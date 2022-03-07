John Ball Zoo Summer Camp: Animals & STEM Fun for Curious Kids

Zoo Camp in Grand Rapids, MI
John Ball Zoo Summer Camps
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids MI, 49504
John Ball Zoo Summer Camp is WILD fun for campers ages 3 through those entering 9th grade.
Enjoy half day or full day classes.
John Ball Zoo Summer Camp is part of the 2022 West Michigan Summer Camps Guide.
John Ball Zoo Summer Camp Details
Weeks Camp is Offered
June 13, June 20, June 27, July 4, July 11, July 18, July 25, Aug 1, Aug 8, Aug 15 - 2022
TYPE OF CAMP: Day Camp
CAMP CATEGORY: Animal Lover, STEM or STEAM
What to Expect at John Ball Zoo Summer Camp
Campers have enjoyed John Ball Zoo’s Summer Camp for over 30 years!
Kids ages 3 through those entering 9th grade have fun exploring different animal themes in small class sizes for a truly WILD camp experience.
Spend Time In the Zoo This Summer At John Ball Zoo's Summer Camp
Your camper may be prowling past the Tigers, creating animal enrichment, acting like opossums, or even cleaning out goat stalls! Each class follows a particular theme and spends time in the Zoo and park setting.
Qualified instructors use a variety of methods to stimulate the learning process; including role playing, games, stories, and nature play.
Younger campers enjoy introductions to animal-related themes like body coverings and classification.
Camps for the middle and high school students focus heavily on career exploration, experiencing increased access to vet staff and keeper staff.
All campers will enjoy access to this season’s traveling exhibits including both Washed Ashore sculptures and Koalas!
Class sizes are strictly limited to provide a high quality experience, with camper ratios ranging from 5:1 to 8:1, depending upon age.
Day camp sessions have full day, 9AM-4PM or half day, 9-11:30AM or 1-3:30PM options.
Zoo Members receive discounted rates and early registration access. Member registration begins March 16. Non-Member registration begins March 28.
