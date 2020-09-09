“Museums for All” Gives FREE Michigan Museum Admission to Families with an EBT Card

Visit 35 Michigan Museums for FREE (or up to $3) with Museums for All
Your family could visit over 35 museums in Michigan for FREE or up to $3 with Museums for All. Families that qualify for the Museums for All resources, you’re in for an exploration treat!
Studies show that visiting museums before 5 years old has significant effects on our kids. Increased test scores, immersive learning experiences to name a few. But it doesn’t stop there, life-long learning is the goal, right?
This, frustratingly, can be thwarted by cost. With the exception of a few like Kalamazoo Valley Museum and The MSU Broad Art Museum, which are always free and must-visit museum wonderlands, exploring many museums comes with a hefty dollar admissions fee. This is where Museums for All comes in.
Museums for All aims to empower families of all communities, no matter their social-economic status, by visiting museums across the country at any time to promote the value of all visitor’s journeys to success.
So, spread the news will ya? Let’s ALL head to a museum, especially since school field trips are going to look much different this year.
Air Zoo
Families can now explore the history and innovation of flight, space exploration, and out-of-this-world STEAM education programming together with an onsite visit to the recently re-opened Air Zoo. Or explore from the comfort and safety of their own home through the Air Zoo’s Launchpad to Learning center.
Let’s imagine, explore & discover – together!
MUSEUMS FOR ALL HOW-TO
How to use Your Museums for All Resource
If you have an EBT card, you automatically qualify for Museums for All. It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3!
01) Pick a Museum
Choose the museum you’d like to visit: Check out the participating museums and scroll down to ‘Michigan.’
02) Bring Cards
Make sure to bring your ID and EBT card to check-in.
03) Enjoy!
Enjoy and go as many times as you want!
MUSEUM BUCKET LIST
Your Family Bucket List of Must-Visit Michigan Museums
Is 35 museums (or the entire 500 nation-wide museums for all list) making it a little overwhelming to choose a museum to visit first?
No worries, here’s a list of the best of the best in our area to start with.
Michigan Children’s Museums
Air Zoo for its “petting zoo” and rides.
6151 Portage Rd
Portage, MI 49002
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum for the big tree house and rotating exhibits.
11 Sheldon Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Henry Ford Museum for the tourable locomotive and civil rights exhibit.
20900 Oakwood Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
This list is a great place to start no matter which you choose:
15 Amazing Michigan Children’s Museums Worth Exploring »
Michigan Art Museums
Cranbrook Art Museum for its workshops and endless walls of art.
39221 Woodward Ave
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304
Dennos Museum Center for its combination of temporary and permanent exhibits.
1410 College Drive
Traverse City, MI 49686
Flint Institute of Arts for its artist talks, events, and stunning collections.
1120 E Kearsley St
Flint, MI 48503
GRAM: Grand Rapids Art Museum for its architecture, location in downtown Grand Rapids, and inclusion of children.
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
UICA in Grand Rapids for its theatre, innovation, and shock/awe value.
17 Pearl St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Michigan History Museums
Michigan History Museum right here in Lansing for its way of taking you back in time.
702 W Kalamazoo St
Lansing, MI 48915
Beaver Island Historical Society because it’s on an island.
26275 Main St
Beaver Island, MI 49782
Ella Sharp Museum in Jackson because it has both art and history.
3225 Fourth St
Jackson, MI 49203
Science and Nature Museums
Belle Isle Aquarium and Conservancy for its grandeur architecture, many species, and luscious grounds.
900 Inselruhe Ave
Detroit, MI 48207
Michigan Science Center for its replica of Macinac bridge, giant anemone to walk through, and tourable space simulator.
5020 John R St
Detroit, MI 48202
Impression 5 Science Center for its in-house designs making science fun.
200 Museum Dr
Lansing, MI 48933
Ready to Explore our State of Museums for All?!
If you thought that visiting a museum was just too expensive and out of reach, or know someone who could benefit from this opportunity, take advantage of Museums for All!
Everyone should and can experience the enrichment of art, history, and science.
Have fun exploring!