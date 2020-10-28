November Activities Calendar: 2020’s Daily List of Things to Do for Families

November Activities in Grand Rapids
November is gearing up to be possibly the weirdest month of 2020, from the rodeo that is the 2020 presidential election, to traditional Thanksgiving plans being reimagined for many as COVID cases rise in Michigan.
Since we don’t know what each new day will bring, it’s probably a good time to fill the month with distractions, right? Go, do, adventure, West Michigan! There are many things to experience around town in a safe, distanced way.
Your family can attend reverse parades, celebrate Dia De Los Muertos, and walk in Christmas wonderlands, to name a few. The full November activities line up is below!
Head Downtown to See a Master Carver Dig into a 1300lb Giant Pump...
Members Can Visit Six Local Favorites for FREE in October with th...
ONGOING • NOVEMBER EVENTS
Here’s a round up of Grand Rapids events for November that are on repeat:
OCT 10-NOV 15, 2020 | 7pm-12am
IllumiZoo – A Glenlore Tale
John Ball Zoo
1300 Fulton W, Grand Rapids, MI
» A one-mile long, outdoor nighttime journey through John Ball Zoo. This magical tale told through a display of colors and lights will wind through the lower and upper realms of the Zoo. Discover adorable, and vibrant lighted creatures that come alive at night to help tell the tale and experience a dazzling show of lights and sounds that are sure to captivate your imagination.
NOV 24-JAN 3, 2020
Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions
Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Excitement surrounds this time of year as the annual Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition brings the glow of over 300,000 colorful lights, strolling carolers, visits from Santa, rooftop reindeer and 46 international trees and displays.
Tuesday 12-6pm | Thursday 5-9pm
Free Tuesdays & Thursdays
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» Free admission on Tuesdays from 12-6pm and Thursdays from 5-9pm.
Thursday | 11am-4pm
Free Thursdays
Muskegon Museum of Art
296 W. Webster Avenue Muskegon, Michigan 49440
» Free admission all day (11am-4pm) every Thursday.
Thursday, SEPT-MAY | 1-2:30pm
Open Gym
Grand Rapids Gymnastics
1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» Our supervised open gym format offers safe and fun physical activity for your children. No pre-registration necessary. $6/child. $18/max per family
Saturday | 12-1pm
Saturday Open Gym
Gymco
2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» Open playtime in Gymco’s gym – year round fun every Saturday. Registration is encouraged, space is limited. (face coverings are required). $5 for members/$10 non-members
Tuesday and Thursday, OCT 27-DEC 10, 2020 | 10am
Babbling Baby Feet
Rockford Speech Therapy and Little Feet Movement
Virtual Event
» Join us on Zoom for playing, learning, and communicating with your babies!! You will learn how to support your child’s physical, cognitive, social-emotional & language development! $20/class
NOV 1-30, 2020 | 8am-8pm
November Storywalk Book – Sofia Valdez, Future Prez by Andrea Beaty
Pierce Cedar Creek Institute
701 W. Cloverdale Rd, Hastings, MI 49058
» This month’s storywalk book is about how one voice, no matter how small, can make a difference with an idea, plan, courage, and the power of persistence. Be inspired by Sofia Valdez, and stand up for what you believe in!
NOV 7-14, 2020 | 7am-8pm
StoryWalk at Rosy Mounds: Galápagos Girl
Rosy Mound Natural Area
13925 Lakeshore Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417
» Take a StoryWalk® at Rosy Mound Natural Area! As you hike this beloved local park, read “Galápagos Girl/Galapagueña” by Shelley Rotner, a story of exploring and caring for the natural world where we grow up. The hike is an approximately .5 mile loop on a barrier free, stroller-friendly gravel trail.
NOV 24-DEC 6, 2020 | All Day
Festival of Wreaths
Muskegon Museum of Art
296 W Webster Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440
» Each participating downtown business or organization will host a designer wreath provided by the MMA in a window facing the street or sidewalk from November 24-December 6. The MMA will provide a walking map with the location of all the wreaths in both a printed and digital version, accessible via a QR code.
Wednesday, OCT 14-DEC 16, 2020 | 6:30pm
Drop In Tumbling
Grand Rapids Gymnastics
1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» $10/person. No pre-registration needed. Work on what you want to. Coach assisted.
NOV 1 • Su
NOV 1, 2020 | 9 am
StoryWalk in Duncan Park: The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything 🆓
Duncan Park
Grand Haven, MI 49417
» 9am-5pm. As you stroll in the woods, enjoy “The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything” by Linda Williams and illustrated by Megan Lloyd. Pages from this silly and spooky picture book will be posted on signs along the path for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you stroll!
NOV 1, 2020 | 10 am
Grand Rapids Fall Color Helicopter Tours
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW, Sparta, MI 49345
» 10am-8pm. Our long awaited fan-favorite helicopter tours are BACK – Fall Color Tours! If you think fall is beautiful, just wait until you see it from above! Grand Rapids Fall Tour $80 per person OR GR City Tour $100 per person. Pre-book your tour online. *all rides require a two-passenger minimum and are weather permitting
NOV 1, 2020 | 10 am
Merchants and Makers Holiday Shopping Market
Holland Civic Center
150 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
» 10am-3pm. 60 of your favorite local Merchants and Makers all to one place to get started on your holiday shopping, and so you can restock on all the items you have not been able to get this year with the lack of in-person markets! Outdoor event, following all guidelines regarding capacity limits and social distancing.
NOV 1, 2020 | 12 pm
Unity of Grand Rapids 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat
Unity of Grand Rapids
1711 Walker Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 12pm-1:30pm. Drive through a line of decorated cars & collect treats at the end. Bring a canned good to feed the monster.
NOV 1, 2020 | 1 pm
Horseback Trail Rides
Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
NOV 1, 2020 | 1 pm
Dia De Los Muertos Celebration
Studio Park
123 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» Join us for a family-friendly day of Disney’s, Coco, food, and activities. We will be showing Coco in both English and Spanish with subtitles for both. The Grand Rapids Art Museum will be providing art bags for children to go along with the film. Social Distancing will be practiced and masks will be required. Tickets are sold in groups of 4 for $20.
NOV 1, 2020 | 3 pm
Horseback Trail Rides
Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
NOV 1, 2020 | 4:30 pm
Sunday Night Goat Hikes
Ada Christian School
6206 Ada Drive SE, Ada, MI 49301
» Take a hike with local goats through woods, marsh and prairie! Safe, outdoor goat recreation for families & friends. Masks required. $10
NOV 1, 2020 | 5 pm
Trunk ‘N’ Treat
Rock Urban Church
3710 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, MI 49418
» 5-7pm. Trunk ‘N’ Treat is a frightfully good time for boys and ghouls of all ages! Join us for free food, trunk-or-treating, spook house, games, and more! This event is free and open to the public!
NOV 1, 2020 | 6:30 pm
GRCT Drive-In Theatre: DRACULA
The DeltaPlex
2500 Turner Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
» Drive up, tune in your radio, and we’ll cover the rest! Enjoy LIVE THEATRE from the comfort of your own car! Only 100 parking spaces available per performance, secure your tickets now.
NOV 1, 2020 | 8:30 pm
GRCT Drive-In Theatre: DRACULA
The DeltaPlex
2500 Turner Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
» Drive up, tune in your radio, and we’ll cover the rest! Enjoy LIVE THEATRE from the comfort of your own car! Only 100 parking spaces available per performance, secure your tickets now.
NOV 2 • M
NOV 2, 2020 | 10 am
If You Go With Your Goat to Vote: Streaming Storytime 🆓
Hosted by Loutit District Library
Virtual Event
» Election day is just around the corner, but what is voting all about? Join Miss Elizabeth for a very special election edition of Streaming Storytime to find out — and remind the grown ups in your life to vote!
NOV 2, 2020 | 2 pm
Zoo Careers (6th-8th)
John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 2-4pm. Learn about a variety of Zoo Careers by exploring and talking with the experts to learn about different animal-related careers in the Zoo field. Each class will highlight a different career.
NOV 3 • Tu
NOV 3, 2020 | 4 pm
Education Drop-in Classes
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 4-5:30pm. STEAM Labs are open for 4th-8th graders. These engaging laboratories will build confidence in students’ science abilities, gaining hands-on experience in conducting experiments, designing inventions and exploring careers in STEM fields. $25, or $20 for members
NOV 3, 2020 | 5 pm
Michaels Kids Club Online: Fall Pinecone Crafts 🆓
Hosted by Michaels
Virtual Event
» Transform pinecones into cute characters + critters!
NOV 4 • W
NOV 4, 2020 | 10 am
Adventure Club
Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 10am-1pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
NOV 4, 2020 | 10 am
Toddler Time
Craig’s Cruisers
5730 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» 10am-12pm. This is a great chance for your little one to freely explore our Trampoline Park and unleash their energy! This program is for child ages 6 and under. $4.99/person
NOV 4, 2020 | 12:30 pm
Homeschool/Virtual Learning Days
BattleGR Tactical Games
284 Dodge NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
» 12:30-2:30pm. 2 hours of all-you-can play laser tag, archery tag & open gym. Arcade and food available! $12/child
NOV 4, 2020 | 1 pm
All Ages Open Studio
Hearts for the Arts
1141 Quarry Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 1-3pm. Choose from any of our projects or create from your own imagination! SPECIAL NEEDS ART THERAPY: Students can create using any medium of their choice with assistance from trained staff, and in a low sensory environment. $25
NOV 4, 2020 | 2 pm
Adventure Club
Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 2-5pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
NOV 4, 2020 | 4 pm
Education Drop-in Classes
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 4-5:30pm. Museum Exploration classes will be offered for 3rd – 5th graders. Students will engage with unique artifacts and technology that are not offered during general visits. Students will be immersed in exhibit spaces throughout the Museum, classrooms and behind-the-scenes tours. $25, or $20 for members
NOV 4, 2020 | 4 pm
Wristband Wednesday
Craigs Cruisers
5730 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» 4-8pm. Unlimited Indoor & Outdoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Frog Hopper, Cruiser Coaster and Kiddie Karts. *Weather permitting on outdoor attractions. $26/person
NOV 4, 2020 | 7 pm
Coloring Outside the Lines 🆓
Georgetown Township Public Library
1525 Baldwin St, Jenison, MI 49428
» 7-8:30pm. Coloring isn’t just for kids! Bring your creativity and join us for a coloring evening once a month. Feel free to drop in anytime between 7:00 and 8:30. All materials will be provided. We have coloring books for all ages, so bring the entire family! No registration required.
NOV 5 • Th
NOV 5, 2020 | 4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (9-12 yrs)
The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. Are you looking for a little fun on the farm? The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! $15
NOV 5, 2020 | 6 pm
Build an Engine in Virtual Reality
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» Learn how engines work and build one virtually – a great opportunity to explore if you want to work in the automotive business or be a mechanic. $25
NOV 5, 2020 | 7 pm
Ukelele Strum & Sing 🆓
Georgetown Township Public Library
1525 Baldwin St, Jenison, MI 49428
» 7-8:30pm. Interested ukulele players of all skill levels are invited! Sing as a group while accompanying yourself and others. Song lyrics with cord diagrams for “GCEA” tuned ukuleles will be projected on the screen for everyone. All ages are welcome–great family activity! Participants must supply their own ukuleles.
NOV 6 • F
NOV 6, 2020 | 4 pm – 8:30 pm
BattleGR’s Grand Opening Celebration
BattleGR Tactical Games
284 Dodge NE, Suite 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49321
» Come celebrate with us! We have Laser Tag, Archery Tag, Open Gym, & Arcade.
Our Grand Opening special is buy 1 hour get a 2nd hour free and any of our food options 10% off. Reserve your 2-hour time block now!
All equipment is disinfected between uses and hand sanitizer is available around the facility.
NOV 6, 2020 | 4 pm
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Battlegr Tactical Games
284 Dodge NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
» 4-5:30pm. BattleGR has a new location & would love to share our Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with you! BattleGR specializes in Team Bonding and Team building, which would make us the perfect place for your next company event.
NOV 7 • Sa
NOV 7, 2020 | 9 am
Mulligan’s Hollow Ski Swap
Mulligan’s Hollow
1 Y Dr., Grand Haven , MI 49417
» 9am-4pm. A great way to sell & purchase gently used equipment! COVID-19 precautions WILL be taken. The event will be 100% outdoors and socially distanced
NOV 7, 2020 | 10 am – 5 pm
BattleGR’s Grand Opening Celebration
BattleGR Tactical Games
284 Dodge NE, Suite 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49321
» Come celebrate with us! We have Laser Tag, Archery Tag, Open Gym, & Arcade.
Our Grand Opening special is buy 1 hour get a 2nd hour free and any of our food options 10% off. Reserve your 2-hour time block now!
All equipment is disinfected between uses and hand sanitizer is available around the facility.
NOV 7, 2020 | 10 am
Family Day
Coopersville Farm Museum
375 Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404
» 10am-2pm. Enjoy a multigenerational adventure inside the facility, exploring the exhibits, sharing stories, and creating memories. Includes crafts. $5 per family
NOV 7, 2020 | 10 am
Sean Kenney’s Wild Connections Made with LEGO® Bricks Opening Day
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 10am-5pm. Join the GRPM for the opening day of our newest exhibit Sean Kenney’s Wild Connections Made with LEGO® Bricks on Saturday, November 7! Explore beautiful works of art made from LEGO® bricks to explore animal endangerment, the balance of ecosystems, and mankind’s relationship with nature in the new exhibit Wild Connections.
NOV 7, 2020 | 10 am
Virtual Stroll with Nature: Beavers – Nature’s Builders 🆓
Hosted by Pierce Cedar Creek Institute
Virtual Event
» November is the time of year beavers are particularly active building their winter homes in preparation for cold weather. Learn more about these busy builders through stories, hands-on activities, and suggestions for short “strolls” on trails or through your neighborhood.
NOV 7, 2020 | 10 am
Easy Mandala Making
Hosted by Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation
Virtual Event
» Learn the basics of mandala making from home! This class is fun for all ages and skill levels. $10
NOV 7, 2020 | 10:30 am
Build an Engine in Virtual Reality
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» Learn how engines work and build one virtually – a great opportunity to explore if you want to work in the automotive business or be a mechanic. $25
NOV 7, 2020 | 10:30 am
Watercolor Series: Pumpkin Still Life’s
LowellArts
223 W Main Street, Lowell, MI 49331
» 10:30am-12pm. Celebrate the fall season and learn to use watercolor techniques including wet on wet, dragging color, loading your brush, and mixing paint. Create a painting you are proud to hang on your wall. Ages 10 to 17, Class Fee: $15
NOV 7, 2020 | 12 pm
Try Hockey For FREE 🆓
GRAHA at Patterson Ice Arena
2550 Patterson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» Kids Try Hockey For FREE with USA Hockey and GRAHA. No skating experience required. Preregistration required.
NOV 7, 2020 | 1 pm
Drop In Studio: Whimsical Still Life
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» 1-4pm. The next time you visit the Museum on a Saturday, drop in to GRAM’s auditorium and enjoy hands-on art making activities. All supplies are provided. Free for GRAM members, included with admission for non-members.
NOV 7, 2020 | 1 pm
Drawing Club with Wade Gugino 🆓
Hosted by Kent District Library
Virtual Event
» Learn to create your own cartoon characters, comic strips and more with artist Wade Gugino. Tune in on Kent District Library or at YouTube.com/KentDistrictLibrary.
NOV 7, 2020 | 2 pm
Drop In Saturdays
Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 2-3pm. Join Meijer Gardens educators for a family friendly activity at 2 pm. Activities happen throughout the Gardens & Sculpture Park and may include guided walks, art activities and more! Activities will be suitable for adults and kids 8 and up.
NOV 7, 2020 | 5:30 pm – 8 pm
St. Martin’s Day Lantern Parade & Hands-On with Horses
Karin’s Horse Connection & Legacy Stables
8001 Patterson Ave. SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
» An event for everyone, from YOUNG to OLD, including:
A PLAY starring real horses and ponies, A LANTERN WALK through the dark at the farm with music and songs, BAKED GOODS and HOT DRINKS for all! Open end with HANDS ON HORSES after the festivities.
Limited numbers, RSVP REQUIRED via facebook message or email to [email protected]
NOV 8 • Su
NOV 8, 2020 | 12 pm – 4:30 pm
BattleGR’s Grand Opening Celebration
BattleGR Tactical Games
284 Dodge NE, Suite 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49321
» Come celebrate with us! We have Laser Tag, Archery Tag, Open Gym, & Arcade.
Our Grand Opening special is buy 1 hour get a 2nd hour free and any of our food options 10% off. Reserve your 2-hour time block now!
All equipment is disinfected between uses and hand sanitizer is available around the facility.
NOV 8, 2020 | 2 pm
Nature Hike 🆓
Hudsonville Nature Center
2748 New Holland St, Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 2-4pm. Early November is a time between fall color and the winter snows beginning. Winter resident birds have arrived and animals have slowed down and moved into their winter modes. With the leaves off of the trees this is a great time to look for bird nests and some signs of insect activity that may have been hidden by the leaves of summer.
NOV 8, 2020 | 4:30 pm
Sunday Night Goat Hikes
Ada Christian School
6206 Ada Drive SE, Ada, MI 49301
» Take a hike with local goats through woods, marsh and prairie! Safe, outdoor goat recreation for families & friends. Masks required. $10
NOV 9 • M
NOV 9, 2020 | 4 pm
FREE Second Monday! 🆓
Holland Museum
31 W. 10th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» The Holland Museum is open tonight from 4-7pm with FREE admission! Spark!Lab is temporarily closed, but check out their current exhibits.
NOV 9, 2020 | 6 pm
Home School Information Sessions
HSB, Inc.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» 6-8pm. Thinking about home education? Sign up for a Home School Information Session! These sessions are not only perfect for those considering home educating but are also great for those who have already started and need a little direction. $15, Pre-registration is required.
NOV 9, 2020 | 7 pm
Lego Challenge 🆓
Georgetown Township Public Library
1525 Baldwin St, Jenison, MI 49428
» Kids ages 6 – 13 years old are invited to bring a one gallon re-closable storage bag of their own building bricks to the Library. Each child will have 45 minutes to create something around the theme that will be announced that evening, or they can free-build! This program will comply with all COVID-related restrictions.
NOV 10 • Tu
NOV 10, 2020 | 4 pm
Education Drop-in Classes
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 4-5:30pm. STEAM Labs are open for 4th-8th graders. These engaging laboratories will build confidence in students’ science abilities, gaining hands-on experience in conducting experiments, designing inventions and exploring careers in STEM fields. $25, or $20 for members
NOV 10, 2020 | 4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (3-5 yrs)
The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! Parents or guardians are included to share the memories and enhance your student’s experience. $15
NOV 10, 2020 | 6 pm
Teen Tuesdays 🆓
Hosted by Kent District Library
Virtual Event
» Animal Crossing, Dungeons & Dragons and more, provided by your favorite KDL Teen Librarians. For details and to register, visit kdl.org/events.
NOV 10, 2020 | 6 pm
Goodnight Barn (6-12 yrs)
The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 6-7:30pm. Our Good Night Barn class lets kids experience the farm at the end of the day. We will turn the lights off as we finish caring for Critter Barn’s animals. As the sun goes down, we use flashlights to focus and see where to go. $15
NOV 11 • W
NOV 11, 2020 | 10 am
Toddler Time
Craig’s Cruisers
5730 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» 10am-12pm. This is a great chance for your little one to freely explore our Trampoline Park and unleash their energy! This program is for child ages 6 and under. $4.99/person
NOV 11, 2020 | 10 am
Adventure Club
Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 10am-1pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
NOV 11, 2020 | 1 pm
All Ages Open Studio
Hearts for the Arts
1141 Quarry Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 1-3pm. Choose from any of our projects or create from your own imagination! SPECIAL NEEDS ART THERAPY: Students can create using any medium of their choice with assistance from trained staff, and in a low sensory environment. $25
NOV 11, 2020 | 2 pm
Adventure Club
Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 2-5pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
NOV 11, 2020 | 4 pm
Education Drop-in Classes
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 4-5:30pm. Museum Exploration classes will be offered for 3rd – 5th graders. Students will engage with unique artifacts and technology that are not offered during general visits. Students will be immersed in exhibit spaces throughout the Museum, classrooms and behind-the-scenes tours. $25, or $20 for members
NOV 11, 2020 | 4 pm
Wristband Wednesday
Craigs Cruisers
5730 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» 4-8pm. Unlimited Indoor & Outdoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Frog Hopper, Cruiser Coaster and Kiddie Karts. *Weather permitting on outdoor attractions. $26/person
NOV 11, 2020 | 4:30 pm
KDL Curiosity Lab: Ask the Expert
Hosted by Kent District Library
Virtual Event
» Join us online in the KDL Curiosity Lab as we ask local STEAM experts some curious questions from kiddos just like you! Tune in on Kent District Library or at YouTube.com/KentDistrictLibrary.
NOV 11, 2020 | 6 pm
Medieval Art Open Studio
ACT Studio
1140 Monroe Avenue NW, Suite 4101, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» 6-7:30pm. Open Studio is back! Join us in the ACT studio to explore Medieval Art and create work inspired by the era. Open Studio welcomes those with disabilities, their friends, siblings, and peers of all abilities. Pre-registration is now required to keep our Open Studio attendance small. No drop-ins, please. $10
NOV 11, 2020 | 8:30 pm
Project Night Lights 🆓
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
100 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» Kids flash flashlights out of their windows at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, and local law enforcement and community members respond by flashing their lights back. Bring a flashlight or flash your cell phone back at the hospital. Wearing a mask is encouraged.
NOV 12 • Th
NOV 12, 2020 | 10 am
Candy Sushi
Henika District Library
149 S Main St, Wayland, MI 49348
» This take-and-make activity for tweens and teens lets you make your own sushi, but with candy only. No fish involved!
NOV 12, 2020 | 4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (9-12 yrs)
The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. Are you looking for a little fun on the farm? The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! $15
NOV 12, 2020 | 6 pm
Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» Build, decorate, & play with a robot & learn how robots work! A great activity for children ages 5-9 to do with a grandparent. $35
NOV 13 • F
NOV 13, 2020 | 9 am
Grab-and-Go Kids Art Club 🆓
Georgetown Township Public Library
1525 Baldwin St, Jenison, MI 49428
» Grab-And-Go Kids Art Club is here! Register online, pick up at the library, and do the project at home! This month’s project is Fall Themed Pop Art inspired by Andy Warhol. Kits will be available to pick up at the library starting Friday 11/13 at 9am, and must be picked up by Monday 11/16 at 8:30pm.
NOV 13, 2020 | 10 am
November Pop Up Market
Out Of The Barn
9637 48th Avenue, Allendale, MI 49401
» 10am-5pm. Stroll outdoors in the fresh open air, shop and connect with our growing community! You can expect a lot of artists, crafters, and a select few direct marketing products.
NOV 13, 2020 | 5 pm
Winter’s Eve Market
Saugatuck Center for the Arts
400 Culver St, Saugatuck, MI 49453
» 5-9pm. Join us for the perfect night of artisan craft cocktails, Michigan made wares, and cool tunes under the lights at the SCA. To get you in the holiday spirit we’re building a themed bar with fabulous cold-weather inspired drinks. And we’ve curated a select group of top-notch creatives with artisan-crafted wearables, baked goods, treats for your pets, housewares, decor and more!
NOV 13, 2020 | 5:30 pm
Make A Succulent Pot
Holland Area Arts Council
150 East 8th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» 5:30-7pm. In this class we’ll be learning hand-building techniques necessary to make your own custom succulent pot! We will have some animal figures and photos to use as inspiration for your creations. Fired pieces will be ready for pickup two weeks after this class. All supplies and succulent plants included! Ages 7-12, $25 members, $35 non-members
NOV 13, 2020 | 5:30 pm
Friday Family Fun Night: Invention Night
Lakeshore Museum Center
430 W Clay Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440
» 5:30-7:30pm. Join local inventors to learn about the invention process, make and create inventions of your own with our take home bags, and learn about a special unique experience for Muskegon County students. Free for Muskegon County residents, non-residents ages 3 and up are $5. Open-house style event, advanced registration not required.
NOV 14 • Sa
NOV 14, 2020 | 8 am – 5 pm
Pie Flight Party
Moelker Orchards
9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
» Come and sample all the different types of pie that we make from scratch in our bakery!
Cost: $5.50/Flight and $9.50/Round Trip
Try a flight (3 kinds) or a round trip (all 6 kinds). Grab your friends and family and join us for our Pie Flight Party! Kinds available: Apple, Cherry Berry, Blueberry, Dutch Apple, Peach & Cherry Crumble.
NOV 14, 2020 | 9 am
Make, Take, and Hike! – Make Your Own Hiking Stick 🆓
Pierce Cedar Creek Institute
701 W. Cloverdale Rd, Hastings, MI 49058
» We will provide the sticks and embellishments, you provide the creativity and enthusiasm. All materials will be located just outside the Institute’s Education Building. Please respect social distancing guidelines when collecting your materials.
Jenison Progressive Craft Show
At Various Houses
Jenison, MI
» 9am-3pm. Crafters will be setup and selling their handcrafted products out of their yard/garage. This show will only be in Jenison between the boundaries of 20th to 28th and Rosewood to Bauer. There will also be “Crafts Made by Kids” to help support all the growing creativity that our kids have.
NOV 14, 2020 | 10 am
Make, Take, and Hike! – Make Your Own Hiking Stick 🆓
Pierce Cedar Creek Institute
701 W. Cloverdale Rd, Hastings, MI 49058
» We will provide the sticks and embellishments, you provide the creativity and enthusiasm. All materials will be located just outside the Institute’s Education Building. Please respect social distancing guidelines when collecting your materials.
NOV 14, 2020 | 10 am
November Pop Up Market
Out Of The Barn
9637 48th Avenue, Allendale, MI 49401
» 10am-5pm. Stroll outdoors in the fresh open air, shop and connect with our growing community! You can expect a lot of artists, crafters, and a select few direct marketing products.
NOV 14, 2020 | 10 am
John Ball Zoo Presents: Amazing Animal Adaptations Livestream 🆓
Hosted by Kent District Library
Virtual Event
» Get an up-close look at the physical and behavioral adaptations animals use to survive. Presented by John Ball Zoo.
NOV 14, 2020 | 10 am
Angela Dominguez: Illustrating Galapagos Girl 🆓
Hosted by Herrick District Library
Virtual Event
» For families. Join us for a very special virtual presentation by Angela Dominguez, as she talks about her experience illustrating of this year’s Little Read book, Galapagos Girl!
NOV 14, 2020 | 10:30 am
Social Justice Begins with Me: A Book Club for Kids 🆓
Hosted by Grand Rapids Public Library
Virtual Event
» Children ages 4-11 can explore social justice topics that impact their daily lives through children’s literature. Pre-registration required
NOV 14, 2020 | 10:30 am
Watercolor Series: Landscape of Birch Trees
LowellArts
223 W Main Street, Lowell, MI 49331
» 10:30am-12pm. Create a beautiful watercolor landscape of birch trees. Learn masking techniques and how to create a background. Experiment with spattering and dry brush techniques. Ages 10 to 17, Class Fee: $15
NOV 14, 2020 | 10:30 am
Family Yoga at Wildwood Family Farms
Wildwood Family Farms
7970 Snow Ave SE, Alto, MI 49302
» For kids 10(ish) and under with an adult. This is a playful class designed to strengthen and relax you. A great bonding opportunity! $20
NOV 14, 2020 | 1 pm
Easy Mandala Making
Hosted by Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation
Virtual Event
» Learn the basics of mandala making from home! This class is fun for all ages and skill levels. $10
NOV 14, 2020 | 1 pm
Drop In Studio: Whimsical Still Life
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» 1-4pm. The next time you visit the Museum on a Saturday, drop in to GRAM’s auditorium and enjoy hands-on art making activities. All supplies are provided. Free for GRAM members, included with admission for non-members.
NOV 14, 2020 | 1 pm
Angela Dominguez: Journey as an Author & Illustrator 🆓
Hosted by Herrick District Library
Virtual Event
» Recommended for ages 5-8. Join us for a very special virtual presentation with Angela Dominguez, illustrator of The Little Read book “Galápagos Girl”, and author and illustrator of “Maria Had a Little Llama (María Tenía Una Llamita)”, “Sing, Don’t Cry”, “Stella Diaz Has Something to Say”, and so many more!
NOV 14, 2020 | 2 pm
Drop In Saturdays
Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 2-3pm. Join Meijer Gardens educators for a family friendly activity at 2 pm. Activities happen throughout the Gardens & Sculpture Park and may include guided walks, art activities and more! Activities will be suitable for adults and kids 8 and up.
NOV 14, 2020 | 3 pm
Angela Dominguez: Journey as an Author & Illustrator 🆓
Hosted by Herrick District Library
Virtual Event
» Recommended for ages 9-11. Join us for a very special virtual presentation with Angela Dominguez, illustrator of The Little Read book “Galápagos Girl”, and author and illustrator of “Maria Had a Little Llama (María Tenía Una Llamita)”, “Sing, Don’t Cry”, “Stella Diaz Has Something to Say”, and so many more!
NOV 15 • Su
NOV 15, 2020 | 10 am
November Pop Up Market
Out Of The Barn
9637 48th Avenue, Allendale, MI 49401
» 10am-5pm. Stroll outdoors in the fresh open air, shop and connect with our growing community! You can expect a lot of artists, crafters, and a select few direct marketing products.
NOV 15, 2020 | 4:30 pm
Sunday Night Goat Hikes
Ada Christian School
6206 Ada Drive SE, Ada, MI 49301
» Take a hike with local goats through woods, marsh and prairie! Safe, outdoor goat recreation for families & friends. Masks required. $10
NOV 16 • M
NOV 16, 2020 | 6 pm
Goodnight Barn (3-5 yrs)
The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 6-7:30pm. Our Good Night Barn class lets kids experience the farm at the end of the day. We will turn the lights off as we finish caring for Critter Barn’s animals. As the sun goes down, we use flashlights to focus and see where to go. $15
NOV 17 • Tu
NOV 17, 2020 | 4 pm
Education Drop-in Classes
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 4-5:30pm. STEAM Labs are open for 4th-8th graders. These engaging laboratories will build confidence in students’ science abilities, gaining hands-on experience in conducting experiments, designing inventions and exploring careers in STEM fields. $25, or $20 for members
NOV 17, 2020 | 4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (5-8 yrs)
The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! Parents or guardians are included to share the memories and enhance your student’s experience. $15
NOV 18 • W
NOV 18, 2020 | 10 am
Toddler Time
Craig’s Cruisers
5730 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» 10am-12pm. This is a great chance for your little one to freely explore our Trampoline Park and unleash their energy! This program is for child ages 6 and under. $4.99/person
NOV 18, 2020 | 10 am
Adventure Club
Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 10am-1pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
NOV 18, 2020 | 11 am
The Loutit Littles Show 🆓
Hosted by Loutit District Library
Virtual Event
» Learn bounces, rhymes, and songs to enjoy with your little one. Get inspired with ideas for games and activities using everyday household items. Learn ASL signs to help communication, tips to raise a reader, and ways to just have fun together!
NOV 18, 2020 | 12:30 pm
Homeschool/Virtual Learning Days
BattleGR Tactical Games
284 Dodge NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
» 12:30-2:30pm. 2 hours of all-you-can play laser tag, archery tag & open gym. Arcade and food available! $12/child
NOV 18, 2020 | 1 pm
All Ages Open Studio
Hearts for the Arts
1141 Quarry Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 1-3pm. Choose from any of our projects or create from your own imagination! SPECIAL NEEDS ART THERAPY: Students can create using any medium of their choice with assistance from trained staff, and in a low sensory environment. $25
NOV 18, 2020 | 2 pm
Adventure Club
Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 2-5pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
NOV 18, 2020 | 4 pm
Education Drop-in Classes
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 4-5:30pm. Museum Exploration classes will be offered for 3rd – 5th graders. Students will engage with unique artifacts and technology that are not offered during general visits. Students will be immersed in exhibit spaces throughout the Museum, classrooms and behind-the-scenes tours. $25, or $20 for members
NOV 18, 2020 | 4 pm
Wristband Wednesday
Craigs Cruisers
5730 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» 4-8pm. Unlimited Indoor & Outdoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Frog Hopper, Cruiser Coaster and Kiddie Karts. *Weather permitting on outdoor attractions. $26/person
NOV 19 • Th
NOV 19, 2020 | 9:45 am
Tot Time at the Nature Center
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI 49460
» In this program, we invite our littlest visitors to explore our natural world through books, music and movement, activities, and a group walk along a stroller and wagon-friendly path. Tot Time is for ages 0-3, with a caregiver. Registration is required, $5/child.
NOV 19, 2020 | 10 am
Little Learners: STEAM Play & Learn 🆓
Lakeshore Museum Center
430 W Clay Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440
» A free literacy-based program for Muskegon County infants and toddlers ages 0-4. During this program participants will be invited into one of two rooms for a story time inside. Then both groups will head outside for socially distanced playtime. Registration via Eventbrite is required.
NOV 19, 2020 | 3 pm
Be Thankful – Story Book Read on Facebook 🆓
Hosted by Hackley Public Library
Virtual Event
» Enter the Holiday season with a thankful heart. Miss Lydia and Miss Melissa are teaming up for a special “Be Thankful” story book read.
NOV 19, 2020 | 4:30 pm
Lego Club 🆓
Patmos Library
2445 Riley St, Jamestown, MI 49427
» Lego club for grades 1-6! Explore a different challenge every month. Social distancing will be followed, only 5 families will be allowed to attend. RSVP in advance.
NOV 19, 2020 | 4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (3-5 yrs)
The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! Parents or guardians are included to share the memories and enhance your student’s experience. $15
NOV 19, 2020 | 6 pm
Explore Space in Virtual Reality
Amped Virtual Reality
2923 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
» Use VR to re-live mankind’s journey to the moon (Apollo 11) or go for a spacewalk & more – even battle Space Pirates! $25
NOV 19, 2020 | 7 pm
Easy Mandala Making
Hosted by Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation
Virtual Event
» Learn the basics of mandala making from home! This class is fun for all ages and skill levels. $10
NOV 20 • F
NOV 20, 2020 | 10:30 am
Science Storytime: Go Take a Hike 🆓
Hosted by Pierce Cedar Creek Institute
Virtual Event
» Join us to hear stories, sing songs, and engage in play and hands-on activities about tales from the trails in this storytime hosted by the Hastings Public Library and Pierce Cedar Creek Institute. Then, grab your boots, trail mix, some water, and go “take a hike!” This storytime will be live-streamed through Zoom and Facebook Live.
NOV 20, 2020 | 10:30 am
Reading Friends 🆓
Hosted by Henika District Library
Virtual Event
» Join us for fun with puppets, then craft along with us! Craft kits will available for request starting November 16th.
NOV 20, 2020 | 10:30 am
Baby Time Online 🆓
Hosted by Muskegon Area District Library
Virtual Event
» Join Miss Gill as she introduces babies to music, rhythm, and rhyme, all vital pre-lingual and pre-literacy skills.
NOV 20, 2020 | 5 pm
Winter’s Eve Market
Saugatuck Center for the Arts
400 Culver St, Saugatuck, MI 49453
» 5-9pm. Join us for the perfect night of artisan craft cocktails, Michigan made wares, and cool tunes under the lights at the SCA. To get you in the holiday spirit we’re building a themed bar with fabulous cold-weather inspired drinks. And we’ve curated a select group of top-notch creatives with artisan-crafted wearables, baked goods, treats for your pets, housewares, decor and more!
NOV 21 • Sa
NOV 21, 2020 | 10 am
Family Day: Creativity in our Community
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» 10am-4pm. Families are invited to take part in several special activities celebrating creativity in our community! In honor of the exhibition Mathias J. Alten: An Enduring Legacy, families can enjoy various activities around the galleries that explore Alten’s work in addition to other creative members of Grand Rapids.
NOV 21, 2020 | 10 am
Santa Parade 2020
Downtown Grand Rapids
Wealthy St SW (between Indiana and Garfield), Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 10am-1pm. 2020 GR Jaycees Reverse Santa Parade. Entrants will be parked on Wealthy between Indiana and Garfield. All viewers should come in their cars to see the parade and drive through to see the holiday entrants.
NOV 21, 2020 | 10:30 am
Explore Space in Virtual Reality
Amped Virtual Reality
2923 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
» Use VR to re-live mankind’s journey to the moon (Apollo 11) or go for a spacewalk & more – even battle Space Pirates! $25
NOV 21, 2020 | 10:30 am
Watercolor Series: Animal Portraits
LowellArts
223 W Main Street, Lowell, MI 49331
» 10:30am-12pm. Create real-life looking animal using watercolors. We will create the animal step by step together and use watercolor to create fur and texture. Practice watercolor techniques including wet on wet, dragging color, and dry brushing. Ages 10 to 17, Class Fee: $15
NOV 21, 2020 | 12 pm
Family Day: Creativity in our Community
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» 12pm-4pm. Discover Mathias J. Alten: An Enduring Legacy and enjoy family-friendly activities in the galleries exploring Alten’s work and other creatives around Grand Rapids.
NOV 21, 2020 | 1 pm
Drop In Studio: Whimsical Still Life
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» 1-4pm. The next time you visit the Museum on a Saturday, drop in to GRAM’s auditorium and enjoy hands-on art making activities. All supplies are provided. Free for GRAM members, included with admission for non-members.
NOV 21, 2020 | 2 pm
Drop In Saturdays
Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 2-3pm. Join Meijer Gardens educators for a family friendly activity at 2 pm. Activities happen throughout the Gardens & Sculpture Park and may include guided walks, art activities and more! Activities will be suitable for adults and kids 8 and up.
NOV 21, 2020 | 6 pm
Parents Night Out: Ninja Night
Grand Rapids Gymnastics
1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» 6-9pm. Mobile course will be set up for a night of fun and competition for those wanting to join. If they prefer…they will be Jumping on trampolines, playing games and practicing their gymnastics skills. All under the supervision of our fantastic GRG coaching staff! Registration required. Ages 4+, Members: $18/child. $12 each sibling, Non Members: $20/child. $15 each sibling
NOV 22 • Su
NOV 22, 2020 | 4:30 pm
Sunday Night Goat Hikes
Ada Christian School
6206 Ada Drive SE, Ada, MI 49301
» Take a hike with local goats through woods, marsh and prairie! Safe, outdoor goat recreation for families & friends. Masks required. $10
NOV 23 • M
NOV 23, 2020 | 6 pm
Goodnight Barn (6-12 yrs)
The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 6-7:30pm. Our Good Night Barn class lets kids experience the farm at the end of the day. We will turn the lights off as we finish caring for Critter Barn’s animals. As the sun goes down, we use flashlights to focus and see where to go. $15
NOV 24 • Tu
NOV 24, 2020 | 3:30 pm
I Can Crochet
Holland Area Arts Council
150 East 8th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» 3:30-4:30pm. Have you ever wanted to know how to crochet? You too can make all kinds of items with just some yarn and a hook. Join us for this one hour beginners class for kids, where you will learn that you can crochet too! Students will receive a size H crochet hook, skein of cotton yarn and dishcloth pattern. Makes a great gift for parents, friends or just for you! Ages 8-13, $15 members, $20 non-members
NOV 25 • W
NOV 25, 2020 | 1 pm
All Ages Open Studio
Hearts for the Arts
1141 Quarry Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 1-3pm. Choose from any of our projects or create from your own imagination! SPECIAL NEEDS ART THERAPY: Students can create using any medium of their choice with assistance from trained staff, and in a low sensory environment. $25
NOV 25, 2020 | 4 pm
Wristband Wednesday
Craigs Cruisers
5730 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» 4-8pm. Unlimited Indoor & Outdoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Frog Hopper, Cruiser Coaster and Kiddie Karts. *Weather permitting on outdoor attractions. $26/person
NOV 25, 2020 | 4 pm
Teen Graphic Novel Book Club 🆓
Hosted by Kent District Library
Virtual Event
» If you love to read and discover new books, join us for a discussion of “Dragon Hoops” by Gene Luen Yang. Pre-registration required.
NOV 26 • Th
NOV 26, 2020 | 9 am
NOV 27 • F
NOV 27, 2020 | 10 am
“Wee” Are Thankful
Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 10am-12pm. Join us for special Thanksgiving activities designed for your wee-ones. Participate in a Thanksgiving-themed hunt and listen to stories all about thankfulness and sharing. Join us in the Children’s Garden and celebrate the meaning of thankfulness together!
NOV 27, 2020 | 10 am
Black Friday: Dads & Kids Day
BattleGR Tactical Games
284 Dodge NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
» 10am-4pm. Geared towards Dads taking the kids out for a 2-hour block of unlimited archery tag and laser tag. Food will be available to purchase. $15
NOV 28 • Sa
NOV 28, 2020 | 10 am
Small Business Saturday Craft Show
Cedar Springs Public Library
107 N Main St NE, Cedar Springs, MI 49319
» 10am-3pm. There will be over 15 vendors (please note – all vendor spots are filled). Tables will be spread apart for social distancing and masks are required. There is no entrance fee to get in.
NOV 28, 2020 | 1 pm
Drop In Studio: Whimsical Still Life
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» 1-4pm. The next time you visit the Museum on a Saturday, drop in to GRAM’s auditorium and enjoy hands-on art making activities. All supplies are provided. Free for GRAM members, included with admission for non-members.
NOV 28, 2020 | 1 pm
Festival of Wreaths: Hot Cocoa Hop Special
Muskegon Museum of Art
296 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon, MI 49440
» 1-4pm. The MMA will host a Hot Cocoa Hop, serving free hot cocoa in the MMA parking lot. The event will encourage participants to check out all the wreaths and to shop at and visit local downtown Muskegon businesses and attractions. Wreath Walk maps will be available at the event.
NOV 28, 2020 | 6:30 pm
Nature Hike & Owl Prowl 🆓
Hudsonville Nature Center
2748 New Holland St, Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 6:30-8:30pm. Join in on this night hike as we seek out calling owls in the woods. Great Horned Owls begin calling in early winter and should be able to be heard if they are in the Nature Center woods. But you can also come just to enjoy a quiet walk in the woods.
NOV 29 • Su
NOV 29, 2020 | 4:30 pm
Sunday Night Goat Hikes
Ada Christian School
6206 Ada Drive SE, Ada, MI 49301
» Take a hike with local goats through woods, marsh and prairie! Safe, outdoor goat recreation for families & friends. Masks required. $10
NOV 30 • M
NOV 30, 2020 | 6 pm
Goodnight Barn (3-5 yrs)
The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 6-7:30pm. Our Good Night Barn class lets kids experience the farm at the end of the day. We will turn the lights off as we finish caring for Critter Barn’s animals. As the sun goes down, we use flashlights to focus and see where to go. $15
NOV 30, 2020 | 6:30 pm
Elementary Graphic Novel Book Club: “Aster and the Accidental Magic” 🆓
Hosted by Kent District Library
Virtual Event
» If you love to read and discover new books, join us for a discussion of “Aster and the Accidental Magic” by Thom Pico. Pre-registration required.
2 thoughts on “November Activities Calendar: 2020’s Daily List of Things to Do for Families”
Master Arts theatre is putting on Willy Wonka at the Van Singel November 30-December 2. Lots of fun and affordable tickets!
What about a time and date for the Grand Rapids Christmas parade