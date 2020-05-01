MVP Summer Day Camps
MVP Summer Day Camps are the ULTIMATE in summertime FUN!
CAMP HIGHLIGHTS
Day camp
Keeps kids moving and active
Water sports are our specialty
AGES SERVED
Preschool
Elementary
What You Can Expect at MVP Summer Day Camps
From swimming to group games, to themed projects to sports and outdoor activities, MVP campers will stay active and have fun all summer long.
Campers ages 3-11 years old will enjoy weekly themed projects and activities, swimming, water play, arts & crafts, sports, active fun and so much more!
Weekly, Daily and Extended Care options are available!
Weekly Themes include: Messy Week, Beach Party Theme, Sports Mania, Princess/Superhero and many more!
MVP Summer Day Camps Session Details
MVP Summer Day Camps Contact Info
PHONE:
MVP Sportsplex
616-254-8800
MVP Athletic Club, Crahen
616-575-8650
MVP Athletic Club, Holland
616-594-7000
ADDRESSES:
MVP Sportsplex
4035 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
MVP Athletic Club, Crahen
115 Crahen Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
MVP Athletic Club, Holland
650 S Waverly Road, Holland, MI 49423