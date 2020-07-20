Northview Public Schools Share RETURN-TO-SCHOOL PLAN for Fall 2020

Northview Public Schools Announce Plans for Fall 2020
Today, Northview Public Schools released a 2020-2021 RETURN -TO -SCHOOL PLAN, making it one of the first districts in greater Grand Rapids to announce plans for the upcoming school year.
Parents across West Michigan have been wondering what school would look like in the fall, and now, Northview Public School families have some answers.
In a document posted today, Northview Public Schools let their families know that the first day of school this fall will be on August 25, 2020. That note was accompanied with the caveat that the first day of school may not be conducted in person:
It is possible that our first days of instruction may include remote learning, in-person instruction or a combination of both.
Back to School • COVID Reopening Plan
Families Can Choose Virtual or In-Person Instruction
Northview developed its Return-to-School plan around family choice.
They will allow families to select from a variety of learning options.
Learning options available to families will vary with the current phase of reopening in Kent County, which is in line with the 6-phase Return to School reopening plan from the State of Michigan.
Remote learning must take place if a region is in Phases 1, 2, or 3.
In-person learning is a possibility, with precautions and safety measures, in Phases 4, 5, and 6.
Kent County is currently in Phase 4, although the governor has hinted that we may have to revert back to Phase 3 if COVID cases keep rising.
Northview Public Schools state:
Our team is committed to providing safe, in-person learning options in Phases 4- 6. We will also offer remote learning options for students and families who prefer that option. We will be ready for remote learning if Kent County regresses to Phases 1-3.
Any Northview student, in any grade, will be able to choose remote learning as their preferred method of instruction.
Northview Public Schools Plan
School Resumes: August 25, 2020
Plan Highlights:
- Chromebooks for all that ask
- Virtual option available to any that want it
- Will align instruction method with Phase of Reopening
Chromebooks Are Available
Any student who needs access to a device may check-out a district-owned Chromebook to take home for required classwork.
This applies to any student – free of charge – in grades DK-12.
The School is Using Canvas for Online Learning
Additionally, Northview Public Schools has partnered with Canvas to provide a consistent remote learning platform across all grade levels.
Every student, in every class, will have an opportunity to get to know Canvas.
Teachers are already busy working on course content and welcome tutorials.
Stay Tuned for Updates
Northview Public Schools notes:
We continue to look to the Governor and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for guidance on a safe return to schools.
We know that you have many questions about student schedules, course structure and safety protocols.
Per the Return to School Roadmap, our team is developing a District Preparedness and Response Plan which will provide specific details. Please stay tuned for additional information in the coming days. Visit our district website and social media pages to stay up to date with our district’s response to COVID-19 and our reopening plan.
