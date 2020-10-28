November Activities Calendar: 2020’s Daily List of Things to Do for Families

ONGOING • NOVEMBER EVENTS

Here’s a round up of Grand Rapids events for November that are on repeat:

OCT 10-NOV 15, 2020 | 7pm-12am

IllumiZoo – A Glenlore Tale

John Ball Zoo

1300 Fulton W, Grand Rapids, MI

» A one-mile long, outdoor nighttime journey through John Ball Zoo. This magical tale told through a display of colors and lights will wind through the lower and upper realms of the Zoo. Discover adorable, and vibrant lighted creatures that come alive at night to help tell the tale and experience a dazzling show of lights and sounds that are sure to captivate your imagination.

NOV 24-JAN 3, 2020

Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions

Frederik Meijer Gardens

1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

» Excitement surrounds this time of year as the annual Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition brings the glow of over 300,000 colorful lights, strolling carolers, visits from Santa, rooftop reindeer and 46 international trees and displays.

Tuesday 12-6pm | Thursday 5-9pm

Free Tuesdays & Thursdays

Grand Rapids Art Museum

101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

» Free admission on Tuesdays from 12-6pm and Thursdays from 5-9pm.

Thursday | 11am-4pm

Free Thursdays

Muskegon Museum of Art

296 W. Webster Avenue Muskegon, Michigan 49440

» Free admission all day (11am-4pm) every Thursday.

Thursday, SEPT-MAY | 1-2:30pm

Open Gym

Grand Rapids Gymnastics

1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

» Our supervised open gym format offers safe and fun physical activity for your children. No pre-registration necessary. $6/child. $18/max per family

Saturday | 12-1pm

Saturday Open Gym

Gymco

2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

» Open playtime in Gymco’s gym – year round fun every Saturday. Registration is encouraged, space is limited. (face coverings are required). $5 for members/$10 non-members

Tuesday and Thursday, OCT 27-DEC 10, 2020 | 10am

Babbling Baby Feet

Rockford Speech Therapy and Little Feet Movement

Virtual Event

» Join us on Zoom for playing, learning, and communicating with your babies!! You will learn how to support your child’s physical, cognitive, social-emotional & language development! $20/class

NOV 1-30, 2020 | 8am-8pm

November Storywalk Book – Sofia Valdez, Future Prez by Andrea Beaty

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

701 W. Cloverdale Rd, Hastings, MI 49058

» This month’s storywalk book is about how one voice, no matter how small, can make a difference with an idea, plan, courage, and the power of persistence. Be inspired by Sofia Valdez, and stand up for what you believe in!

NOV 7-14, 2020 | 7am-8pm

StoryWalk at Rosy Mounds: Galápagos Girl

Rosy Mound Natural Area

13925 Lakeshore Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417

» Take a StoryWalk® at Rosy Mound Natural Area! As you hike this beloved local park, read “Galápagos Girl/Galapagueña” by Shelley Rotner, a story of exploring and caring for the natural world where we grow up. The hike is an approximately .5 mile loop on a barrier free, stroller-friendly gravel trail.

NOV 24-DEC 6, 2020 | All Day

Festival of Wreaths

Muskegon Museum of Art

296 W Webster Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440

» Each participating downtown business or organization will host a designer wreath provided by the MMA in a window facing the street or sidewalk from November 24-December 6. The MMA will provide a walking map with the location of all the wreaths in both a printed and digital version, accessible via a QR code.

Wednesday, OCT 14-DEC 16, 2020 | 6:30pm

Drop In Tumbling

Grand Rapids Gymnastics

1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

» $10/person. No pre-registration needed. Work on what you want to. Coach assisted.