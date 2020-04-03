Michigan is Moving to Online School for the Rest of the School Year

Governor Whitmer’s latest executive order turned the rumors into reality: our kids will not be going back to their classrooms this year.

Guidelines released by the state today (4/3/2020) outline expectations for at-home learning: “It is expected that schools will provide instruction at a distance using a variety of methods that meet local needs, including printed materials, phone contact, email, virtual learning, or a combination to meet student needs.”

Public schools and charter schools are working to submit their remote learning plans by April 8 and “the Governor’s Executive Order (EO 2020-35) requires all schools to begin providing learning opportunities for all students no later than April 28, 2020.”

Even though kids will be virtually reunited with their classmates, it’s going to take a long time to process the losses – I have a feeling we’ll experience those in waves over the months to come.

In the meantime, though, most of us need to gear up for remote learning now that Michigan has instituted this as the preferred method of instruction for the next few months.

Tips from a Mom Who’s There

Jill Anderson is a local Grand Rapids mom with kids at a school that has already made the transition to remote learning. Her kids are in the upper grades…

Her advice:

We are on week three of online school and I have a few tips for those who are just starting especially with older, more self-sufficient kids. Our house is not that big and my husband needs dedicated office space so I can’t have all this stuff taking over the whole house or I will lose my mind…

1. Organize all their stuff in some sort of bin. Otherwise, it starts to migrate all over every surface and drive mothers insane.

2. I have a spreadsheet of their daily assignments. I type everyday in red and as they complete things I turn it to black. This helps me keep track of things and check to make sure things are done before they run off to stare at screens. It also gives them a lovely visual.