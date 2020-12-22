Things to do in Grand Rapids With Kids: January 2021

Cabin Fever Cures for Grand Rapids
After the unprecedented saga that unfolded in 2020, we are all ready to turn the page to a new year. Even if the pandemic is still here, it’s time to celebrate new beginnings and hopefully a year with a lot more happy than sad.
January can be the month where we discover new ways to get the kids out of the house. Break cabin fever with ice skating at Rosa Parks or Elm Street Park. Learn to luge at Muskegon Sports Complex. Warm up at Grand Rapids Art Museum’s free Tuesdays (or any day, for what matter!) There are many safe January things to do around town.
Creative kids will love building a robot at Amped Virtual Reality on January 12. (My kids have been begging to do this!) Little Disney fans will dig a Frozen-themed mini camp at Integrity School of Dance on the 16th.
Some of these events are only happening on a single day, while several options can be done anytime throughout January (and the rest of winter).
You can see the full list below of things to do for each day of the month.
Featured Events
Now Reserving Santa Visits: Get Your Spot for a Virtual, Live, Me...
EVENT DETAILS
The Best Christmas Lights in Grand Rapids & West MI for 2020
EVENT DETAILS
Air Zoo Virtual Winter Break Day Camps
EVENT DETAILS
Add Your Event
Open this Toggle to Upload Your Event Info
Quick Jump
Ongoing January Events
Here’s a round up of Grand Rapids events for January that are on repeat:
Open Toggle to See Ongoing January Events
Events list
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
296 W. Webster Avenue Muskegon, Michigan 49440
Elm Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
407 Columbus Ave
Grand Haven, MI 49417
Weekend: Jan 1-3, 2021
Fri, Jan 1, 2021
Jan 1
09:00 am - 01/01/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
Sat, Jan 2, 2021
Jan 2
09:00 am - 01/02/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
10:00 am - 01/02/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306
Cannonsburg Kids
A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.
10:00 am - 01/02/2021
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1145 East Fulton Street
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Fulton Street Farmers Market
Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April.
11:15 am - 01/02/2021
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Wintertime Walks
Bundle up and join us on an outdoor discovery walk to investigate the Children’s Garden in new ways.
12:00 pm - 01/02/2021
Wildwood Family Farms
7970 Snow Ave SE
Alto, MI 49302
Winter Weekends @ Wildwood
Outside winter fun on the farm!
12:00 pm - 01/02/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345
Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours
Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.
12:00 pm - 01/02/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Cookies & Canvas: Happy Snowman
Kid/teen inspired classes for ages 5+, includes supplies & 11X14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $20
01:00 pm - 01/02/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Drop-In Studio: Impressions on Canvas
Join GRAM Studio and create your own colorful painting with oil pastel and canvas paper.
Sun, Jan 3, 2021
Jan 3
09:00 am - 01/03/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
10:00 am - 01/03/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306
Cannonsburg Kids
A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.
12:00 pm - 01/03/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345
Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours
Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.
Jan 4-7, 2021
EVENT HIGHLIGHT
01/07/2021 - 05:00 pm
Legacy Christian School
520 68th St SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49548
LCS Early Childhood Open House
It's OPEN HOUSE time!
We would love to have you join us on Thursday, January 7, 2021, 5-7pm BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! Call Kim @ 616.455.3860 with questions! Sign-up for a time using this link - https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0d44a8aa2ba13-lcsearly
Mon, Jan 4, 2021
Jan 4
10:00 am - 01/04/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Free Music Together Online® Class
Try our fun, interactive virtual music class! Geared for families with children ages 0-4.
Tues, Jan 5, 2021
Jan 5
10:00 am - 01/05/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Free Music Together Online® Class
Try our fun, interactive virtual music class! Geared for families with children ages 0-4.
06:30 pm - 01/05/2021
Children’s Creations Theater
6161 28th Street SE, Suite 5
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Auditions for “Snow White in the Black Forest”
Auditions for “Snow White in the Black Forest”. Register in advance.
Wed, Jan 6, 2021
Jan 6
12:00 pm - 01/06/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Parent Cafe
Join us for great conversation among other parents who understand!
Thu, Jan 7, 2021
Jan 7
05:00 pm - 01/07/2021
Legacy Christian School
520 68th St SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49548
LCS Early Childhood Open House
It's OPEN HOUSE time!
We would love to have you join us on Thursday, January 7, 2021, 5-7pm BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! Call Kim @ 616.455.3860 with questions! Sign-up for a time using this link - https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0d44a8aa2ba13-lcsearly
05:30 pm - 01/07/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Anime Club
Play online games, and enjoy anime-related content. Ages 13 and up. Pre-registration required.
07:00 pm - 01/07/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Music NOT in the Stacks | Ribbons of Song
A virtual performance featuring local emerging and established musicians on GRPL's Facebook page.
Weekend: Jan 8-10, 2021
Fri, Jan 8, 2021
Jan 8
No entries match your request.
Sat, Jan 9, 2021
Jan 9
09:00 am - 01/09/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
09:00 am - 01/09/2021
Muskegon Farmers Market
242 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon, MI 49440
Muskegon Winter Farmers Market
Vendors will be offering produce and other hand made goods.
10:00 am - 01/09/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306
Cannonsburg Kids
A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.
10:00 am - 01/09/2021
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1145 East Fulton Street
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Fulton Street Farmers Market
Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April.
10:00 am - 01/09/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Free Music Together Online® Class
Try our fun, interactive virtual music class! Geared for families with children ages 0-4.
10:00 am - 01/09/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
John Ball Zoo Critter Close-Ups: Shell-ebrate Turtles!
Features a different animal or groups of animals and is fun for the whole family!
12:00 pm - 01/09/2021
Lakeshore Museum Center
430 W Clay Ave
Muskegon, MI 49440
Second Saturdays
Scavenger hunts, take and make activity, & more! FREE for Muskegon residents, $5 for non-residents.
12:00 pm - 01/09/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345
Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours
Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.
01:00 pm - 01/09/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Drop-In Studio: Impressions on Canvas
Join GRAM Studio and create your own colorful painting with oil pastel and canvas paper.
01:30 pm - 01/09/2021
LowellArts
223 W Main Street
Lowell, MI 49331
Needle Felted Whale Class (ages 10+)
These lovely miniature whales are great introductory projects for those interested in needle felting.
Sun, Jan 10, 2021
Jan 10
09:00 am - 01/10/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
10:00 am - 01/10/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306
Cannonsburg Kids
A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.
12:00 pm - 01/10/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345
Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours
Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.
02:00 pm - 01/10/2021
Hudsonville Nature Center
2748 New Holland St
Hudsonville, MI 49426
Winter Botany and Nature Hike
Focusing on “Winter Botany”, identifying plants that remain visible above the snow through the winter.
Jan 11-14, 2021
EVENT HIGHLIGHT
01/12/2021 - 06:00 pm
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Chinese Immersion Kindergarten Virtual Tour
» Launch your child on a journey from Kindergarten through High School, learning Chinese
learning Chinese language and culture everyday.
Sign up today for a virtual tour and a Zoom link will be e-mailed to you!
Additional tours scheduled for Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020 @ 6pm, Thursday, Dec 10, 2020 @ 10 am, & Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 @2pm
Mon, Jan 11, 2021
Jan 11
04:00 pm - 01/11/2021
Holland Museum
31 W. 10th Street
Holland, MI 49423
FREE Second Monday-January!
The Holland Museum is open tonight with FREE admission!
06:00 pm - 01/11/2021
HSB, Inc.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49509
Home School Information Sessions
Perfect for those considering home educating and for those who have started but need direction.
Tues, Jan 12, 2021
Jan 12
06:00 pm - 01/12/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Chinese Immersion Kindergarten Virtual Tour
» Launch your child on a journey from Kindergarten through High School, learning Chinese
learning Chinese language and culture everyday.
Sign up today for a virtual tour and a Zoom link will be e-mailed to you!
Additional tours scheduled for Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020 @ 6pm, Thursday, Dec 10, 2020 @ 10 am, & Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 @2pm
05:00 pm - 01/12/2021
Dutton Christian School - South Campus
6980 Hanna Lake Ave SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
Dutton Christian School PreSchool Open House
Pre-registration is required. Please visit www.duttonchristianschool.org to sign up.
06:00 pm - 01/12/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512
Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!
Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!
06:30 pm - 01/12/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Parent Information Night
Join us and see why we are excited about Christian classical education!
Wed, Jan 13, 2021
Jan 13
No entries match your request.
Thu, Jan 14, 2021
Jan 14
01:00 pm - 01/14/2021
HSB, Inc.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49509
Home School Information Sessions
For those considering home educating and those who have started but need direction. Pre-register.
03:00 pm - 01/14/2021
Kent District Library - Caledonia Township Branch
6260 92nd St SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
GRCC Play and Learn Activity Bag Pickup
Pick up a free bag of art, sensory activities & brand new book, ages 0-5.
05:00 pm - 01/14/2021
Dutton Christian School - South Campus
6980 Hanna Lake Ave SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
Dutton Christian School PreSchool Open House
Pre-registration is required. Please visit www.duttonchristianschool.org to sign up.
05:30 pm - 01/14/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Anime Club
Play online games, and enjoy anime-related content. Ages 13 and up. Pre-registration required.
06:00 pm - 01/14/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512
Explore Space in Virtual Reality - Re-live going to the Moon or go on a Space Walk!
Use Virtual Reality - re-live going to Moon or Space Walk!
Weekend: Jan 15-17, 2021
Fri, Jan 15, 2021
Jan 15
12:00 pm - 01/15/2021
Virtual Event
Hastings, MI
Virtual Lunch and Learn: Counting on Saving the Birds
Learn about the Great Backyard Bird Count, a global community science project.
Sat, Jan 16, 2021
Jan 16
09:00 am - 01/16/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
09:00 am - 01/16/2021
Muskegon Farmers Market
242 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon, MI 49440
Muskegon Winter Farmers Market
Vendors will be offering produce and other hand made goods.
10:00 am - 01/16/2021
Virtual Event
Hastings, MI
Whoooooo Said That? Virtual Owl Workshop
Learn the differences between Michigan owls by sight/sound, discover what/how they eat. Must register.
10:00 am - 01/16/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306
Cannonsburg Kids
A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.
10:00 am - 01/16/2021
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1145 East Fulton Street
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Fulton Street Farmers Market
Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April.
10:00 am - 01/16/2021
Integrity School of Dance Arts
2495 84th St SW
Byron Center, MI 49315
IDA Mini Camp - FROZEN (Ages 3-6)
Dancers will enjoy dancing, games, a craft, a story, and a performance. Registration $30
10:00 am - 01/16/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
John Ball Zoo Critter Close-Ups: You'll Sea-Stars!
Features a different animal or groups of animals and is fun for the whole family!
10:30 AM - 01/16/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512
Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!
Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!
10:30 AM - 01/16/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512
Explore Space in Virtual Reality - Re-live going to the Moon or go on a Space Walk!
Use Virtual Reality - re-live going to Moon or Space Walk!
12:00 pm - 01/16/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345
Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours
Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.
12:00 pm - 01/16/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Cookies & Canvas: Snowy Owl
Kid/teen inspired classes for ages 5+, includes supplies & 11X14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $20
01:00 pm - 01/16/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Drop-In Studio: Impressions on Canvas
Join GRAM Studio and create your own colorful painting with oil pastel and canvas paper.
03:00 PM - 01/16/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Cookies & Canvas: Cookies Thief
Kid/teen inspired classes for ages 5+, includes supplies & 11X14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $20
06:00 pm - 01/16/2021
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd
West Olive, MI 49460
Hemlock Crossing Family Guided Hike
Learn about ecosystems and species while enjoying a fun, safe hike with family. Registration $8/person
Sun, Jan 17, 2021
Jan 17
09:00 am - 01/17/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
10:00 am - 01/17/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306
Cannonsburg Kids
A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.
12:00 pm - 01/17/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345
Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours
Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.
Jan 18-21, 2021
EVENT HIGHLIGHT
01/20/2021 - 06:00 pm
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Chinese Immersion Kindergarten Virtual Tour
» Launch your child on a journey from Kindergarten through High School, learning Chinese
learning Chinese language and culture everyday.
Sign up today for a virtual tour and a Zoom link will be e-mailed to you!
Additional tours scheduled for Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020 @ 6pm, Thursday, Dec 10, 2020 @ 10 am, & Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 @2pm
Mon, Jan 18, 2021
Jan 18
07:00 am - 01/18/2021
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd
West Olive, MI 49460
StoryWalk® at Hemlock Crossing: Over and Under the Snow
Explore the forest in winter, & read "Over and Under the Snow" by Kate Messner.
Tues, Jan 19, 2021
Jan 19
07:00 am - 01/19/2021
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd
West Olive, MI 49460
StoryWalk® at Hemlock Crossing: Over and Under the Snow
Explore the forest in winter, & read "Over and Under the Snow" by Kate Messner.
06:00 pm - 01/19/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512
Build an Engine in Virtual Reality (educational play)
Build an engine using virtual reality! For Middle school and above.
Wed, Jan 20, 2021
Jan 20
06:00 pm - 01/20/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Chinese Immersion Kindergarten Virtual Tour
» Launch your child on a journey from Kindergarten through High School, learning Chinese
learning Chinese language and culture everyday.
Sign up today for a virtual tour and a Zoom link will be e-mailed to you!
Additional tours scheduled for Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020 @ 6pm, Thursday, Dec 10, 2020 @ 10 am, & Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 @2pm
07:00 am - 01/20/2021
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd
West Olive, MI 49460
StoryWalk® at Hemlock Crossing: Over and Under the Snow
Explore the forest in winter, & read "Over and Under the Snow" by Kate Messner.
11:00 am - 01/20/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Haven, MI
The Loutit Littles Show!
Learn bounces, rhymes, and songs to enjoy with your little one.
11:00 am - 01/20/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Peaceful Like A Panda Storytime
Kids can learn techniques for managing their bodies, breath, and emotions anywhere, anytime.
Thu, Jan 21, 2021
Jan 21
07:00 am - 01/21/2021
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd
West Olive, MI 49460
StoryWalk® at Hemlock Crossing: Over and Under the Snow
Explore the forest in winter, & read "Over and Under the Snow" by Kate Messner.
07:00 pm - 01/21/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Music NOT in the Stacks | Jes Kramer
A virtual performance featuring local emerging and established musicians on GRPL's Facebook page.
Weekend: Jan 22-24, 2021
Fri, Jan 22, 2021
Jan 22
07:00 am - 01/22/2021
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd
West Olive, MI 49460
StoryWalk® at Hemlock Crossing: Over and Under the Snow
Explore the forest in winter, & read "Over and Under the Snow" by Kate Messner.
Sat, Jan 23, 2021
Jan 23
07:00 am - 01/23/2021
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd
West Olive, MI 49460
StoryWalk® at Hemlock Crossing: Over and Under the Snow
Explore the forest in winter, & read "Over and Under the Snow" by Kate Messner.
09:00 am - 01/23/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
09:00 am - 01/23/2021
Muskegon Farmers Market
242 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon, MI 49440
Muskegon Winter Farmers Market
Vendors will be offering produce and other hand made goods.
10:00 am - 01/23/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306
Cannonsburg Kids
A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.
10:00 am - 01/23/2021
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1145 East Fulton Street
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Fulton Street Farmers Market
Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April.
10:00 am - 01/23/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
John Ball Zoo Critter Close-Ups: Lizarding Weekend
Features a different animal or groups of animals and is fun for the whole family!
10:30 AM - 01/23/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512
Build an Engine in Virtual Reality (educational play)
Build an engine using virtual reality! For Middle school and above.
10:30 am - 01/23/2021
LowellArts
223 W Main Street
Lowell, MI 49331
Needle Felted Whale Class (ages 10+)
These adorable, fun owls are great introductory projects for those interested in needle felting.
12:00 pm - 01/23/2021
Wildwood Family Farms
7970 Snow Ave SE
Alto, MI 49302
Winter Weekends @ Wildwood
Outside winter fun on the farm!
12:00 pm - 01/23/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345
Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours
Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.
01:00 pm - 01/23/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Drop-In Studio: Impressions on Canvas
Join GRAM Studio and create your own colorful painting with oil pastel and canvas paper.
03:30 PM - 01/23/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Cookies & Canvas: Dancing Snowman
Kid/teen inspired classes for ages 5+, includes supplies & 11X14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $20
07:00 pm - 01/23/2021
Pierce Cedar Creek Institute
701 W Cloverdale Rd
Hastings, MI 49058
Candlelight Trails: Under the Wolf Moon
Choose between a half or two mile trail loop, weaving through prairies, forests, wetlands.
Sun, Jan 24, 2021
Jan 24
07:00 am - 01/24/2021
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd
West Olive, MI 49460
StoryWalk® at Hemlock Crossing: Over and Under the Snow
Explore the forest in winter, & read "Over and Under the Snow" by Kate Messner.
09:00 am - 01/24/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
10:00 am - 01/24/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306
Cannonsburg Kids
A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.
12:00 pm - 01/24/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345
Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours
Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.
02:00 pm - 01/24/2021
CranHill
14444 17 Mile Rd
Rodney, MI 49342
Winterfest
Tubing, Ice Skating, Snowshoeing, Broomball, Ice Climbing, Pony Rides, Bonfire, Petting Farm, and more...
Jan 25-28, 2021
Mon, Jan 25, 2021
Jan 25
06:00 pm - 01/25/2021
HSB, Inc.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49509
Homeschooling High School Workshop
Everything you need to know to homeschool your high schooler. Pre-registration required. $15
Tues, Jan 26, 2021
Jan 26
No entries match your request.
Wed, Jan 27, 2021
Jan 27
No entries match your request.
Thu, Jan 28, 2021
Jan 28
10:00 am - 01/28/2021
Lakeshore Museum Center
430 W Clay Ave
Muskegon, MI 49440
Little Learners: STEAM Play & Learn
A free literacy-based program for Muskegon County infants and toddlers ages 0-4. Must register.
06:30 pm - 01/28/2021
AnchorPoint Christian
601 36th Street SW
Wyoming, MI 49509
Early Childhood Open House
COME to our Early Childhood Open House for children who are ready for Preschool or Kindergarten!
Weekend: Jan 29-31, 2021
Fri, Jan 29, 2021
Jan 29
10:00 am - 01/29/2021
Virtual Event
Hastings, MI
Virtual Stroll with Nature: Moles and Voles
Discover how small animals, such as voles and moles, travel and survive all winter.
Sat, Jan 30, 2021
Jan 30
09:00 am - 01/30/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
09:00 am - 01/30/2021
Muskegon Farmers Market
242 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon, MI 49440
Muskegon Winter Farmers Market
Vendors will be offering produce and other hand made goods.
10:00 am - 01/30/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306
Cannonsburg Kids
A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.
10:00 am - 01/30/2021
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1145 East Fulton Street
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Fulton Street Farmers Market
Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April.
10:00 am - 01/30/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
John Ball Zoo Critter Close-Ups: Prickle Parade
Features a different animal or groups of animals and is fun for the whole family!
11:00 AM - 01/30/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Cookies & Canvas: Magical Castle
Kid/teen inspired classes for ages 5+, includes supplies & 11X14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $20
12:00 pm - 01/30/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345
Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours
Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.
01:00 pm - 01/30/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Drop-In Studio: Impressions on Canvas
Join GRAM Studio and create your own colorful painting with oil pastel and canvas paper.
06:30 pm - 01/30/2021
Hudsonville Nature Center
2748 New Holland St
Hudsonville, MI 49426
Winter Evening Hike
Join Naturalist Craig Elston for a walk under the nearly full moon.
Sun, Jan 31, 2021
Jan 31
09:00 am - 01/31/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
10:00 am - 01/31/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306
Cannonsburg Kids
A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.
12:00 pm - 01/31/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345
Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours
Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online.