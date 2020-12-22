Things to do in Grand Rapids With Kids: January 2021

By / December 23, 2020 /
january event calendar_ lakeshore and grand rapids things to do with kids

Cabin Fever Cures for Grand Rapids

After the unprecedented saga that unfolded in 2020, we are all ready to turn the page to a new year. Even if the pandemic is still here, it’s time to celebrate new beginnings and hopefully a year with a lot more happy than sad.

January can be the month where we discover new ways to get the kids out of the house. Break cabin fever with ice skating at Rosa Parks or Elm Street Park. Learn to luge at Muskegon Sports Complex. Warm up at Grand Rapids Art Museum’s free Tuesdays (or any day, for what matter!) There are many safe January things to do around town.

Creative kids will love building a robot at Amped Virtual Reality on January 12. (My kids have been begging to do this!) Little Disney fans will dig a Frozen-themed mini camp at Integrity School of Dance on the 16th.

Some of these events are only happening on a single day, while several options can be done anytime throughout January (and the rest of winter).

You can see the full list below of things to do for each day of the month.

snow tubing in michigan 1

More January Things to Do

Ongoing January Events

Here’s a round up of Grand Rapids events for January that are on repeat:

Events list

Tuesdays
January-December2021
Free Tuesdays at the GRAMExperience a full day of free general admission to the Grand Rapids Art Museum each week from 12-6pm.
12pm-6pmGrand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Thursdays
January-December2021
Free Thursday Nights at the GRAMExperience a full night of free general admission to the Grand Rapids Art Museum each week from 5-9pm.
5pm-9pmGrand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Thursdays
January-December2021
Free Thursdays at MMAFree admission all day. 
11am-4pmMuskegon Museum of Art
296 W. Webster Avenue Muskegon, Michigan 49440
1-31
January2021
Ice Skating at Elm Street ParkOpen daily to the public. The skate rink is a synthetic surface. Visit the Howard Miller Library for FREE ice skate rentals Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm.
All DayElm Street Park
Elm Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
1-31
January2021
Ice Skating at Rosa Parks CircleMonday-Saturday. $2 per person. Admission price includes skates. All open skate hours are weather-dependent. Must reserve skate time, no walk-ups.
12pm-9:30pmRosa Parks Circle
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
1-31
January2021
Winter Reading 2021We challenge readers of all ages to read at least 4 books during the month and keep track of their reading on the Beanstack website or app. 
All DayLoutit District Library
407 Columbus Ave
Grand Haven, MI 49417

Weekend: Jan 1-3, 2021

Jan 1

09:00 am - 01/01/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

Jan 2

09:00 am - 01/02/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

10:00 am - 01/02/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids

A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.

10:00 am - 01/02/2021
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1145 East Fulton Street
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Fulton Street Farmers Market

Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April.

11:15 am - 01/02/2021
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Wintertime Walks

Bundle up and join us on an outdoor discovery walk to investigate the Children’s Garden in new ways.

12:00 pm - 01/02/2021
Wildwood Family Farms
7970 Snow Ave SE
Alto, MI 49302

Winter Weekends @ Wildwood

Outside winter fun on the farm!

12:00 pm - 01/02/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345

Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours

Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.

12:00 pm - 01/02/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Cookies & Canvas: Happy Snowman

Kid/teen inspired classes for ages 5+, includes supplies & 11X14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $20

01:00 pm - 01/02/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Drop-In Studio: Impressions on Canvas

Join GRAM Studio and create your own colorful painting with oil pastel and canvas paper.

Jan 3

09:00 am - 01/03/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

10:00 am - 01/03/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids

A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.

12:00 pm - 01/03/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345

Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours

Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.

Jan 4-7, 2021

EVENT HIGHLIGHT

01/07/2021 - 05:00 pm
Legacy Christian School
520 68th St SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49548

Legacy Open House

LCS Early Childhood Open House

It's OPEN HOUSE time!

We would love to have you join us on Thursday, January 7, 2021, 5-7pm BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! Call Kim @ 616.455.3860 with questions! Sign-up for a time using this link - https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0d44a8aa2ba13-lcsearly

Jan 4

10:00 am - 01/04/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Free Music Together Online® Class

Try our fun, interactive virtual music class! Geared for families with children ages 0-4.

Jan 5

10:00 am - 01/05/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Free Music Together Online® Class

Try our fun, interactive virtual music class! Geared for families with children ages 0-4.

06:30 pm - 01/05/2021
Children’s Creations Theater
6161 28th Street SE, Suite 5
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Auditions for “Snow White in the Black Forest”

Auditions for “Snow White in the Black Forest”. Register in advance.

Jan 6

12:00 pm - 01/06/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Parent Cafe

Join us for great conversation among other parents who understand!

Jan 7

Legacy Open House

05:00 pm - 01/07/2021
Legacy Christian School
520 68th St SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49548

LCS Early Childhood Open House

It's OPEN HOUSE time!

We would love to have you join us on Thursday, January 7, 2021, 5-7pm BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! Call Kim @ 616.455.3860 with questions! Sign-up for a time using this link - https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0d44a8aa2ba13-lcsearly

05:30 pm - 01/07/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Anime Club

Play online games, and enjoy anime-related content. Ages 13 and up. Pre-registration required.

07:00 pm - 01/07/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Music NOT in the Stacks | Ribbons of Song

A virtual performance featuring local emerging and established musicians on GRPL's Facebook page.

Weekend: Jan 8-10, 2021

Jan 8

Jan 9

09:00 am - 01/09/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

09:00 am - 01/09/2021
Muskegon Farmers Market
242 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon, MI 49440

Muskegon Winter Farmers Market

Vendors will be offering produce and other hand made goods.

10:00 am - 01/09/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids

A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.

10:00 am - 01/09/2021
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1145 East Fulton Street
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Fulton Street Farmers Market

Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April.

10:00 am - 01/09/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Free Music Together Online® Class

Try our fun, interactive virtual music class! Geared for families with children ages 0-4.

10:00 am - 01/09/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

John Ball Zoo Critter Close-Ups: Shell-ebrate Turtles!

Features a different animal or groups of animals and is fun for the whole family!

12:00 pm - 01/09/2021
Lakeshore Museum Center
430 W Clay Ave
Muskegon, MI 49440

Second Saturdays

Scavenger hunts, take and make activity, & more! FREE for Muskegon residents, $5 for non-residents.

12:00 pm - 01/09/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345

Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours

Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.

01:00 pm - 01/09/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Drop-In Studio: Impressions on Canvas

Join GRAM Studio and create your own colorful painting with oil pastel and canvas paper.

01:30 pm - 01/09/2021
LowellArts
223 W Main Street
Lowell, MI 49331

Needle Felted Whale Class (ages 10+)

These lovely miniature whales are great introductory projects for those interested in needle felting.

Jan 10

09:00 am - 01/10/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

10:00 am - 01/10/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids

A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.

12:00 pm - 01/10/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345

Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours

Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.

02:00 pm - 01/10/2021
Hudsonville Nature Center
2748 New Holland St
Hudsonville, MI 49426

Winter Botany and Nature Hike

Focusing on “Winter Botany”, identifying plants that remain visible above the snow through the winter.

Jan 11-14, 2021

EVENT HIGHLIGHT

01/12/2021 - 06:00 pm
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

chinese immersion 1

Chinese Immersion Kindergarten Virtual Tour

» Launch your child on a journey from Kindergarten through High School, learning Chinese

learning Chinese language and culture everyday.

Sign up today for a virtual tour and a Zoom link will be e-mailed to you!

Additional tours scheduled for Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020 @ 6pm, Thursday, Dec 10, 2020 @ 10 am, & Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 @2pm

Jan 11

04:00 pm - 01/11/2021
Holland Museum
31 W. 10th Street
Holland, MI 49423

FREE Second Monday-January!

The Holland Museum is open tonight with FREE admission!

06:00 pm - 01/11/2021
HSB, Inc.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49509

Home School Information Sessions

Perfect for those considering home educating and for those who have started but need direction.

Jan 12

chinese immersion 1

06:00 pm - 01/12/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Chinese Immersion Kindergarten Virtual Tour

» Launch your child on a journey from Kindergarten through High School, learning Chinese

learning Chinese language and culture everyday.

Sign up today for a virtual tour and a Zoom link will be e-mailed to you!

Additional tours scheduled for Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020 @ 6pm, Thursday, Dec 10, 2020 @ 10 am, & Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 @2pm

05:00 pm - 01/12/2021
Dutton Christian School - South Campus
6980 Hanna Lake Ave SE
Caledonia, MI 49316

Dutton Christian School PreSchool Open House

Pre-registration is required. Please visit www.duttonchristianschool.org to sign up.

06:00 pm - 01/12/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512

Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!

Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!

06:30 pm - 01/12/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Parent Information Night

Join us and see why we are excited about Christian classical education!

Jan 13

Jan 14

01:00 pm - 01/14/2021
HSB, Inc.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49509

Home School Information Sessions

For those considering home educating and those who have started but need direction. Pre-register.

03:00 pm - 01/14/2021
Kent District Library - Caledonia Township Branch
6260 92nd St SE
Caledonia, MI 49316

GRCC Play and Learn Activity Bag Pickup

Pick up a free bag of art, sensory activities & brand new book, ages 0-5.

05:00 pm - 01/14/2021
Dutton Christian School - South Campus
6980 Hanna Lake Ave SE
Caledonia, MI 49316

Dutton Christian School PreSchool Open House

Pre-registration is required. Please visit www.duttonchristianschool.org to sign up.

05:30 pm - 01/14/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Anime Club

Play online games, and enjoy anime-related content. Ages 13 and up. Pre-registration required.

06:00 pm - 01/14/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512

Explore Space in Virtual Reality - Re-live going to the Moon or go on a Space Walk!

Use Virtual Reality - re-live going to Moon or Space Walk!

Weekend: Jan 15-17, 2021

Jan 15

12:00 pm - 01/15/2021
Virtual Event

Hastings, MI

Virtual Lunch and Learn: Counting on Saving the Birds

Learn about the Great Backyard Bird Count, a global community science project.

Jan 16

09:00 am - 01/16/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

09:00 am - 01/16/2021
Muskegon Farmers Market
242 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon, MI 49440

Muskegon Winter Farmers Market

Vendors will be offering produce and other hand made goods.

10:00 am - 01/16/2021
Virtual Event

Hastings, MI

Whoooooo Said That? Virtual Owl Workshop

Learn the differences between Michigan owls by sight/sound, discover what/how they eat. Must register.

10:00 am - 01/16/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids

A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.

10:00 am - 01/16/2021
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1145 East Fulton Street
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Fulton Street Farmers Market

Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April.

10:00 am - 01/16/2021
Integrity School of Dance Arts
2495 84th St SW
Byron Center, MI 49315

IDA Mini Camp - FROZEN (Ages 3-6)

Dancers will enjoy dancing, games, a craft, a story, and a performance. Registration $30

10:00 am - 01/16/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

John Ball Zoo Critter Close-Ups: You'll Sea-Stars!

Features a different animal or groups of animals and is fun for the whole family!

10:30 AM - 01/16/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512

Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!

Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!

10:30 AM - 01/16/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512

Explore Space in Virtual Reality - Re-live going to the Moon or go on a Space Walk!

Use Virtual Reality - re-live going to Moon or Space Walk!

12:00 pm - 01/16/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345

Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours

Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.

12:00 pm - 01/16/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Cookies & Canvas: Snowy Owl

Kid/teen inspired classes for ages 5+, includes supplies & 11X14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $20

01:00 pm - 01/16/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Drop-In Studio: Impressions on Canvas

Join GRAM Studio and create your own colorful painting with oil pastel and canvas paper.

03:00 PM - 01/16/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Cookies & Canvas: Cookies Thief

Kid/teen inspired classes for ages 5+, includes supplies & 11X14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $20

06:00 pm - 01/16/2021
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd
West Olive, MI 49460

Hemlock Crossing Family Guided Hike

Learn about ecosystems and species while enjoying a fun, safe hike with family. Registration $8/person

Jan 17

09:00 am - 01/17/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

10:00 am - 01/17/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids

A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.

12:00 pm - 01/17/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345

Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours

Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.

Jan 18-21, 2021

EVENT HIGHLIGHT

01/20/2021 - 06:00 pm
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

chinese immersion 1

Chinese Immersion Kindergarten Virtual Tour

» Launch your child on a journey from Kindergarten through High School, learning Chinese

learning Chinese language and culture everyday.

Sign up today for a virtual tour and a Zoom link will be e-mailed to you!

Additional tours scheduled for Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020 @ 6pm, Thursday, Dec 10, 2020 @ 10 am, & Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 @2pm

Jan 18

07:00 am - 01/18/2021
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd
West Olive, MI 49460

StoryWalk® at Hemlock Crossing: Over and Under the Snow

Explore the forest in winter, & read "Over and Under the Snow" by Kate Messner.

Jan 19

07:00 am - 01/19/2021
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd
West Olive, MI 49460

StoryWalk® at Hemlock Crossing: Over and Under the Snow

Explore the forest in winter, & read "Over and Under the Snow" by Kate Messner.

06:00 pm - 01/19/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512

Build an Engine in Virtual Reality (educational play)

Build an engine using virtual reality! For Middle school and above.

Jan 20

chinese immersion 1

06:00 pm - 01/20/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Chinese Immersion Kindergarten Virtual Tour

» Launch your child on a journey from Kindergarten through High School, learning Chinese

learning Chinese language and culture everyday.

Sign up today for a virtual tour and a Zoom link will be e-mailed to you!

Additional tours scheduled for Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020 @ 6pm, Thursday, Dec 10, 2020 @ 10 am, & Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 @2pm

07:00 am - 01/20/2021
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd
West Olive, MI 49460

StoryWalk® at Hemlock Crossing: Over and Under the Snow

Explore the forest in winter, & read "Over and Under the Snow" by Kate Messner.

11:00 am - 01/20/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Haven, MI

The Loutit Littles Show!

Learn bounces, rhymes, and songs to enjoy with your little one.

11:00 am - 01/20/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Peaceful Like A Panda Storytime

Kids can learn techniques for managing their bodies, breath, and emotions anywhere, anytime.

Jan 21

07:00 am - 01/21/2021
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd
West Olive, MI 49460

StoryWalk® at Hemlock Crossing: Over and Under the Snow

Explore the forest in winter, & read "Over and Under the Snow" by Kate Messner.

07:00 pm - 01/21/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Music NOT in the Stacks | Jes Kramer

A virtual performance featuring local emerging and established musicians on GRPL's Facebook page.

Weekend: Jan 22-24, 2021

Jan 22

07:00 am - 01/22/2021
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd
West Olive, MI 49460

StoryWalk® at Hemlock Crossing: Over and Under the Snow

Explore the forest in winter, & read "Over and Under the Snow" by Kate Messner.

Jan 23

07:00 am - 01/23/2021
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd
West Olive, MI 49460

StoryWalk® at Hemlock Crossing: Over and Under the Snow

Explore the forest in winter, & read "Over and Under the Snow" by Kate Messner.

09:00 am - 01/23/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

09:00 am - 01/23/2021
Muskegon Farmers Market
242 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon, MI 49440

Muskegon Winter Farmers Market

Vendors will be offering produce and other hand made goods.

10:00 am - 01/23/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids

A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.

10:00 am - 01/23/2021
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1145 East Fulton Street
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Fulton Street Farmers Market

Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April.

10:00 am - 01/23/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

John Ball Zoo Critter Close-Ups: Lizarding Weekend

Features a different animal or groups of animals and is fun for the whole family!

10:30 AM - 01/23/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512

Build an Engine in Virtual Reality (educational play)

Build an engine using virtual reality! For Middle school and above.

10:30 am - 01/23/2021
LowellArts
223 W Main Street
Lowell, MI 49331

Needle Felted Whale Class (ages 10+)

These adorable, fun owls are great introductory projects for those interested in needle felting.

12:00 pm - 01/23/2021
Wildwood Family Farms
7970 Snow Ave SE
Alto, MI 49302

Winter Weekends @ Wildwood

Outside winter fun on the farm!

12:00 pm - 01/23/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345

Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours

Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.

01:00 pm - 01/23/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Drop-In Studio: Impressions on Canvas

Join GRAM Studio and create your own colorful painting with oil pastel and canvas paper.

03:30 PM - 01/23/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Cookies & Canvas: Dancing Snowman

Kid/teen inspired classes for ages 5+, includes supplies & 11X14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $20

07:00 pm - 01/23/2021
Pierce Cedar Creek Institute
701 W Cloverdale Rd
Hastings, MI 49058

Candlelight Trails: Under the Wolf Moon

Choose between a half or two mile trail loop, weaving through prairies, forests, wetlands.

Jan 24

07:00 am - 01/24/2021
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd
West Olive, MI 49460

StoryWalk® at Hemlock Crossing: Over and Under the Snow

Explore the forest in winter, & read "Over and Under the Snow" by Kate Messner.

09:00 am - 01/24/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

10:00 am - 01/24/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids

A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.

12:00 pm - 01/24/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345

Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours

Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.

02:00 pm - 01/24/2021
CranHill
14444 17 Mile Rd
Rodney, MI 49342

Winterfest

Tubing, Ice Skating, Snowshoeing, Broomball, Ice Climbing, Pony Rides, Bonfire, Petting Farm, and more...

Jan 25-28, 2021

Jan 25

06:00 pm - 01/25/2021
HSB, Inc.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49509

Homeschooling High School Workshop

Everything you need to know to homeschool your high schooler. Pre-registration required. $15

Jan 26

Jan 27

Jan 28

10:00 am - 01/28/2021
Lakeshore Museum Center
430 W Clay Ave
Muskegon, MI 49440

Little Learners: STEAM Play & Learn

A free literacy-based program for Muskegon County infants and toddlers ages 0-4. Must register.

06:30 pm - 01/28/2021
AnchorPoint Christian
601 36th Street SW
Wyoming, MI 49509

Early Childhood Open House

COME to our Early Childhood Open House for children who are ready for Preschool or Kindergarten!

Weekend: Jan 29-31, 2021

Jan 29

10:00 am - 01/29/2021
Virtual Event

Hastings, MI

Virtual Stroll with Nature: Moles and Voles

Discover how small animals, such as voles and moles, travel and survive all winter.

Jan 30

09:00 am - 01/30/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

09:00 am - 01/30/2021
Muskegon Farmers Market
242 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon, MI 49440

Muskegon Winter Farmers Market

Vendors will be offering produce and other hand made goods.

10:00 am - 01/30/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids

A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.

10:00 am - 01/30/2021
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1145 East Fulton Street
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Fulton Street Farmers Market

Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April.

10:00 am - 01/30/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

John Ball Zoo Critter Close-Ups: Prickle Parade

Features a different animal or groups of animals and is fun for the whole family!

11:00 AM - 01/30/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Cookies & Canvas: Magical Castle

Kid/teen inspired classes for ages 5+, includes supplies & 11X14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $20

12:00 pm - 01/30/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345

Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours

Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.

01:00 pm - 01/30/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Drop-In Studio: Impressions on Canvas

Join GRAM Studio and create your own colorful painting with oil pastel and canvas paper.

06:30 pm - 01/30/2021
Hudsonville Nature Center
2748 New Holland St
Hudsonville, MI 49426

Winter Evening Hike

Join Naturalist Craig Elston for a walk under the nearly full moon.

Jan 31

09:00 am - 01/31/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

10:00 am - 01/31/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids

A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.

12:00 pm - 01/31/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345

Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours

Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.

