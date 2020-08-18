Moms of Grand Rapids Helps Women Build Authentic Friendships … Want to Join?

Being a Mom is Hard. Mom Friends Make it Easier
Motherhood can be beautiful and fulfilling, but also intensely challenging. Looking back at my years as a young mom, I see that one of the things that helped me through the emotional roller-coaster of motherhood was the connections I made with other moms.
As I mature into the mom of two teens and a preschooler, I realize the friendships I made in those early motherhood years were critical in helping me to gain confidence as a parent, and I find myself reconnecting with these friends as new issues arise.
Moms of Grand Rapids is one of those places to find the fun, friendship, support and wisdom so many moms crave.
Having a support network and outlet for your motherhood joys and frustrations is important, but it’s also important not to lose your sense of self. Moms of Grand Rapids recognizes this and seeks to connect moms of all backgrounds to one another.
MOMS OF GR
Jenni Tried a TON of Mom Groups around GR, and Moms of GR was the Clear Winner
Jenni had moved from Canada to Grand Rapids and had a baby in a short period of time. She quickly realized she needed something to help her transition to the new area, and to the big change in her life from being a career woman to a stay-at-home-mom.
After trying out several groups in the area, she quickly discovered “her people” in Moms of Grand Rapids.
“I found this group to be a genuine, authentic bunch. Before I became a parent, I used to meet friends through school, or work, and joining this group gave me an organic easy place to make friends. Moms who were experiencing some of the same stuff I was going through, and those who had been through it and could offer insight and advice.”
WHY JOIN?
It’s Easy to Make Friends at Moms of Grand Rapids
Moms of Grand Rapids is different than other groups because while there are playgroups and family events, the group is centered on the mom-to-mom connections made through evening and weekend events.
“The relationships built in these moments where we are uninterrupted by children are what fulfill the need in my life for honest and open relationships and make getting through those days, that sometimes feel really long and lonely in the first 5 years of motherhood, a lot easier and more manageable,” says board member and leader Annie of Garfield Park.
ACTIVITIES
Here’s How Women Plug Into Moms of Grand Rapids
A Moms of Grand Rapids membership makes it easy to connect and make friends. While some events include kids, the non-profit group focuses on events for moms; stay-at-home-mamas, full-time-working mamas, and everything in between.
Some of the regular monthly activities are:
- Playgroups weekly for moms (and kiddos), in the AM and the PM
- Game night- cards, Monopoly, Bunco & more.
- Book Club- a variety of genres throughout the year and discussion with a range of perspectives and insights.
- Movie night- alternating between a casual night in at a member’s home, to a night out at the cinema.
- Mom’s Night Out – outings to various restaurants, events, concerts, fitness studios, and other area attractions
- Monthly Meetings with various topics & guest speakers ranging from “early childhood literacy” to “how to style your hair and look presentable in 5 minutes.” (TIP: These are open to the public and a good way to scope out the group!)
While many of the events are open to the public, Moms of Grand Rapids has member only events throughout the year. A $49 annual membership fee gives you access to these to help cover food and beverages at activities like:
- Spring and Winter Family events
- Moms-Only holiday parties
- Member appreciation brunches
Moms of Grand Rapids Offers Support and Advice
Another popular perk to members includes the supportive online community the group offers. While these forums are private to members-only, the knowledge base and information provided here is priceless.
Boasting members at various stages of motherhood, with a variety of backgrounds, the wealth of mothering experience is enormous reaching all over the West Michigan area– Ada to Zeeland and beyond.
The private Facebook discussion group hosts “Tell It Tuesday” where moms can vent or share stories. As one member states: “These activities and friendships help me to let the steam out of motherhood!”
My personal favorite perk? 9 years of archived recipes that are “tried and true” and shared by other moms in the area. Tips for picky eaters, introducing new foods, international recipes, baked goodies, healthy snacks, comforting soups, a quick meal idea, it’s all there!
Annie also loves the supportive environment of Moms of Grand Rapids, “A lot of us don’t have family in town; the little things that the group provides make a big difference. I find the group to be very accepting and refreshingly honest.” Moms of Grand Rapids has been known to step up to provide meals for those families welcoming a new baby, or going through a tough time.
MORE INFO
Is Moms of Grand Rapids for Me?
Are you a West Michigan Mama? Many of Moms of Grand Rapids meetings are open to the public to visit with the group to mix and mingle.
While COVID-19 has changed the venue for many meetings and activities, Moms of Grand Rapids remains active and engaging, experimenting with more on-line activites like Zoom game nights, yoga in the park (keeping a safe social distance) and doing a Rad Women Walking tour.
To find out about upcoming events drop them a line here.
Interested in more information? Email Moms of Grand Rapids or check out their website.