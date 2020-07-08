Michigan’s Adventure Waterpark Announces July 2020 Reopening Dates & New Park Procedures

Michigan’s Adventure Waterpark to Open July 16 to Passholders, July 17 to Public
Reservations required to help manage capacity, new hygiene protocols to be observed. Daily ticket reservations to begin July 8.
Michigan’s Adventure announced today that they plan to reopen the Wildwater Adventure waterpark section of the park are underway. The rollercoaster section of the park remains closed.
Season passholders will get in sooner, starting on July 16. The general public will be able to buy tickets for July 17 and later. At this time, planned operating days are scheduled for Thursdays-Sundays.
New procedures have been implemented for the 2020 season. All guests are asked to download Michigan’s Adventure’s free mobile app to make a reservation and facilitate their park visit.
Michigan Adventure has released a video outlining their new procedures so visitors will know what to expect.
Online Reservation Portal and Daily Ticket Sales Now Available for Waterpark
Single Day waterpark tickets with reservation are $27.
Funday Bundle tickets (includes a meal deal & waterpark admission) are $39.99.
Parking is $15 per day.
Michigan’s Adventure Tips & Packing List »
Up to Two Years of Fun for the Price of One
If you were gifted a membership to Michigan’s Adventure or Cedar Point for Christmas, rest easy.
Cedar Point and Michigan’s Adventure (as well as other members of the Cedar Fair Amusement brand family) will honor 2020 season passes in the 2021 season as well. As long as your pass is in good standing you don’t need to do anything to activate the pass extension.
The parks remain closed at this time and they are unsure of an opening date, stating on their websites “We continue to monitor and follow local and national health directives while preparing to open our park as soon as it is safe to do so.”
There’s no telling when the parks will reopen, but when they do, season pass holders will have all of 2021 to look forward to as well.
If You’re Not a Current Season Pass Holder You Can Still Take Part
Any Season Passholder, even if the Season Pass or pass add-ons were purchased after April 14, 2020, will have their season passes / add-ons honored in 2021.
You may purchase 2020 season add-ons (all season dining, all season drink refills, all season parking, season pass fast lane) on park websites at this time and they will be extended into 2021 as well.
Cedar Point Has a Free Pre-K Pass for Preschoolers Available as Well
Kids ages three to five can get a special pass that will allow them to enter Cedar Point for free for the whole season.
The Free Pre-K Pass is offered on the Cedar Point Season Pass webpage.
The limited-time Cedar Point Pre-K Pass grants complimentary admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores for children age three to five years for the entire 2020 public operating season.
To claim the pass, you must register online and activate at the park, in person, with proof of age, by September 7, 2020.