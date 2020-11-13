Kent District Library Closes to In Person Visits

KDL to Return to Curbside Pickup and Online Services

In an announcement on Thursday, Kent District Library announced that all KDL libraries would be closing to in-person visits after this weekend, beginning Monday, November 16, 2020, and continuing til further notice.

The library system will continue to offer curbside pickup services, online programs and other online resources.

This announcement comes just one day after KDL announced closures of the Cascade and Caledonia branches on Wednesday due to a staff member exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

Curbside service is available during normal branch hours so there is no interruption for patrons who check out items

For details on the timing of reopening, visit kdl.org/coronavirus.

HOW TO USE CURBSIDE SERVICE

Curbside service is easy and safe:

Visit www.kdl.org, search the catalog and place items on hold, indicating the branch location for pickup. After receiving notification that items are ready for pick-up, visit the branch during normal open hours and park in one of the designated Curbside Pick-up spots. Call the number listed on the signs in the parking lot; please have your library card number ready. A library staff member will bring the items to the car.

Virtual Offerings at KDL

Patrons are also encouraged to access library services online. KDL offers cardholders access to several digital content providers —Freegal, Overdrive, Hoopla and RBdigital.

These providers offer digital content in a variety of formats including audiobooks, ebooks, music, movies, magazines and more.

All of KDL’s digital resources can be accessed at www.kdl.org/virtual.

KDL will continue to offer online programs at www.kdl.org/livestream.