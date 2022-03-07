Interlochen Arts Camp: Music, Performing Arts & Film Camp in a Picturesque Setting

Interlochen Arts Camp Stage

Interlochen Summer Arts Camp in Interlochen, MI

Interlochen Summer Arts Camps

4000 J Maddy PKWY, Interlochen MI, 49643

Interlochen Arts Camp offers world-renowned summer arts programs that encourage emerging young artists to explore and refine their artistic passion.

Interlochen Arts Camp Details

Weeks Camp is Offered
June 20, June 27, July 4, July 11, July 18, July 25, Aug 1 - 2022

This Summer Camp At-A-Glance
AGES: Elementary, Middle School, High School Kids
TYPE OF CAMP: Sleep Away
CAMP CATEGORY: Art, Design & Making, Dance, Music & Performing Arts

What to Expect at Interlochen Arts Camp

Interlochen Arts Camp Pottery

Here, students will do what they love all day long - in the most beautiful place imaginable.

Interlochen Arts Camp Film


Immerse Your Child in the Arts at Interlochen Arts Camp


From cabin games to exploring the outdoors, students will experience all the fun of summer camp while practicing, performing, and making art.

Young creatives ages 8-18 convene at Interlochen to expand their capacity in music, theatre, dance, creative writing, visual arts, and film.

Spark creativity, forge friendships, and find adventure at Interlochen Arts Camp.

Interlochen Arts Camp Violin


Interlochen Arts Camp Dance


Interlochen Arts Camp
(231) 276-7200

