How to Celebrate Your Kid’s Birthday During the Coronavirus Shutdown

I think our gut reaction to a kid birthday during Coronavirus is 1. – to be really sad and then 2. – to just postpone or cancel it.

But we all need a reason to celebrate right now. Let’s give our kids (and friends and family) that welcome diversion. Let’s get creative in how to celebrate, but by all means, observe that birthday or other special day to the MAX.

We all need the smiles.

Don’t Cancel the Celebration: Reimagine It

One friend of mine shared that for her daughters’ birthdays, they each got to choose takeout from their favorite restaurants. Also, because they were unable to purchase gifts in person, they gave her money for her to spend shopping online.

Another friend is doing a “driveway surprise party” for her teen daughter. When friends pull up, they’ll all sing her “Happy Birthday,” and possibly play some driveway charades (maintaining the appropriate 6 feet distance). At the end they’ll toss everyone a prepackaged snack.

Does one of your child’s friends have a birthday during this time? Go drop off a card or a gift on his or her doorstep! Write a note in chalk on their driveway! We all need to get out of the house and a car ride to show love for a friend or family member is a meaningful road trip.

And it doesn’t have to be on the day-of. We told our daughter that this is actually a great thing- because of the limitations being set, it’s like we are stretching her birthday out over several months. It’s all how you spin things as parents.

Use Technology for Connections

During this time, technology can be incredibly helpful for staying connected! For my daughter’s birthday, I asked friends and family to send a video birthday message. I put them all into a special video that we showed her on her birthday.

Additionally, Facetime and Zoom apps can be a great way to still include people in special events. Grandma and Grandpa will be at the table via Facetime when Zoe blows out the candles on her cake. Being able to see and talk to special people during this time has helped us feel close.

Give Kids the Big Picture

If we spin these new ways to celebrate right, kids will hopefully embrace the change. But what if the disappointment lingers? What if they were anticipating a trip to Disney for Spring Break? Or their first birthday sleepover? Or going to Florida to see Grandma and Grandpa?

Remind them that these are minor setbacks in the big picture of life.

Tell them this could be a way to save some money. Maybe you can buy that trampoline or swingset you have talked about!

If you are delaying your trip, set up a new countdown so kids know it’s still happening. Vacations are amazing, but skipping or delaying them is not the end of the world.

And while it’s not fun for your kids to experience disappointment, there are important life lessons in all of this: dealing with disappointment, making decisions for the greater good, delayed gratification, and being happy with what you have.