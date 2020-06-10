Considering Homeschool in the Fall? Tips From Veteran Homeschool Parents and Michigan Homeschool Laws

Considering Homeschool This Fall? You can Totally do It!
Given COVID 19 and all of the uncertainties surrounding the novel coronavirus, it doesn’t look like school this fall will be what many are accustomed to. That is leading many parents to consider homeschooling for the first time ever. It can feel very overwhelming.
If kids are allowed to go back to the classrooms, is that even an option you want, given the uncertainties? What will your next school year be like? Should you officially give homeschooling a try, even temporarily?
One of the great things about homeschooling in Michigan is flexibility. Another great thing is community. You are very fortunate in that if you do give this a go, even if you intend to only do it for a single school year or a semester, you are surrounded by resources that can help you make this work for your family.
For the past 20 years, I’ve been educating my six children at home. There will be an adjustment period and you’ll have hard days, but you can do this. Homeschooling can be so rewarding. You just need to find what works for your family.
So, what do you need to know about Michigan homeschooling?
LEGAL
Legally Speaking, It is Rather Easy to Homeschool in Michigan
The legal requirements for Michigan homeschool are few. Most of us homeschool under the Michigan homeschool statute, which requires parents or legal guardians to cover:
- reading
- spelling
- math
- science
- history
- civics
- literature
- writing
- grammar
Parents aren’t required to notify local government or school systems of their intent to homeschool, but it would be courteous to let your former school know in writing. You do not need the approval or permission from your school district to homeschool, nor do you need a teaching certificate or a certain level of education yourself. State or local testing are not required.
In Michigan, parents have the right to homeschool. Period.
SPECIAL NEEDS HELP
Michigan Homeschool Kids can Still get Special Needs Help
Become a nonpublic school to access special needs services through the state.
Many families who desire special services provided by the school system become a nonpublic school. If you have a child with special needs, services are available to you if you want.
The nonpublic school option has different requirements as far as reporting and teacher qualifications. You will need to file this form with the Michigan Department of Education and work with your district regarding the services you require.
You, of course, are able to seek out private solutions for your special needs, and that is where the homeschool community will come in handy. Check out some of the contact links in the next section.
Home School Legal Defense Association is a popular resource for families, and right now they are busy helping COVID-concerned families research their homeschooling options. I highly recommend you check them out. This page is Michigan-specific and is particularly helpful.
HOMESCHOOL RESOURCES
Your next stop will be to check out HSB, Inc. Scheduled to reopen June 8, this is a great place to learn about homeschooling, and it is sort of our “hub” for networking and community.
If you are not comfortable in a public place quite yet due to the pandemic, HSB’s two bookstores (new and used) are operational for curbside pick up, or you can schedule a 30-minute personal shopping appointment with one of the very knowledgeable staff members who work there.
The HSB staff is well-known for being helpful educational advisors. You can give them a call for curriculum and other resource questions, and you should also sign up for the weekly HSB Connections email newsletter.
Since so many of our resources (curriculum, information, support) need to be found online during the pandemic, here is a list of some Facebook groups to check out:
HOMESCHOOL CURRICULUM
Finding Homeschool Curriculum is Easier Than You Think
If you are overwhelmed thinking about this, you are like just about every other homeschool parent. There are so many resources for advice and purchasing. But if you’ve never done this before, you have the added stress of feeling clueless. How do you even know what you need?
You should definitely call HSB for advice and good deals. Their new and used bookstores could make this a one-stop shopping experience, and I am not kidding about their helpful and supportive staff.
Not only for homeschoolers, HSB is a go-to resource for all families who are looking for educational materials for their children.
The local Facebook groups listed above can help you with advice and also purchasing since many of the members sell their used materials.
Also, I was so happy to find this article. It lists all my favorites resources that I have used through the years.
Bought the Wrong Curriculum? No Problem
I remember I used to get so worried about buying the “wrong” curriculum. You know what happens if you get something you don’t like? Nothing. You put it up for sale and try something else.
One thing you really should do, if you are able, is ask your homeschool friends and acquaintances. I was lucky to have homeschooling friends a couple of years ahead of me when I was first starting out. It was very helpful to see the books and hear about how they work.
(If you find a good chemistry curriculum for a science-smart kid and a science-dumb mama, please let me know. I’m looking.)
WORKING PARENTS
What If I Work? Can I Still Homeschool Well?
The short answer is “Yes.”
Can it be tricky? Also, “Yes.”
I think the biggest hurdle for a homeschool family to overcome is the notion that you must operate a traditional classroom. Homeschool classrooms do not look like traditional classrooms.
You do not need to be the only teacher. You do not need to teach your children all at once. You do not need to start school at 9 AM.
Homeschool families get to think outside the box. They get to reimagine the learning experience.
Divvy Up Tasks Between Parents
Every homeschool works around the dynamics of the family, and the same will be true for a family with two working parents. Because you are not restricted to certain hours of the day for instruction time, you can arrange your school day however you like.
Plus, it takes far less time to teach only a few kids than it does a whole classroom. This is not an 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. gig. It’s perfectly fine to have an unconventional way of doing things when you homeschool.
If there are two working parents at home, divvying up the teaching and tag-teaming instructional time may be the answer.
Use Tutors When Desired
Tutors, both online and in-person, are also an option, especially with so many college students and other homeschool parents in the area.
Eventually, the many local homeschool co-ops will be up and running again, and that will be an excellent resource for you, too.
You may have to pare down your life for a bit in order to focus on the really important stuff, and you may often feel like your brain is on fire.
Once you realize that you can be flexible with how you run your school and that you are not running a public school in your home, you can give yourself and your family the grace to adjust to your unique homeschool life.
MAKING THE SWITCH
Are Many Families Considering Homeschool This Fall?
Right now, it’s impossible to say. It is early in the summer, and most schools have not yet decided what their learning environments will look like in the fall. If you are considering it, though, you are not alone.
Diane Hehman is a local homeschooling mom who also is an administrator for two homeschool Facebook pages. She works as a freelance homeschool education consultant. She said the requests to join the groups and use her services has been steadily increasing, with a sharp bump up this past week, when social media began to speculate that public school will not be normal in the fall.
Whitney Timmer, the HSB media coordinator, said HSB has definitely seen an increase in interest for their services. She said the HSB staff has been so busy filling orders for curbside pick up that they often have days that they don’t ever sit at their desks. They are ready and excited to welcome families of all educational methods to HSB.
“We are prepped and ready for an uptick in customers,” Timmer said.
YOU CAN DO THIS
You Are Uniquely Qualified to Teach Your Kids
I have really just scratched the surface of some of the aspects of homeschooling. Because of the pandemic homeschoolers’ “normal” is uncertain, too. We are missing our vigorous and active community and are looking forward to its return.
You may be very uncertain about all this and hesitant about what this fall will bring, but don’t doubt for a minute that you can’t somehow make this work, whether you plan to do it temporarily or long-term. You know and love your child best, and you are able to figure out how to get them what they need.
And there’s a whole bunch of homeschoolers out here who’ve got your back.