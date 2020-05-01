Stay Active with MVP Summer Day Camps

By / May 6, 2020
MVP Summer Day Camps

MVP Summer Day Camps

MVP Summer Day Camps are the ULTIMATE in summertime FUN!

CAMP HIGHLIGHTS

  • Day camp

  • Keeps kids moving and active

  • Water sports are our specialty

AGES SERVED

  • Preschool

  • Elementary

What You Can Expect at MVP Summer Day Camps

From swimming to group games, to themed projects to sports and outdoor activities, MVP campers will stay active and have fun all summer long.

Campers ages 3-11 years old will enjoy weekly themed projects and activities, swimming, water play, arts & crafts, sports, active fun and so much more!

Weekly, Daily and Extended Care options are available!

Weekly Themes include: Messy Week, Beach Party Theme, Sports Mania, Princess/Superhero and many more!

MVP Summer Day Camps Session Details

MVP MINI CAMP (ages 3-6)
MVP offers the perfect summer camp for the little ones. Mini Campers will participate in themed projects, swimming and/or water play, outdoor activities and much more!
Monday- Friday | 9:0- AM – 1:00 PM
Weekly, Daily and Extended Care Available (8:00 AM -9:00 AM, 1:00 PM -3:00 PM)
 
MVP DAY CAMP (ages 6-11)
Day campers will experience the ultimate in active fun all summer long. Campers will enjoy swimming, sports, themed activities, skills & drills, group games and much more!
Monday – Friday | 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Weekly, Daily and Extended Care Available (8:00 AM -9:00 AM, 1:00 PM -3:00 PM)
 >>> Register at MVPSummerCamps.com

MVP Summer Day Camps Contact Info

PHONE:

MVP Sportsplex
616-254-8800

MVP Athletic Club, Crahen
616-575-8650

MVP Athletic Club, Holland
616-594-7000

WEBSITE

FACEBOOK PAGE

ADDRESSES:

MVP Sportsplex
4035 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

MVP Athletic Club, Crahen
115 Crahen Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

MVP Athletic Club, Holland
650 S Waverly Road, Holland, MI 49423

Learn More About MVP Summer Camps
Back to the Summer Camps Guide

MORE CAMPS TO EXPLORE

Make Music at Academy of Music Summer Camps & Lessons

Stay Active with MVP Summer Day Camps

Sports Fans Love Cornerstone University Sports Camps

Adventure Awaits at R-Athletics Summer Camps

Humane U: Humane Society of West Michigan Summer Youth Camps

Experience Farm Life at Dairy Day Camp

Experience Science Fun at ExploreHope Summer Science Camps

Kids Will Flip for Grand Rapids Gymnastics Summer Camps

Be Challenged & Have Fun at Robotics and Science Summer Camp in Rockford, MI

Kids Go Bananas for John Ball Zoo Summer Camps

Maple Hill Junior Golf Programs

Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan

CARE Ballet Summer Dance Camps

Blandford Nature Center Summer Day Camp

Camp Henry

Camp Mud + Story Time at The Mud Room

Camp Roger and Camp Scottie

Camp Curious 2020 at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

Wakeboard Camp – Camp Action

YMCA Branch & School-Based Summer Day Camps

Therapy and Fun

Legacy Stables ‘Own-A-Horse’ Camp

Goldfish Swim School Jump Starts!

BattleGR Tactical Games Laser Tag & Archery Tag Summer Camp

NorthPointe Christian Sports Camps

Aquinas College 2020 Summer Camps

YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin

Kent Career Tech Center Summer Camps

HIS Dance Academy

Orchard Hill Christian Preschool and Child Care Center Summer Camp

Camp Newaygo Girls’ Resident Camp

Higher Ground at Lake Louise

SpringHill

YMCA Camp Pinewood

Lake Michigan Academy Summer Program

Summer Explorers Program

Bricks 4 Kidz and Amped Reality STEM Camps

Academy of Art & Design Summer Camp – Includes Chinese Language!

Children’s Creations Theater and Act II Theater for Teens Summer Camp Program

West Michigan Academy Adventure Camp

Michigan Sports Academies Camps

Sherman Lake YMCA Camp

Detroit Lions Football Summer Camps and Academies

Camp Geneva

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Summer Camp

Adventure Point

Pet Peanut, Meet a Princess + Find Your Camp at the 2020 GR Summer Camp + Fun Fair on April 25

Ceramics, Painting, Drawing + Chinese Language Summer Camps

5 Ways to Get Your Kid on the Civic Theatre Stage

Summer Arts Camp at East Church

Grand Makers STEAM Camp

Van Andel Education Institute Summer STEM Camps

Kids Rock Summer Camp

Grace Adventures

Calvin College Soccer Camp

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Summer Camps

Cedar Lodge Summer Camp

Simmer Camp at the Downtown Market

GREDC Discovery Care Summer Day Camp

Eagles Sports Camps

Splash Camp at HCAC

Outside the Box: Creative Tutoring Mini Camps

FAST (Functional Athletic Strength Training) for Youth

Academy of Dance Arts Summer Camps

CranHill

SIX Reasons You Want to be at the GRKIDS Summer Camps Fair

Alpine Ridge Farms 2018 Summer Horse Riding Camp

Camp Invention

Gymco Summer Day Camps

Pottery Lane Summer Camps

Meadowview Farm Day Camp

Back to the Summer Camps Guide

Share2
Pin2
Tweet
Reddit
Flip
Email
4 Shares

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *