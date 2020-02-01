Share106
John Ball Zoo Summer Camps

John Ball Zoo Summer Camps are unique, hands-on learning experiences that are fun and educational!

CAMP HIGHLIGHTS

  • Overnight and day camps

  • STEM camp

  • Perfect for animal lovers

  • Nature Camp

AGES SERVED

  • Preschool

  • Elementary

  • Middle School

  • High School

What You Can Expect at John Ball Zoo Summer Camps

Your camper may be prowling past the tigers, creating animal treats or even cleaning out bongo stalls. Each class follows a particular theme and spends time in the zoo and park setting. Qualified instructors use a variety of methods to stimulate the learning process (role-playing, games, stories, and nature play).

Older students enjoy increased opportunities to meet zookeepers and explore behind the scenes areas.

Overnight campers slumber in the indoor, temperature-controlled chimp viewing area. These campers enjoy making a special treat for an animal and watch it delivered the next morning. Campers also get a unique tour of the zoo as the sloth wakes up and the mountain lions and lynx come out to prowl. A continental breakfast is served. There may even be a wake-up call by the chimpanzees!

John Ball Zoo Summer Camps Session Details

Special themed classes may experience the Tools of the Trade program in the Forest Realm. Class sizes are strictly limited to provide a high quality experience.

Day camp sessions have full day, 9:00 AM -4:00 PM or half day, 9:00 AM -11:30 AM or 1:00 PM -3:30 PM options.

New for 2020 – John Ball Zoo is partnering with Bricks4Kidz to bring Lego brick building to select day camp sessions. Camp sessions July 8-16 will all include a build opportunity to coordinate with the BRICK LIVE Animal Paradise on exhibit throughout the zoo this summer.

Zoo Members receive discounted rates and early registration access. Member registration begins March 16, Non-Member registration begins March 25.

John Ball Zoo Summer Camps Contact Info

PHONE: 616-336-4302

WEBSITE

FACEBOOK PAGE

ADDRESS: 1300 W Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

