Kentwood Public Schools Back-to-School: All Students Begin with 2 Weeks of Virtual Learning

By / July 27, 2020
Kentwood Public Schools Reopening Plan Starts Digitally, Ends in Choice

Kentwood Public Schools announced their school reopening plan for fall 2020 today.

Their innovative plan combines a two-week virtual start to school with a choice of instruction method after Labor Day – as long as Kent County stays in Phase 4 on Governor Whitmer’s reopening scale.

If the county reverts to Phase 3 then all learning would have to be remote.

It was noted that KPS district families indicated split preferences on parent surveys over the summer: many families wanted in-person learning while others wanted to start with remote/virtual learning.

Kentwood Public Schools Reveals Unique Plan

They are using the first two weeks of school to cement virtual instruction techniques.

When KPS students go back to school on August 24 it will be online – at least for the first two weeks.

In-person learning becomes an option on September 8, 2020.

Kentwood Public Schools Plan

School Resumes: August 24, 2020
Plan Highlights: 

  • First two weeks consist of remote learning
  • Families choose mode of instruction after Labor Day
MORE INFO

School officials emphasize that this initial two-week online learning period will serve as an adjustment period for all with specific goals in mind:

  • Students and staff will learn safety and cleaning protocols needed for a safe return to in-person learning
  • Students and staff will learn how to be successful in remote learning should a return to virtual learning be required
  • Families have a chance to experience and evaluate the remote learning option
  • KPS is using this virtual learning period to observe districts that go back to school in person right away to learn from them

On September 8, students and families that wish to remain on the virtual learning track for anyone not comfortable with in-person learning.

KPS Return to School FAQ’s

The district also released a four-page PDF outlining FAQ’s related to back-to-school 2020.

Highlights from this PDF include:

  • Students enrolled in KPS for 2019/2020 school year will be automatically enrolled for the coming school year
  • New students that haven’t heard from KPS yet should email [email protected] or call 616-455-4400
  • Parents will be asked to decide if their child will continue with virtual learning or switch to in-person learning during the week of August 31.
  • KPS will provide electronic devices for those that need them and they are looking into ways to support families without internet access
  • Students in grades 6-12 will wear masks. Students grade K-5 are strongly encouraged to wear masks. Masks will be provided for students who do not have one.
  • Bussing will be provided. Face masks need to be worn.
  • Hopefully, food distribution will continue.

Families with additional questions for KPS are encouraged to email [email protected].

Kentwood Public Schools Back-to-School: All Students Begin with 2 Weeks of Virtual Learning

