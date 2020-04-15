Pin Reddit Flip Email 583 Shares

Up to Two Years of Fun for the Price of One

If you were gifted a membership to Michigan’s Adventure or Cedar Point for Christmas, rest easy.

Cedar Point and Michigan’s Adventure (as well as other members of the Cedar Fair Amusement brand family) will honor 2020 season passes in the 2021 season as well. As long as your pass is in good standing you don’t need to do anything to activate the pass extension.

The parks remain closed at this time and they are unsure of an opening date, stating on their websites “We continue to monitor and follow local and national health directives while preparing to open our park as soon as it is safe to do so.”

There’s no telling when the parks will reopen, but when they do, season pass holders will have all of 2021 to look forward to as well.

If You’re Not a Current Season Pass Holder You Can Still Take Part

Any Season Passholder, even if the Season Pass or pass add-ons were purchased after April 14, 2020, will have their season passes / add-ons honored in 2021.

You may purchase 2020 season add-ons (all season dining, all season drink refills, all season parking, season pass fast lane) on park websites at this time and they will be extended into 2021 as well.

Cedar Point Has a Free Pre-K Pass for Preschoolers Available as Well

Kids ages three to five can get a special pass that will allow them to enter Cedar Point for free for the whole season.

The Free Pre-K Pass is offered on the Cedar Point Season Pass webpage.

The limited-time Cedar Point Pre-K Pass grants complimentary admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores for children age three to five years for the entire 2020 public operating season.

To claim the pass, you must register online and activate at the park, in person, with proof of age, by September 7, 2020.