5 Things Kids Can Give Mom for Mother’s Day that Won’t Cost a Thing

Dear Wonderful, Beautiful, Exhausting Children…
Mother’s Day is coming and you may be wondering how to show mom some love, especially during these times of social distancing.
Well, wonder no longer!
Here are the top 5 Secret Mother’s Day wishes of moms everywhere.
1. A bath, nap, or uninterrupted phone call. A long one. We’re talking two, maybe three hours.
2. A fight-free day. We’re dreaming big, but it’s Mother’s Day, so…
3. Dandelions. As many as you can find. Bonus if you put them in water in a cup or vase.
4. Cuddles, Hugs + Kisses. Lots of cuddles. We can’t imagine not having hugs and kisses from the world’s best huggers and kissers on Mother’s Day.
5. A Sweet Memory – Moms would love a copy of this All About Mom page filled out by her child (click on the image to download your own copy.)
Happy Mother’s Day!