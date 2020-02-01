What You Can Expect at John Ball Zoo Summer Camps

Your camper may be prowling past the tigers, creating animal treats or even cleaning out bongo stalls. Each class follows a particular theme and spends time in the zoo and park setting. Qualified instructors use a variety of methods to stimulate the learning process (role-playing, games, stories, and nature play).

Older students enjoy increased opportunities to meet zookeepers and explore behind the scenes areas.

Overnight campers slumber in the indoor, temperature-controlled chimp viewing area. These campers enjoy making a special treat for an animal and watch it delivered the next morning. Campers also get a unique tour of the zoo as the sloth wakes up and the mountain lions and lynx come out to prowl. A continental breakfast is served. There may even be a wake-up call by the chimpanzees!