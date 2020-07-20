Northview Public Schools Share RETURN-TO-SCHOOL PLAN for Fall 2020

By / July 20, 2020
northview public schools

Northview Public Schools Announce Plans for Fall 2020

Today, Northview Public Schools released a 2020-2021 RETURN -TO -SCHOOL PLAN, making it one of the first districts in greater Grand Rapids to announce plans for the upcoming school year.

Parents across West Michigan have been wondering what school would look like in the fall, and now, Northview Public School families have some answers.

In a document posted today, Northview Public Schools let their families know that the first day of school this fall will be on August 25, 2020. That note was accompanied with the caveat that the first day of school may not be conducted in person:

It is possible that our first days of instruction may include remote learning, in-person instruction or a combination of both.

Back to School • COVID Reopening Plan

Families Can Choose Virtual or In-Person Instruction

Northview developed its Return-to-School plan around family choice.

They will allow families to select from a variety of learning options.

Learning options available to families will vary with the current phase of reopening in Kent County, which is in line with the 6-phase Return to School reopening plan from the State of Michigan.

Remote learning must take place if a region is in Phases 1, 2, or 3.

In-person learning is a possibility, with precautions and safety measures, in Phases 4, 5, and 6.

Kent County is currently in Phase 4, although the governor has hinted that we may have to revert back to Phase 3 if COVID cases keep rising.

Northview Public Schools state:

Our team is committed to providing safe, in-person learning options in Phases 4- 6. We will also offer remote learning options for students and families who prefer that option. We will be ready for remote learning if Kent County regresses to Phases 1-3.

Any Northview student, in any grade, will be able to choose remote learning as their preferred method of instruction.

Northview Public Schools Plan

School Resumes: August 25, 2020
Plan Highlights: 

  • Chromebooks for all that ask
  • Virtual option available to any that want it
  • Will align instruction method with Phase of Reopening
MORE INFO

Chromebooks Are Available

Any student who needs access to a device may check-out a district-owned Chromebook to take home for required classwork.

This applies to any student – free of charge – in grades DK-12.

The School is Using Canvas for Online Learning

Additionally, Northview Public Schools has partnered with Canvas to provide a consistent remote learning platform across all grade levels.

Every student, in every class, will have an opportunity to get to know Canvas.

Teachers are already busy working on course content and welcome tutorials.

Stay Tuned for Updates

Northview Public Schools notes:

We continue to look to the Governor and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for guidance on a safe return to schools.

We know that you have many questions about student schedules, course structure and safety protocols.

Per the Return to School Roadmap, our team is developing a District Preparedness and Response Plan which will provide specific details. Please stay tuned for additional information in the coming days. Visit our district website and social media pages to stay up to date with our district’s response to COVID-19 and our reopening plan.

northview public schools return to learn plan promise

RELATED READING

Considering Homeschool in the Fall? Here’s What you Need to Know to Homeschool in Michigan

Considering Homeschool This Fall? You can Totally do It! Given COVID 19 and all of the uncertainties surrounding the novel coronavirus, it doesn't look like school this fall will be what many are accustomed to ...
FIND OUT MORE
Considering Homeschool in the Fall? Here's What you Need to Know to Homeschool in Michigan

GRKIDS Schools Guide: Private, Public, Charter & Religious Schools in Greater Grand Rapids 2020-2021

Find your child's learning home with our Grand Rapids Schools Guide. Full list of West Michigan school options for every family - private, secular, religious, public, experience-based and more ...
FIND OUT MORE
Grand-Rapids-Schools-Guide-for-West-Michigan-GRKIDS

Choosing a Homeschool Curriculum & Getting Plugged Into the Local Community: Here’s How

Grand Rapids has Exceptional Support for Homeschool Families Homeschooling parents have it all on their shoulders. Figuring out what are the best math, science, language arts, and history homeschool curriculum for your children is hard ...
FIND OUT MORE
Choosing a Homeschool Curriculum & Getting Plugged Into the Local Community: Here's How

8 Things I Didn’t Know About Charter Public Schools

Sending a Child to School in Michigan? Michigan parents can choose where their kids go to school. They can even choose from many free, public schools. When I was in grade school in rural Michigan, ...
FIND OUT MORE
8 Things I Didn’t Know About Charter Public Schools

Join Us Four Nights a Week

We’ll keep you up-to-date with what’s up for families – in a fun way – 4 nights a week. No spam. Just real parents looping you in.

Share
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Flip
Email
0 Shares

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *