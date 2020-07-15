Just Announced: Princess Day at John Ball Zoo. Tickets Available

Princess Day Comes to John Ball Zoo on July 21, 2020
Whether fairy or wizard, prince or princess, everyone is invited to come in costume to Princess Day on Tuesday, July 21st from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at John Ball Zoo.
While dressed as your favorite character, guests can meet special royalty rotating throughout the day
– Ice Queen, Ice Princess, Cinderella, Frog Princess, Wayfinder, Jasmine, Ariel, and Belle.
Please note that princesses rotate throughout the day.
John Ball Zoo is located at 1300 W Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Princess Day
JULY 21, 2020
9 am – 4 pm
Highlights:
- variety of princesses
- photo opps
- limited tickets
Princess Day Meet-n-Greet Details
Please note, our meet-and-greets will be different this year. Instead of individual photo opportunities with each character, your family will have the chance to meet and take photos with up to three characters in each specified meet-and-greet location.
For the safety of our performers and our guests, these magical interactions will be from a safe distance of 6 feet apart.
Masks will not be required for photos, but we do ask that you keep your mask while in the line queue and remain a safe social distance away from the party in front of you.
Limited Tickets Available
We are limiting the number of guests in the Zoo for the day.
We highly recommend reserving your timed tickets online prior to arrival.
This will ensure your entry as we cannot guarantee tickets will be available for walk-up ticket purchases.