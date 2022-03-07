John Ball Zoo Summer Camp: Animals & STEM Fun for Curious Kids

Spend Time In the Zoo This Summer At John Ball Zoo's Summer Camp

Your camper may be prowling past the Tigers, creating animal enrichment, acting like opossums, or even cleaning out goat stalls! Each class follows a particular theme and spends time in the Zoo and park setting.



Qualified instructors use a variety of methods to stimulate the learning process; including role playing, games, stories, and nature play.



Younger campers enjoy introductions to animal-related themes like body coverings and classification.



Camps for the middle and high school students focus heavily on career exploration, experiencing increased access to vet staff and keeper staff.



All campers will enjoy access to this season’s traveling exhibits including both Washed Ashore sculptures and Koalas!

