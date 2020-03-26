Michigan Travel from the Comfort of Your Home

Yep, we’re cooped up at home for the next little bit. But that doesn’t mean our minds can’t wander!

Take a trip around the state with us – we’ve curated a great list of places putting out regular live content on their Facebook feed (think Frederik Meijer Gardens, John Ball Zoo, the Michigan Science Center, the Air Zoo, and more…

Plus, a fantastic glimpse of some the places you love to visit, like Lake Michigan, the Soo Locks, Tulip Time, and more.

Live Updates and Experiences from Around Michigan

Look below for a list of times and virtual locations you can tune in to access live, free experiences for your family. You’ll also find videos with samples of what each institution is putting out for the duration of the stay-at-home order.