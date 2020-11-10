Kenowa Hills Public Schools Asks Parents to Switch Kids to Remote Learning to Leave More Room in Classrooms for Social Distancing

EMAIL DETAILS

Dear Knights:

We proudly boast Kenowa Hills as the heart of our community, and this pandemic has provided evidence this is no doubt the case. As you know, the number of COVID-19 cases in our community (and beyond) continues to rise, so it would stand to reason we are also experiencing an increase in cases within our learning communities (i.e. schools).

As of this communication, there are currently 18 positive cases (1 student, 4 staff) requiring home isolation and 156 individuals (140 students, 16 staff) who are home under quarantine. New positive cases and the number of corresponding close contacts who must quarantine are posted daily on our COVID Dashboard.

Even though we have been successful in mitigating exposure and transmission within our learning communities, we continue to examine our policies and protocols to look for ways to refine our practices and improve our safety measures. Social distancing is a protocol we have struggled to achieve in many of our classrooms. This challenge boils down to limiting the number of students in our classrooms in order to create greater social distancing.

As such, we are working through a process to identify those with the highest need for in-person instruction. We need your feedback and help in effectively implementing this strategy.

Given our most recent state and local COVID-19 data trends, I need to ask all of our parents and guardians a difficult question. Could your student(s) move to remote learning to allow for more social distancing for those who need face-to-face instruction?

Students who participate in remote learning would do so from home following the daily school schedule. Your student will learn from our phenomenal teachers providing instruction that aligns with what is being taught to those during face-to-face instruction.

Students participating in remote learning will be able to transition back to in-person instruction if the need arises and whenever social distancing is no longer a safety measure that we must implement to ensure the continued safety of our learning communities. We want to stress that a remote learning experience is fundamentally different from the 100% virtual learning experience offered for students in our Kenowa Hills Online Learning Academy (KHOLA) program. Included is a graphic organizer to illustrate the similarities and differences among in-person, remote and virtual learning.

It is critically important to note that the Kent County Health Department recommends remote or virtual learning for students with underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to illness.

Remote or virtual learning should also be considered for students who live in a household with others at increased risk for severe illness; including older adults (especially those aged 65 and older), people with certain chronic medical conditions including cancer, chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, COPD, heart disease, obesity, immunocompromised state, smoking, sickle cell disease. Although remote learning might not be preferred, it is highly recommended if your student or anybody in your home has underlying health conditions.

Who should consider remote learning?

Families with a parent or someone else in the home who can monitor and provide support in the student’s schoolwork. Families with older students who are able to manage remote learning with little to no supervision. Families who have a student or any member of the home with underlying health issues. Other families who are willing to go remote to increase social distancing for students/families who cannot accommodate remote learning.

After considering whether or not your student(s) could move to remote learning, please complete this brief survey by next Wednesday, November 11th. Your feedback will assist us with determining the students who most need face-to-face instruction. Unless the need arises sooner, the transition to remote learning would begin on November 30th, if needed.

KHOLA elementary and middle school (K-8) families who were planning to begin in-person instruction at the start of the 2nd trimester, but are willing to continue in the KHOLA program, are asked to contact their student’s school office by Wednesday, November 11th to inform them of this change.

I couldn’t be more proud of the students and staff for making the most of very difficult circumstances.

As we all know, “normalcy” is something we all aspire for right now. Candidly, the safety protocols and expectations to get through this time are leading to “COVID-fatigue.” I understand this. Our Kenowa Hills staff understands this, and I believe our community understands this as well. However, now is the time for us to unite and strengthen our collective sacrifices in the best interest of our community. Please know your Kenowa Hills team is working hard to provide the best possible educational experience given the challenging circumstances; however, right now could be one of our greatest hours of need and we are again asking for your support.

I couldn’t have envisioned asking so much from our parents, but who could have predicted the changes schools would have to make to function during a pandemic? Thank you for your continued support.

#uKNIGHTedWEstand. #KnightPrideWeLive.

Gerald Hopkins

Superintendent