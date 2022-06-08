Life Skills Summer Camp! Kids Ages 5-18 Learn about Money, Cooking, Organizing & More – Free for June 13-17, 2022

The Essential Life Skills Summer Camp for Kids #LifeSkillsNow camp is June 13-17, 2022

It’s free for this week only!

It’s online. One camp for all ages, something the whole family can benefit from — and it’s all FREE! #LifeSkillsNow is part of the 2022 West Michigan Summer Camps Guide.

Do you want your kids to be prepared for life with:

Basic skills for communication and handling big emotions?

An understanding of money and business?

Skills for living like cooking, organizing, and screen wellness?

The #LifeSkillsNow summer camp will provide training for all that and more – so you can raise kids who won’t end up back in your basement, wink wink.