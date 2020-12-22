Things to do in Grand Rapids With Kids: January 2021

Cabin Fever Cures for Grand Rapids

After the unprecedented saga that unfolded in 2020, we are all ready to turn the page to a new year. Even if the pandemic is still here, it’s time to celebrate new beginnings and hopefully a year with a lot more happy than sad.

January can be the month where we discover new ways to get the kids out of the house. Break cabin fever with ice skating at Rosa Parks or Elm Street Park. Learn to luge at Muskegon Sports Complex. Warm up at Grand Rapids Art Museum’s free Tuesdays (or any day, for what matter!) There are many safe January things to do around town.

Creative kids will love building a robot at Amped Virtual Reality on January 12. (My kids have been begging to do this!) Little Disney fans will dig a Frozen-themed mini camp at Integrity School of Dance on the 16th.

Some of these events are only happening on a single day, while several options can be done anytime throughout January (and the rest of winter).

You can see the full list below of things to do for each day of the month.

Quick Jump

« DECEMBER • FEBRUARY »

Ongoing January Events

Here’s a round up of Grand Rapids events for January that are on repeat:

Weekend: Jan 1-3, 2021

Fri, Jan 1, 2021 Jan 1 09:00 am - 01/01/2021 Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

462 Scenic Drive

N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+ Event Link Sat, Jan 2, 2021 Jan 2 09:00 am - 01/02/2021 Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

462 Scenic Drive

N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+ Event Link 10:00 am - 01/02/2021 Cannonsburg

6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE

Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level. Event Link 10:00 am - 01/02/2021 Fulton Street Farmers Market

1145 East Fulton Street

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Fulton Street Farmers Market Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April. Event Link 11:15 am - 01/02/2021 Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

1000 East Beltline Avenue NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Wintertime Walks Bundle up and join us on an outdoor discovery walk to investigate the Children’s Garden in new ways. Event Link 12:00 pm - 01/02/2021 Wildwood Family Farms

7970 Snow Ave SE

Alto, MI 49302

Winter Weekends @ Wildwood Outside winter fun on the farm! Event Link 12:00 pm - 01/02/2021 Miller–Sparta Airport

9100 Vinton Ave NW

Sparta, MI 49345

Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online. Event Link 12:00 pm - 01/02/2021 Wine & Canvas Studio

2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Cookies & Canvas: Happy Snowman Kid/teen inspired classes for ages 5+, includes supplies & 11X14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $20 Event Link 01:00 pm - 01/02/2021 Grand Rapids Art Museum

101 Monroe Center St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Drop-In Studio: Impressions on Canvas Join GRAM Studio and create your own colorful painting with oil pastel and canvas paper. Event Link Sun, Jan 3, 2021 Jan 3 09:00 am - 01/03/2021 Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

462 Scenic Drive

N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+ Event Link 10:00 am - 01/03/2021 Cannonsburg

6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE

Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level. Event Link 12:00 pm - 01/03/2021 Miller–Sparta Airport

9100 Vinton Ave NW

Sparta, MI 49345

Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online. Event Link

Jan 4-7, 2021 EVENT HIGHLIGHT 01/07/2021 - 05:00 pm Legacy Christian School

520 68th St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49548

LCS Early Childhood Open House It's OPEN HOUSE time! We would love to have you join us on Thursday, January 7, 2021, 5-7pm BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! Call Kim @ 616.455.3860 with questions! Sign-up for a time using this link - https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0d44a8aa2ba13-lcsearly MORE INFO Mon, Jan 4, 2021 Jan 4 10:00 am - 01/04/2021 Virtual Event



Grand Rapids, MI

Free Music Together Online® Class Try our fun, interactive virtual music class! Geared for families with children ages 0-4. Event Link Tues, Jan 5, 2021 Jan 5 10:00 am - 01/05/2021 Virtual Event



Grand Rapids, MI

Free Music Together Online® Class Try our fun, interactive virtual music class! Geared for families with children ages 0-4. Event Link 06:30 pm - 01/05/2021 Children’s Creations Theater

6161 28th Street SE, Suite 5

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Auditions for “Snow White in the Black Forest” Auditions for “Snow White in the Black Forest”. Register in advance. Event Link Wed, Jan 6, 2021 Jan 6 12:00 pm - 01/06/2021 Virtual Event



Grand Rapids, MI

Parent Cafe Join us for great conversation among other parents who understand! Event Link Thu, Jan 7, 2021 Jan 7 05:00 pm - 01/07/2021 Legacy Christian School

520 68th St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49548

LCS Early Childhood Open House It's OPEN HOUSE time! We would love to have you join us on Thursday, January 7, 2021, 5-7pm BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! Call Kim @ 616.455.3860 with questions! Sign-up for a time using this link - https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0d44a8aa2ba13-lcsearly Event Link 05:30 pm - 01/07/2021 Virtual Event



Grand Rapids, MI

Anime Club Play online games, and enjoy anime-related content. Ages 13 and up. Pre-registration required. Event Link 07:00 pm - 01/07/2021 Virtual Event



Grand Rapids, MI

Music NOT in the Stacks | Ribbons of Song A virtual performance featuring local emerging and established musicians on GRPL's Facebook page. Event Link Weekend: Jan 8-10, 2021 Fri, Jan 8, 2021 Jan 8 No entries match your request. Sat, Jan 9, 2021 Jan 9 09:00 am - 01/09/2021 Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

462 Scenic Drive

N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+ Event Link 09:00 am - 01/09/2021 Muskegon Farmers Market

242 W. Western Ave.

Muskegon, MI 49440

Muskegon Winter Farmers Market Vendors will be offering produce and other hand made goods. Event Link 10:00 am - 01/09/2021 Cannonsburg

6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE

Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level. Event Link 10:00 am - 01/09/2021 Fulton Street Farmers Market

1145 East Fulton Street

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Fulton Street Farmers Market Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April. Event Link 10:00 am - 01/09/2021 Virtual Event



Grand Rapids, MI

Free Music Together Online® Class Try our fun, interactive virtual music class! Geared for families with children ages 0-4. Event Link 10:00 am - 01/09/2021 Virtual Event



Grand Rapids, MI

John Ball Zoo Critter Close-Ups: Shell-ebrate Turtles! Features a different animal or groups of animals and is fun for the whole family! Event Link 12:00 pm - 01/09/2021 Lakeshore Museum Center

430 W Clay Ave

Muskegon, MI 49440

Second Saturdays Scavenger hunts, take and make activity, & more! FREE for Muskegon residents, $5 for non-residents. Event Link 12:00 pm - 01/09/2021 Miller–Sparta Airport

9100 Vinton Ave NW

Sparta, MI 49345

Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online. Event Link 01:00 pm - 01/09/2021 Grand Rapids Art Museum

101 Monroe Center St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Drop-In Studio: Impressions on Canvas Join GRAM Studio and create your own colorful painting with oil pastel and canvas paper. Event Link 01:30 pm - 01/09/2021 LowellArts

223 W Main Street

Lowell, MI 49331

Needle Felted Whale Class (ages 10+) These lovely miniature whales are great introductory projects for those interested in needle felting. Event Link Sun, Jan 10, 2021 Jan 10 09:00 am - 01/10/2021 Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

462 Scenic Drive

N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+ Event Link 10:00 am - 01/10/2021 Cannonsburg

6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE

Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level. Event Link 12:00 pm - 01/10/2021 Miller–Sparta Airport

9100 Vinton Ave NW

Sparta, MI 49345

Grand Rapids Winter Helicopter Tours Get a birds-eye view of the city covered in snow. Book online. Event Link 02:00 pm - 01/10/2021 Hudsonville Nature Center

2748 New Holland St

Hudsonville, MI 49426

Winter Botany and Nature Hike Focusing on “Winter Botany”, identifying plants that remain visible above the snow through the winter. Event Link