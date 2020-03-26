Michigan Travel from the Comfort of Your Home
Yep, we’re cooped up at home for the next little bit. But that doesn’t mean our minds can’t wander!
Take a trip around the state with us – we’ve curated a great list of places putting out regular live content on their Facebook feed (think Frederik Meijer Gardens, John Ball Zoo, the Michigan Science Center, the Air Zoo, and more…
Plus, a fantastic glimpse of some the places you love to visit, like Lake Michigan, the Soo Locks, Tulip Time, and more.
Live Updates and Experiences from Around Michigan
Look below for a list of times and virtual locations you can tune in to access live, free experiences for your family. You’ll also find videos with samples of what each institution is putting out for the duration of the stay-at-home order.
Look Forward to Something New Every Day in the 21-Day Challenge
Details: Daily at 10 am on Facebook
The GRKIDS team is lining up community members & organizations (their response to this spur-of-the-moment project has been phenomenal!) to lead us through daily 15-20 minute activities via video in the ‘Home for the Count’ Challenge.
These videos will be streamed over our Facebook page and families will be able to participate every day. You’ll have a chance to share a picture of your accomplishments – and we may even have some prizes!
Find the full challenge here.
Be a Zoo Insider with John Ball Zoo
Details: Follow along as John Ball Zoo employees visit their animals and various areas around the Zoo with videos and pictures on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 2:00 p.m on Facebook.
Dabble with the Michigan Science Center
Details: They broadcast LIVE from MiSci every weekday at 2:30 p.m. on Facebook.
They’ll be conducting some of our most exciting, large-scale science demonstrations daily from the ECHO Distance Learning Studio. Anyone with an internet-connected device can tune in and participate in these engaging programs.
Visit the Butterflies at Meijer Gardens and Stick Around for Storytime
Details: Storytime Daily at 10 am on Facebook Live
Even though you aren’t able to visit the butterflies at the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park right now, you can check in with them on a regular basis! The gardens are providing virtual visits while they are closed to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Join them on the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Facebook Page every day at 10am for Cozy Tales storytime, and at 2pm for a virtual visit related to their mission of horticulture and the arts. If you miss a video, you can watch them at your leisure after each live airing has ended. Their online channels can be found at @MeijerGardens on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
Keep it Interesting with Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
Details: New themed activity posted daily on Facebook.
- Movement Monday
- Science Tuesday
- Wild Wednesday
- Try-It Thursday
- Family Fridays
Get Into Science & More with the Air Zoo
Details: New themed activity posted daily on YouTube.
The Air Zoo may be closed, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a lot happening! Check out their YouTube channel daily for amazing new content to ignite your imagination over the next few weeks. Learn more about what’s coming by watching their first video.
See Animals Up Close at the Critter Barn
Details: Daily at 11 am on Facebook Live
The Critter Barn in Zeeland is about kids, families, and community, and works to connect visitors with nature, animals, and where our food comes from. Critter Barn is taking this mission online, and will be doing a Facebook Live on the Critter Barn Facebook Page each day at 11am to take you on a tour through different parts of the farm. Tune in each day to see what’s new, or check out the videos which have already been posted.
Virtual Visits
See the Rosa Parks Bus, investigate the Quadricycle, get up close with an Allegheny Steam and more at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.
Take a virtual tour of the Detroit’s Ford Piquette Avenue Plant.
Take a peek at places around the state – live – using these live webcam feeds:
Go on a two-minute walking, hiking, and driving tour of the natural wonders of Manistee County – including Lake Michigan views.
Get a frontrow seat to freighters going through the Soo Locks in Sault St. Marie.
Watch a peaceful Lake Michigan sunset out of Leland Harbor.
Watch the waves roll in at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore…
Look back on Tulip Time from last year and look forward to its return in 2021…
And join in with Frankenmuth looking for the good times around the corner…
Leave A Comment