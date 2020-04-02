You Can Still Put Together an Easter Basket This Year If You’d Like!

There are only 10 Days until Easter, but no worries if it slipped your mind (or maybe that only happened to me?).

Several local shops are helping you carry out your Easter Bunny duties this year, including:

Ecobuns in Holland will ship Easter basket gift items to you, deliver them locally, or you can do curbside pickup Monday – Saturday 10am – 5pm

The Holland Peanut Store. Call in an order for curbside pick-up of all your sweet tooth needs. Their Easter candy is currently 50% off (while supplies last).

Find Easter assortments with a variety of books, toys, and a stuffed animal for boys + girls starting at $19.99 from Tip Toes in Holland.

Hopscotch Children’s Store in GR has these cool eco-eggs and other basket fillers available to ship.

Pink Lemonade Children’s Boutique – Place an order for a custom Easter Basket and they’ll take care of filling it with goodies perfect for your kids.

Schuler Books is posting one-of-a-kind Care Packages on their FB page at 2 pm daily that you can comment on and buy – many are good for Easter Baskets.

Cookie Chicks are making and delivering Bunny Cake Decorating kits! They can arrange curbside pickups or porch deliveries with gloved protection. Doing our best to keep West Michigan SWEET during this time!

Golden Rule Events is offering 15-30 minute zoom or skype chats so your little can chat with their favorite princess from the comfort of your home.

Please share other local places offering Easter Basket options in the comments.