botanical Interests
  • Mason bee house for home
  • Photo Opportunities: Individual photos will be emailed to families, throughout the week.
  • A week of hands-on fun and outdoor learning!

Bee Summer Camp is hosted by Roda, the owner of Indigo Acres Apiary in Rockford.

Camp Dates: July 20-24, August 3-7

All sessions: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday – Friday

Register here today!

Indigo Acres Apiary

PHONE: 616-874-5859

WEBSITE

FACEBOOK PAGE

ADDRESS: Rockford, Michigan

Learn More About Bee Camp

MORE CAMPS TO EXPLORE

Get Buzzing at this Bee Summer Camp for Kids in Rockford!
Bee Summer Camp for Kids Bee Camp for Kids is a unique, hands-on, and educational experience designed for kids ages 7-12. SUMMER CAMP HIGHLIGHTS  CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day camp STEM-based Specialty ... Read More
Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan Builds Courage, Confidence, and Character
Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan will not be offering overnight camps for 2020. Visit their website for information on virtual and family camps.  ** Although all traditional camps are ... Read More
CARE Ballet Summer Dance Camps
CARE Ballet Summer Dance Camps Join our magical land of dance, music, stories, craft making, games and imaginative fun! CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day Camp Great for imagination and creativity Perfect for ... Read More
Pursue Adventure at Blandford Nature Center Summer Day Camp
Blandford Nature Center Summer Day Camp Blandford Nature Center’s Summer Day Camp allows children to pursue adventure through activities like caring for wildlife and farm animals, blazing trails through the ... Read More
Camp Henry
Camp Henry Camp Henry sits on 200 beautiful acres in Newaygo, with over a quarter mile of lake-frontage on Kimball Lake and provides an ideal setting for summer campers, school groups, youth ... Read More
Camp Roger & Camp Scottie
Camp Roger and Camp Scottie Ready for the best summer ever? Join us at Camp Roger or Camp Scottie! CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day Camp Great for nature lovers AGES SERVED Elementary ... Read More
Make Music at Academy of Music Summer Lessons
Academy of Music Summer Lessons  SUMMER CAMPS CANCELLED?  TIRED OF THE CHAOS? Let us help you bring sanity and order back into your lives this summer! CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Private lessons Virtual ... Read More
Junior Chef’s Love Simmer Camp at the Downtown Market
Simmer Camp at the Downtown Market Pack your bags and get ready for an interactive cooking camp where you'll explore cuisine, culture and activities from countries around the world during ... Read More
Camp Curious 2020 at the Grand Rapids Public Museum
Camp Curious 2020 Summer fun happens at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! Camp Curious 2020 is going virtual for kids pre-K through 9th grade to explore the wonders of science, ... Read More
Expand Water Sport Skills at Camp Action Wakeboard Camp
Camp Action Our passionate team will have all attendees leaving camp with a new bag of tricks! From learning to ride for the first time to learning how to do ... Read More
YMCA Branch & School-Based Summer Day Camps
YMCA Branch & School-Based Summer Day Camps YMCA Summer Day Camps offer an experience that is sure to keep your child having fun ALL summer long. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day camp ... Read More
Therapy and Fun Day Camp
Therapy and Fun Therapy and Fun is an integrated and intensive program that achieves maximum therapeutic progress for children ages 1 to 14. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day Camp Fun therapy sessions ... Read More
Legacy Stables ‘Own-A-Horse’ Camp Hands-on Horse Experience
Legacy Stables 'Own-A-Horse' Camp ‘Own-A-Horse’ Camp offers a hands-on, horse experience for all horse lovers! In a structured atmosphere, students will learn what it is like to own a pony ... Read More
Splashing Into Summer with Goldfish Swim School Jump Starts!
Goldfish Swim School Jump Starts! Goldfish Swim School’s unique Jump Start Clinics are specially designed for families looking to get their kids water-ready in a hurry. HIGHLIGHTS Day activity Designed to jump start your swimmer's skills ... Read More
Stay Active with MVP Summer Day Camps
MVP Summer Day Camps MVP Summer Day Camps are the ULTIMATE in summertime FUN! CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day camp Keeps kids moving and active Water sports are our specialty AGES SERVED ... Read More
Inspire Fun and Learning at GREDC Discovery Care Summer Day Camp
GREDC Discovery Care Summer Day Camp GREDC Discovery Care Summer Day Camp is a great value and inspires fun and learning. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day Camp Great value Field trips available ... Read More
BattleGR Tactical Games Laser Tag & Archery Tag Summer Day Camp
BattleGR Tactical Games Laser Tag & Archery Tag Summer Day Camp Experts say kids need at least an hour of exercise a day. At BattleGR we can make sure your ... Read More
NorthPointe Christian Sports Camps Sharpens Skills
NorthPointe Christian Sports Camps Sharpen your athletic skills or learn a new sport in a fun, Christian environment! CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day camp Great for sports enthusiasts Budget-friendly AGES SERVED Elementary ... Read More
Aquinas College 2020 Summer Camps – PARTIAL CANCELLATIONS FOR 2020
Aquinas College 2020 Summer Camps Aquinas College  non-athletic summer camps are cancelled for 2020, except for the Virtual ESME String Camp.  Aquinas College offers a variety of camp opportunities for elementary-aged ... Read More
Create Summer Camp Memories at YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin
YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin At YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin summer camp, we do summer right. Your child will leave with more than new friends and great memories – they’ll also gain important life skills ... Read More
Kent Career Tech Center Summer Career Camps Spark Curiosity – CANCELLED FOR 2020
Kent Career Tech Center Summer Camps Kent Career Tech Center summer camps are cancelled for 2020. Please check back for information for 2021.  Kent Career Tech Center summer career camps ... Read More
Camp Kroc – CANCELLED FOR 2020
Camp Kroc is cancelled for 2020! Please be sure to check back for information for 2021. Camp Kroc Camp Kroc is a Christian day camp loaded with activities every day, ... Read More
HIS Dance Academy Will Ignite Your Passion for Dance
HIS Dance Academy Try something new this summer and IGNITE your passion for Jesus and dance! CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day Camp Learn a Variety of Dance Techniques Incorporates Scripture AGES SERVED ... Read More
Eagles Sports Camps
Eagles Sports Camps Come learn the fundamentals of your sport necessary for successful individual and team play! CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day Camp Work with Varsity coaches and athletes Sports are our specialty AGES ... Read More
Orchard Hill Christian Preschool and Child Care Center Summer Camp
Orchard Hill Christian Preschool and Child Care Center Summer Camp Summers have been a blast "On the Hill" for over 37 years! CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day camp Christian-based AGES SERVED Preschool ... Read More
Swim & Play with Splash Camp at HCAC
Splash Camp at HCAC One theme, two weeks, three hours a day. Summer Splash Camps at HCAC combine creative fun, social learning with swimming lessons for an incredible day camp experience. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS ... Read More
Harbor Humane Society Summer Camp
Harbor Humane Society Summer Camp Harbor Humane Society has a line-up of action packed, animal filled, fantastically fun SPARK camps! CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day camp Specialty Camps Great for animal lovers ... Read More
Sports Fans Love Cornerstone University Sports Camps
Cornerstone University Sports Camps Join Cornerstone University Athletics for our 2020 Summer Camps program in basketball, soccer, baseball, and volleyball! CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Overnight camp Day camp Sports camp AGES SERVED ... Read More
Cedar Lodge Horse Riding Summer Camp
Cedar Lodge Summer Camp Cedar Lodge summer camp is Michigan's premier riding summer camp. Come join us! CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Overnight Camp Day Camp Great for animal lovers AGES SERVED Preschool ... Read More
Camp Newaygo Girls’ Resident Camp: Where Lifelong Friendships Are Made
Camp Newaygo Girls' Resident Camp Generations of girls in the Grand Rapids area have spent summers at Camp Newaygo. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Overnight Camp All-girl's camp Rustic camp setting AGES SERVED ... Read More
Higher Ground at Camp Lake Louise – CANCELLED FOR 2020
Higher Ground at Lake Louise Higher Ground is cancelled for 2020.  Higher Ground at Camp Lake Louise is a Christian summer camp for kids and adults who long for fun ... Read More
Have Fun While Learning at Grand Makers STEAM Camp
Grand Makers STEAM Camp Grand Makers STEAM Camp is a teacher-led STEAM summer day camp for kids entering 3rd-5th grade in the 2019-2020 school year. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day Camp STEAM-based ... Read More
Avoid the Summer Slide with Outside the Box: Creative Tutoring Mini Camps
Outside the Box: Creative Tutoring Mini Camps Learning is fun!  Keep children (and yourself) active and learning this summer through summer mini camps hosted by Outside the Box: Creative Tutoring. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day Camp Prevent the ... Read More
High-Energy Experiences at SpringHill Summer Camp
SpringHill Summer Camp SpringHill Summer Camp is an engaging, safe, unique and high-energy experience your kids won't forget! CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day Camp Build relationships Highly trained staff AGES SERVED Preschool ... Read More
Build Confidence with FAST (Functional Athletic Strength Training) for Youth
FAST (Functional Athletic Strength Training) for Youth The Academy for Sports and Wellness is offering small group training to enhance long term athletic development for youth athletes. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day Camp Great for athletes Taught by ... Read More
Kids Rock Summer Camp
Kids Rock Summer Christian Day Camp Kids Rock Summer Camp is a weekly summer program for grades 1-8. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day camp Fun themes Budget friendly AGES SERVED Elementary Middle ... Read More
Lake Michigan Academy Summer Program Helps Kids Reach Their Full Potential
Lake Michigan Academy Summer Program The mission of Lake Michigan Academy is to transform lives by empowering students with learning differences to achieve their full potential. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS STEM camp ... Read More
Make Friends and Have Fun with Grace Adventures Summer Youth Camps – CANCELLED FOR 2020
Grace Adventures Summer Youth Camps Grace Adventures Summer Youth Camps are cancelled for 2020.  Grace Adventures has been providing summer camp experiences for kids ages 7-17 for over 50 years ... Read More
Summer Explorers Program is a Fun-Filled, Splashing Good Time
Summer Explorers Program AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care and Preschool offers a Summer Explorers program for school-agers during elementary school breaks. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day camp Indoor and outdoor activities ... Read More
SIX Reasons You Want to be at the GRKIDS Summer Camps Fair
Memories Waiting to be Made at Camp Oh the sweet nostalgia of going to summer camp! I loved every minute of attending camp in the summer. My mom would tediously ... Read More
Calvin College Soccer Camp
Calvin College Soccer Camp Summer Soccer Camp at Calvin College: Come join the Knights with camp options for kids of all ages and skill levels. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Overnight Camp Day ... Read More
R-Athletics Summer Camps: 23 Camps!
R-Athletics Summer Camps Summer adventures await at R-Athletics Summer Camps! Let your imagination soar at our 23 camps! CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day camp Great for sports lovers Themed and specialty camps available Extended ... Read More
Humane U: Humane Society of West Michigan Summer Youth Camps
Humane U: Humane Society of West Michigan Summer Youth Camps Looking for the humane society summer camp? You found it! Humane University Summer Youth Camps are going virtual, but that ... Read More
West Michigan Academy Adventure Camp
West Michigan Academy Adventure Camp Come learn and explore with us on our 62-acre campus filled with our prairie, pond, forests, hiking trails, and adventure! CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day camp Perfect ... Read More
Experience Farm Life at Dairy Day Camp
Dairy Day Camp at Dairy Discovery Join us for any of 3 sessions of Dairy Day Camp. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day camp Great for animal lovers Learn about farm life AGES ... Read More
STEM Fun with ExploreHope Summer Science Camps
ExploreHope Summer Science Camps Join us for an exciting summer! From Inventing in 3D to Science of Art to Tykes Lego, there’s a summer science camp for all ages K-12! CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day ... Read More
Van Andel Education Institute Summer STEM Camps
Van Andel Education Institute Summer STEM Camps Discover new worlds this summer with hands-on, interactive STEM camps for grades 2-12. Kids will learn to think and act like scientists. Register today! CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day Camp Great ... Read More
Michigan Sports Academies Sports Summer Camps
Michigan Sports Academies Camps Michigan Sports Academies offers sports camps for beginner to advanced athletes. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Great for teens AGES SERVED Elementary School Middle School High School What You Can ... Read More
Kids Will Flip for Grand Rapids Gymnastics Summer Camps
Grand Rapids Gymnastics If your child is 4 years or older, then they are in for an amazing week! CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Keep Kids Active Open Swim/Swim Lessons Ninja Course AGES ... Read More
Develop Confidence & Courage at Sherman Lake YMCA Camp – CANCELLED FOR 2020
Sherman Lake YMCA Camp Cancelled for 2020 Through discovery of the great outdoors, skill development and guidance in the importance of building healthy relationships, campers leave with a renewed sense ... Read More
Train Like a Lion with the Detroit Lions Football Summer Camps and Academies – June 2020 CANCELLED
Detroit Lions Football Summer Camps and Academies 2020 Detroit Lions Football Summer Camps and Academies are back and on sale now! June 2020 sessions have been cancelled. Decisions for July ... Read More
Robotics & Science Summer Camp in Rockford, MI for 2020
Robotics and Science Summer Camp June 2020 session is cancelled, but an August session has been added. Whether you are an experienced programmer, or whether robotics is new to you, ... Read More
Get Creative with Summer Arts Camp at East Church
Summer Arts Camp at East Church This year we are pleased to hold a SUMMER ARTS CAMP for kids ages 5-12. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day Camp Bible-based Great value AGES SERVED ... Read More
Camp Geneva
Camp Geneva Overnight camps begin July 6. Life is busy. You may notice there are more opportunities for your kids than ever before – ways to connect, stay active, get better, ... Read More
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Summer Camps are Online This Year
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Summer Camp Summer Camp is an exciting time here at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre! CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day camp Work with theatre professionals Create lifelong memories AGES ... Read More
Learn & Perfect Skills at Academy of Dance Arts Summer Camps
Academy of Dance Arts Summer Camps Academy of Dance Arts Summer Camps offers themed dance camps for ages 2 and up, including Superhero and Princess Camp, as well as Intensives ... Read More
Adventure Point Summer Camp
Adventure Point Located just north of downtown Grand Rapids, Adventure Point is a state-of-the-art STEM, Sustainability, Leadership, and Outdoor Adventure facility featuring 3- and 5-day day camp opportunities. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS ... Read More
CranHill Summer Camp Offers Engaging Adventures – CANCELLED FOR 2020
CranHill CranHill summer camps are cancelled for 2020. Check back for information on 2021. Nested in Pine Forest just East of Big Rapids, CranHill provides a unique Christian Overnight Summer ... Read More
Maple Hill Junior Golf Programs
Maple Hill Junior Golf Programs Maple Hill Golf in Grandville offers a variety of Junior Golf Programs for kids of all ages in June, July and August. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Sports ... Read More
Kids Go Bananas for John Ball Zoo Summer Camps
John Ball Zoo Summer Camps John Ball Zoo Summer Camps are unique, hands-on learning experiences that are fun and educational! When it comes to Grand Rapids summer camps, they are ... Read More
Discover Your Inner Artist With Summer Art Boxes from The Mud Room
Creative Projects for Kids from The Mud Room Voted Top Art Class/Studio for Kids for 5 years in a row, The Mud Room is the perfect place for kids and ... Read More
Grand Rapids Art Museum Summer Art Camps – CANCELLED for 2020
Grand Rapids Art Museum Summer Art Camps are cancelled for 2020! Please be sure to check back for information for 2021. Grand Rapids Art Museum Summer Art Camps  Unleash your ... Read More
YMCA Camp Pinewood
YMCA Camp Pinewood CAMP HIGHLIGHTS AGES SERVED What You Can Expect at YMCA Camp Pinewood YMCA Camp Pinewood Session Details YMCA Camp Pinewood Contact Info PHONE: 231-821-2421 WEBSITE FACEBOOK PAGE ADDRESS: ... Read More
Hope Summer Repertory Theatre Summer Camps – CANCELLED for 2020
HSRT summer camps are cancelled for 2020. Please check back for information for 2021. Hope Summer Repertory Theatre Summer Camps Hope Summer Repertory Theatre (HSRT) offers summer classes and workshops ... Read More
Bricks 4 Kidz and Amped Virtual Reality STEM Camps
Bricks 4 Kidz and Amped Virtual Reality STEM Camps A MODERN CAMP FOR MODERN KIDS Amped Virtual Reality is teaming up with Bricks 4 Kidz of Grand Rapids to bring ... Read More
Academy of Art & Design Summer Camp – Includes Chinese Language!
Academy of Art & Design Summer Camp Our magical teachers are dedicated to make learning packed with fun. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day camp Specialty Camps AGES SERVED Preschool Elementary Middle school ... Read More
Children’s Creations Theater & Act II Theater for Teens Summer Camp Program
Children's Creations Theater and Act II Theater for Teens Summer Camp Program We realize that each child is unique in their own way and we have made it our purpose ... Read More
Pet Peanut, Meet a Princess + Find Your Camp at the 2020 GR Summer Camp + Fun Fair on April 25
This event has been rescheduled for April 25, 2020. All other details remain the same. It's all in one spot: 2020 Summer Camp + Summer Fun Options What? Get a ... Read More
Ceramics, Painting, Drawing + Chinese Language Summer Camps
Cascade Business offers Clay, Painting, Drawing, + Chinese Language Summer Camps Looking to unleash the inner artist in your child? Or learn Chinese in a total immersion environment? Or a ... Read More
5 Ways to Get Your Kid on the Civic Theatre Stage
Looking for theatre opportunities in Grand Rapids? Grand Rapids Civic Theatre loves bringing up the next generation of community actors! ... Read More
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Summer Camps
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Summer Camps Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is proud to present a summer of fun, with camps for kids of all ages! CAMP ... Read More
Alpine Ridge Farms 2018 Summer Horse Riding Camp
Alpine Ridge Farms 2018 Summer Horse Riding Camp A day at Alpine Ridge Farms Horse Riding Camp consists of grooming, tacking up, lessons, bathing, cleaning tack, lunch, arts & crafts, ... Read More
Camp Invention
Camp Invention A nonprofit program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, Camp Invention allows children in kindergarten through 6th grade to experience real-world problem solving, creative thinking, invention, and ... Read More
Gymco Summer Day Camps
Gymco Summer Day Camps Your child will jump, run, craft, play and explore at Gymco summer day camps. CAMP HIGHLIGHTS Day camp Keeps kids active Highly-trained staff AGES SERVED Preschool Elementary ... Read More
Pottery Lane Summer Camps
Pottery Lane Summer Camps While many moms get mud masks to relax, we find when kids (as well as adults) get dirty, play with clay, and create something from nothing, ... Read More
Meadowview Farm Day Camp
Meadowview Farm Day Camp Meadowview Farm Day Camp is a beginner horseback riding camp focusing on horsemanship, English horseback riding, learning the proper ways to safely care for and ride ... Read More
Back to the Summer Camps Guide

Join Us Four Nights a Week

We’ll keep you up-to-date with what’s up for families – in a fun way – 4 nights a week. No spam. Just real parents looping you in.

Share
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Flip
Email
0 Shares

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *