This article is brought to you by MSU Federal Credit Union and is a collaboration between Lansing Family Fun, GRKIDS, and MSU Federal Credit Union.



There’s a Special Place in My Heart for My… Credit Union??

I love my credit union.

I know this sounds really strange if you don’t live in Lansing, but it’s pretty common to overhear people gushing about MSU Federal Credit Union around the capital city. And now, MSUFCU has landed in Grand Rapids! Their Grand Rapids branch is located downtown on Monroe Center (86 Monroe Center St NW).

Are you ready to start writing love letters to your credit union??

MSU Federal Credit Union isn’t just a place to cash checks and hold your money. Here’s why we are all making a fuss over MSUFCU.