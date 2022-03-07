Interlochen Arts Camp: Music, Performing Arts & Film Camp in a Picturesque Setting

Interlochen Summer Arts Camp in Interlochen, MI
Interlochen Summer Arts Camps
4000 J Maddy PKWY, Interlochen MI, 49643
Interlochen Arts Camp offers world-renowned summer arts programs that encourage emerging young artists to explore and refine their artistic passion.
Interlochen Arts Camp is part of the 2022 West Michigan Summer Camps Guide.
Interlochen Arts Camp Details
Weeks Camp is Offered
June 20, June 27, July 4, July 11, July 18, July 25, Aug 1 - 2022
TYPE OF CAMP: Sleep Away
CAMP CATEGORY: Art, Design & Making, Dance, Music & Performing Arts
What to Expect at Interlochen Arts Camp
Interlochen Arts Camp offers world-renowned summer arts programs that encourage emerging young artists to explore and refine their artistic passion.
Here, students will do what they love all day long - in the most beautiful place imaginable.
Here, students will do what they love all day long - in the most beautiful place imaginable.
Immerse Your Child in the Arts at Interlochen Arts Camp
From cabin games to exploring the outdoors, students will experience all the fun of summer camp while practicing, performing, and making art.
Young creatives ages 8-18 convene at Interlochen to expand their capacity in music, theatre, dance, creative writing, visual arts, and film.
Spark creativity, forge friendships, and find adventure at Interlochen Arts Camp.
Young creatives ages 8-18 convene at Interlochen to expand their capacity in music, theatre, dance, creative writing, visual arts, and film.
Spark creativity, forge friendships, and find adventure at Interlochen Arts Camp.
back to 2022 Grand Rapids Summer Camps
West Michigan Summer Fun Guide
125 Things to Do in the Summer – Your Grand Rapids Summer Bucket List
The Grand Rapids Summer Bucket List for 2021 Summer is short and sweet in Michigan and even though summer 2021 is still going to look a little different than normal, we’re going to enjoy every minute. This list of all the things to do in the summer in Grand Rapids and the Lakeshore is your ticket to West Michigan summer…