October Activities Calendar: 2020’s Daily List of Things to Do for Families

October Activities Near Grand Rapids
The weather is cooling down and it’s finally beginning to feel like autumn. All things autumn are filling the air from cider & donuts to corn mazes and festive Halloween celebrations.
West Michigan is going to make the most of these October activities, as you can more easily distance in an outdoor setting, be that at a local farm, a neighborhood block bash, or with a simple hike in the woods.
Get outside, friends, and drink up the last of fall goodness in Grand Rapids with these October activities near you.
Related Grand Rapids Events & Guides
Preschool/Toddler/Baby Events
Halloween Events & Activities
Fall Fairs & Festivals
Farmer’s Markets
U-Pick Apples & Pumpkins
Fall Fun Guide
Indoor Swimming
Storytimes
FEATURED EVENTS
John Ball Zoo Goes Boo is On for Halloween 2020!
EVENT DETAILS
Now Reserving Santa Visits: Get Your Spot for a Virtual, Live, Me...
EVENT DETAILS
Members Can Visit Six Local Favorites for FREE in October with th...
EVENT DETAILS
ONGOING • OCTOBER ACTIVITIES & EVENTS
Here’s a round-up of Grand Rapids events for October that are on repeat:
IllumiZoo – A Glenlore Tale
John Ball Zoo
1300 Fulton W, Grand Rapids, MI
» Oct 10-Nov 15, 7pm-12am
A one-mile long, outdoor nighttime journey through John Ball Zoo. This magical tale told through a display of colors and lights will wind through the lower and upper realms of the Zoo. Discover adorable, and vibrant lighted creatures that come alive at night to help tell the tale and experience a dazzling show of lights and sounds that are sure to captivate your imagination.
Free Tuesdays & Thursdays
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» Free admission on Tuesdays from 12-6pm and Thursdays from 5-9pm.
Free Thursdays
Muskegon Museum of Art
296 W. Webster Avenue Muskegon, Michigan 49440
» Free admission all day (11am-4pm) every Thursday.
GRPM Exhibit! Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World
Grand Rapids Public Musem
272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Aug 1-Oct 18
Learn how pathogens can spread, why some outbreaks become epidemics & more. Free with admission. The exhibition is presented in English and Spanish.
Open Gym
Grand Rapids Gymnastics
1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» 1pm-2:30pm every Thursday, Sept-May
Our supervised open gym format offers safe and fun physical activity for your children. No pre-registration necessary. $6/child. $18/max per family
October Storywalk Book – We’re Going on a Pumpkin Hunt by Steve Metzler
Pierce Cedar Creek Institute
701 W. Cloverdale Rd, Hastings, MI 49058
» October 1-31, 8am-5pm
Go on a pumpkin hunt to find the biggest pumpkin in town with this month’s storywalk and along the way learn about the many signs of autumn. “I’m not scared. Are you?”
OCT 1 • Th
OCT 1 | 3 pm
Zoo Careers (6th-8th)
John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 3-5pm. Learn about a variety of Zoo Careers by exploring and talking with the experts to learn about different animal-related careers in the Zoo field. Each class will highlight a different career.
OCT 1 | 3:30 pm
Homeschool Meetup 🆓
Spring Grove Park
1800 Greenly St SW, Jamestown, MI
» Calling all those who are schooling from home, come to Spring Grove Park for a homeschool meetup hosted by Patmos Library! We will have a retired science teacher who is also a homeschool father present demonstrations on air pressure and Patmos will provide followup crafts and projects for all age ranges for you to take home. RSVP in advance.
OCT 1 | 4 pm
Live Animal Figure Drawing
John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 4-6pm. Join us for open drawing as we explore the anatomy of some of the fellow Zoo animals. We will provide different drawing materials, paper, and drawing boards for all artists. *Participants under the age of 8 must be accompanied by a paid adult.
Michaels Kids Club Online: Lion Pumpkin 🆓
Virtual Event
» Create a lion crafted pumpkin with us! RSVP for the class.
OCT 1 | 4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (5-8 yrs)
The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! Parents or guardians are included to share the memories and enhance your student’s experience. $15
OCT 1 | 5 pm
Pumpkin Party: Social Distance Style 🆓
Ah-Nab-Awen Park
220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 5-7pm. Pick out a pumpkin, pick up a pumpkin painting kit, and enjoy some s’mores around the campfire. All families will be required to wear masks. The event is limited to 100 attendees.
OCT 1 | 6 pm
Build an Engine in Virtual Reality
Amped Reality VR
2923 28th St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» Learn how engines work and build one virtually – a great opportunity to explore if you want to work in the automotive business or be a mechanic. $25
OCT 1 | 6:30 pm
Broadway at the Ballpark
Fifth Third Ballpark
4500 West River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
» Fifth Third Ballpark and the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre have partnered to bring you a concert of classic and contemporary Broadway tunes. Grab your blankets and chairs and head to the field at Fifth Third Ballpark for this unique showing of your favorite Broadway tunes. Tickets are $100 per 12’ x 12’ plot for up to 6 people. Tickets are very limited and available online only.
OCT 1 | 8:30 pm
Broadway at the Ballpark
Fifth Third Ballpark
4500 West River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
» Fifth Third Ballpark and the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre have partnered to bring you a concert of classic and contemporary Broadway tunes. Grab your blankets and chairs and head to the field at Fifth Third Ballpark for this unique showing of your favorite Broadway tunes. Tickets are $100 per 12’ x 12’ plot for up to 6 people. Tickets are very limited and available online only.
OCT 2 • F
OCT 2 | 10 am
Knee-High Naturalists
DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd, Holland, MI 49423
» Introduce the wonders of the natural world to young children. Crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration will be incorporated into their nature-based learning experience. Registration required, $10 per child, $5 for members.
Barnyard Helpers
Blandford Farm
3145 Milo St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
» Get a unique, behind-the-scenes opportunity to help out at the Blandford Farm! Assist with livestock chores – feeding and watering all the animals that call the farm home. If time allows, head into the children’s garden and lend a hand with weeding and harvesting. All helpers take home a share of the harvest.
OCT 2 | 3 pm
Vendor Pop-Up 🆓
Out of the Barn
9637 48th Avenue, Allendale, MI 49401
» 3-7pm. Fall is upon us, and what a perfect time to stroll outdoors in the fresh open air, shop and connect with our growing community! You can expect are a lot of artists, crafters, and a select few direct marketing products.
OCT 2 | 4 pm
Sparta’s Friday Food Trucks & Music Night
Downtown Sparta
201 E Division St, Sparta, MI 49345
» 4-7:30pm. Join Patty Matters Food Truck and a few of her friends, Two Bones BBQ, Big Mike’s Kettle Corn & Waffle Stix as they feed us from 4 to 7:30 to the sounds of the Bri Baron Band in the Town Square. The band will begin at 6:00PM. Make sure to bring a lawn chair and dress for the weather!
OCT 2 | 5 pm
Pumpkin Party: Social Distance Style
Garfield Park
2111 Madison SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
» 5-7pm. Pick out a pumpkin, pick up a pumpkin painting kit, and enjoy some s’mores around the campfire. All families will be required to wear masks. The event is limited to 100 attendees.
Division United, Everyone’s Plaza Event 🆓
Downtown Grand Rapids
451 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» 5-9pm. Stop by Division and Logan to take part in a glimpse of a more vibrant, inclusive, and accessible South Division Avenue. This family-friendly event will feature: Outdoor games, Food carts, Video projection, Crosswalks, Replanting activity
OCT 2 | 6 pm
Avenue for the Arts’ First Fridays Art Walk 🆓
Downtown Grand Rapids
S Division Ave. between Fulton and Wealthy, Grand Rapids, MI
» 6-9pm. Explore art exhibitions, music performances, and other activities hosted by various South Division businesses.
OCT 2 | 6:30 pm
Broadway at the Ballpark
Fifth Third Ballpark
4500 West River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
» Fifth Third Ballpark and the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre have partnered to bring you a concert of classic and contemporary Broadway tunes. Grab your blankets and chairs and head to the field at Fifth Third Ballpark for this unique showing of your favorite Broadway tunes. Tickets are $100 per 12’ x 12’ plot for up to 6 people. Tickets are very limited and available online only.
OCT 2 | 7 pm
Buck Creek Carriage Ride
Buck Creek Trails
Grandville, MI
» 7-10pm. Come out & enjoy a scenic Fall, horse-pulled carriage ride down a charming & lit trail along Buck Creek trails. You must have a ticket to attend, purchase in advance at Grandville City Hall. A carriage holds 4 adults or 2 adults and 3 small children. Rides are 15 minutes long. The $65 ticket per carriage include a $50 dinner voucher to be used at Osgood Brewing, Michigan Moonshine or The Rainbow Grill.
OCT 2 | 7:30 pm
Nature Hike 🆓
Huyser Farm Park
4180 64th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» Take a walk through the woods at night. Use your senses along the walk to find out how much you can feel, touch, hear, and see at night. Learn how nocturnal animals use their other senses to survive in the evening. Registration required
OCT 2 | 8:30 pm
Broadway at the Ballpark
Fifth Third Ballpark
4500 West River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
» Fifth Third Ballpark and the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre have partnered to bring you a concert of classic and contemporary Broadway tunes. Grab your blankets and chairs and head to the field at Fifth Third Ballpark for this unique showing of your favorite Broadway tunes. Tickets are $100 per 12’ x 12’ plot for up to 6 people. Tickets are very limited and available online only.
OCT 2 | 9 pm
Haunted Sunflower Maze
Rasch Cherries
17647 40th Ave, Conklin, MI
» 9-11pm. Come out to get CREEPED OUT in the Haunted Sunflower Maze. Pay for admission in the market where you will also find HOT Apple Turnovers, fresh fall donuts, HOT Cider and Cocoa and so much more!! It will be a GHOULISH good time!! Best for ages 10+
OCT 3 • Sa
OCT 3 | 8 am
Depot to Depot Fall Color Tour 🆓
Muskegon County Convention & Visitors Bureau
610 W Western Ave, Muskegon, MI
» 8am-6pm. Experience Michigan’s beautiful autumn, and a fun fall tradition. Download your map and start your journey. Follow your map and check in on social media at designated stops for entry to win prizes. The more check-ins, the more entries!
Pierce Cedar Creek Institute Virtual Trail Run
Virtual Event
» Virtual 5K, 10K, and 15K. All events will cost $30 regardless of distance, and $15 for each event if you are between the age of 6 and 18. Kids under 6 can sign up for free.
OCT 3 | 9 am
Byron Township Babysitting Class
Byron Township Recreation
2120 76th Street SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
» 9am-2pm. For kids 11-16 years old. Learn some great babysitting games, answers to common questions, how to stop sibling squabbling, meal time tips, first aid, diaper duties, and much more. Pre-registration required. $50 resident, $60 non-resident
Vendor Pop-Up 🆓
Out of the Barn
9637 48th Avenue, Allendale, MI 49401
» 9am-7pm. Fall is upon us, and what a perfect time to stroll outdoors in the fresh open air, shop and connect with our growing community! You can expect are a lot of artists, crafters, and a select few direct marketing products.
Fall Market 🆓
Blue Star Barns
3483 Blue Star Highway, Saugatuck, MI
» 9am-4pm. Enjoy a vendor market and Greek food truck at Blue Star Barns in Saugatuck. Organic produce, antique & primitive vendors, high quality art, vintage fall home decor, house plants, macrame earrings, many unique finds!
OCT 3 | 10 am
Taekwondo at Forest Hills Park Association
847 Greenbrier Dr. SE, Grand Rapids, MI
» 10-11:30am. FHPA and Big Dog Taekwondo are collaborating to bring Taekwondo to the Park each Saturday. First timers get a FREE class! Sign up at [email protected] PLEASE ARRIVE EARLY to sign in and receive safety protocols and instructions.
Family Day
Coopersville Farm Museum
375 Main St, Coopersville, MI
» 10am-2pm. Enjoy a multigenerational adventure inside the facility, exploring the exhibits, sharing stories, and creating memories. Includes crafts. $5 per family
OCT 3 | 10:30 am
Build an Engine in Virtual Reality
Amped Reality VR
2923 28th St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» Learn how engines work and build one virtually – a great opportunity to explore if you want to work in the automotive business or be a mechanic. $25
OCT 3 | 11 am
Fall Festival 🆓
Grace Reformed Church
3330 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
» 11am-1pm. Join us for a fantastic Family friendly event! NEW this year is food trucks and giveaways! We have a HUGE parking lot so plenty of room to space out! Masks are encouraged.
Children’s Theater – “The Wizard of Oz”
Children’s Creations Theater
6161 28th Street SE, Suite 8, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» Follow the yellow brick road and support local children’s theater with an outdoor performance of “The Wizard of Oz”. General Admission, Bring a lawn chair, Tickets $10.
OCT 3 | 12 pm
Mid-Autumn Festival by GRAPF 🆓
The Blue Bridge
Downtown Grand Rapids, MI
» 12-10pm. A festival to raise awareness about the many different countries and cultures that make up Asia—and to make our city a place where Asian people can feel belonging and celebrate their food, traditions, dress, music, dance, and lives with their neighbors.
Superhero & Princess Day
Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
8313 Pratt Lake Ave SE, Alto, MI
» 12-4pm. Social distancing meet and greets! Come get pictures with your favorite Superheros and Princesses! We are also going to have a pizza truck here during the event and a few other treats.
OCT 3 | 1 pm
Family-Gentle Yoga with Laura Armenta
1037 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
» Spend quality time and interact with your kids. This class will help you and your kids to build strength, learn fun stretches and improve posture. $15/Family
Fall Family Day
Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 1-4pm. Visit the Children’s Garden for fabulous fall family fun. Activities include something for all your senses—listen to fall-inspired tunes and autumn-themed stories, view a fiber arts demonstration and take a naturalist walk highlighting this amazing season.
Horseback Trail Rides
Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
Drawing Club with Wade Gugino 🆓
Virtual Event
» KDL. Online event. Learn to create your own cartoon characters, comic strips and more with artist Wade Gugino. Tune in on the Facebook page or at YouTube.com/KentDistrictLibrary.
Drop-in Studio
The GRAM
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» 1-4pm. Drop in to GRAM’s auditorium and enjoy hands-on art making activities. All supplies are provided. Free for GRAM members, included with admission for non-members.
OCT 3 | 2 pm
Unicorns & Pumpkins
Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI
» Visit beautiful UNICORNS in this autumn setting! Continue to EXPERIENCE THE JOY through a farm tour, pedal boat ride, trail walk and much more! $5 suggested donation per person
Let’s Sew Together
Park Township Community Center
1286 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland, MI 49424
» 2-4pm. Participants should have basic sewing knowledge. Bring your questions! Want to learn how to put a zipper in? Sew a buttonhole? Make an elastic casing? We will spend the last hour of class working on a project that you bring. Ages 15 & up.
OCT 3 | 2:30 pm
Children’s Theater – “The Wizard of Oz”
Children’s Creations Theater
6161 28th Street SE, Suite 8, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» Follow the yellow brick road and support local children’s theater with an outdoor performance of “The Wizard of Oz”. General Admission, Bring a lawn chair, Tickets $10.
OCT 3 | 3 pm
Horseback Trail Rides
Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
OCT 3 | 5 pm
Pumpkin Party: Social Distance Style 🆓
Roosevelt Park
739 Van Raalte SW, Grand Rapids 49503
» 5-7pm. Pick out a pumpkin, pick up a pumpkin painting kit, and enjoy some s’mores around the campfire. All families will be required to wear masks. The event is limited to 100 attendees.
OCT 3 | 6:30 pm
Broadway at the Ballpark
Fifth Third Ballpark
4500 West River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
» Fifth Third Ballpark and the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre have partnered to bring you a concert of classic and contemporary Broadway tunes. Grab your blankets and chairs and head to the field at Fifth Third Ballpark for this unique showing of your favorite Broadway tunes. Tickets are $100 per 12’ x 12’ plot for up to 6 people. Tickets are very limited and available online only.
OCT 3 | 7 pm
Buck Creek Carriage Ride
Buck Creek Trails
Grandville, MI
» 7-10pm. Come out & enjoy a scenic Fall, horse-pulled carriage ride down a charming & lit trail along Buck Creek trails. You must have a ticket to attend, purchase in advance at Grandville City Hall. A carriage holds 4 adults or 2 adults and 3 small children. Rides are 15 minutes long. The $65 ticket per carriage include a $50 dinner voucher to be used at Osgood Brewing, Michigan Moonshine or The Rainbow Grill.
Family Fall Film Pop up! 🆓
Gymco
3206 Camelot Ridge Ct SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» 7-9pm. Gymco’s first ever fall film festival! Join us October 3rd for a pop up movie night starting with an open gym and delicious Celebration Cinema Popcorn! Open Gym 5:30 pm-6:30 pm, Movie playing at 7 pm- Trolls World Tour, We hope to see you there!
OCT 3 | 8:30 pm
Broadway at the Ballpark
Fifth Third Ballpark
4500 West River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
» Fifth Third Ballpark and the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre have partnered to bring you a concert of classic and contemporary Broadway tunes. Grab your blankets and chairs and head to the field at Fifth Third Ballpark for this unique showing of your favorite Broadway tunes. Tickets are $100 per 12’ x 12’ plot for up to 6 people. Tickets are very limited and available online only.
OCT 3 | 9 pm
Haunted Sunflower Maze
Rasch Cherries
17647 40th Ave, Conklin, MI
» 9-11pm. Come out to get CREEPED OUT in the Haunted Sunflower Maze. Pay for admission in the market where you will also find HOT Apple Turnovers, fresh fall donuts, HOT Cider and Cocoa and so much more!! It will be a GHOULISH good time!! Best for ages 10+
OCT 4 • Su
OCT 4 | 9 am
Vendor Pop-Up 🆓
Out of the Barn
9637 48th Avenue, Allendale, MI 49401
» 9am-5pm. Fall is upon us, and what a perfect time to stroll outdoors in the fresh open air, shop and connect with our growing community! You can expect are a lot of artists, crafters, and a select few direct marketing products.
OCT 4 | 12 pm
October Cider Sundays
Historic Bowens Mills
55 Briggs Rd, Middleville, MI 49333
» 12pm-5pm. Free Horse Drawn Wagon Ride with admission, Cider pressing demonstrations on the 100+ year old water-powered cider press, stone ground corn grinding demonstrations on the huge mill stones, Pioneer Farm with animals, along with live music in the Log Cabin, many other history related activities. $5 for adults, children 12 years and under $3.
OCT 4 | 1 pm
Horseback Trail Rides
Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
OCT 4 | 3 pm
Horseback Trail Rides
Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
OCT 4 | 4:30 pm
Sunday Night Goat Hikes
Ada Christian School
6206 Ada Drive SE, Ada, MI 49301
» Take a hike with local goats through woods, marsh and prairie! Safe, outdoor goat recreation for families & friends. Masks required. $10
OCT 5 • M
OCT 5 | 7 am
StoryWalk at Hemlock Crossing Park: Hello Autumn! 🆓
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI
» 7am-5pm. As you explore the forest in fall, read “Hello Autumn!” by Shelley Rotner. Pages from this beautifully illustrated children’s book will be posted on signs along the trail for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you hike! The hike is an approximately 1 mile round trip on a natural surface, stroller-friendly trail.
OCT 5 | 9:30 am
Stroller Safari
John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 9:30-10:15am. Enjoy early access to the Zoo along with a guided tour complete with story time. Each week will feature a different story and area of the Zoo. Zoo Admission is included. Ages 3 and under with a caregiver. $15/Member, $25/Non-Member
OCT 5 | 8:30 pm
Coping during Covid-19: Parental Resilience and Communication🆓
Virtual Event
» 8:30-10pm. Do you wish you could talk to other parents that are in the same circumstances you are? Do you crave adult interaction/conversation in a safe digital environment? Join a Parent Café, Monday Nights at 8:30 PM on Zoom.
OCT 6 • Tu
OCT 6 | 7 am
StoryWalk at Hemlock Crossing Park: Hello Autumn! 🆓
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI
» 7am-5pm. As you explore the forest in fall, read “Hello Autumn!” by Shelley Rotner. Pages from this beautifully illustrated children’s book will be posted on signs along the trail for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you hike! The hike is an approximately 1 mile round trip on a natural surface, stroller-friendly trail.
OCT 6 | 11 am
Doo-doo Detectives
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Doo-doo, poop, scat, or whatever you may call it, is a great clue for animal detectives when they are trying to discover what animals are around. Listen to a story about how to track animals by their doo-doo, footprints, and more. Get an up close look (and smell) of the scat of our educational animals, and learn some fun and gross facts.
OCT 6 | 1 pm
¡Vamos A Leer! 🆓
Virtual Event
» GRPL. Online event. This storytime celebrates the power of being bilingual and hispanic heritage. The stories we share will be read in both Spanish and English.
OCT 6 | 2 pm
Zoo STEM (3rd-5th)
John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 2-4pm. Learn how animals act as engineers and how we engineer environments and toys for the animals in our care!
OCT 6 | 4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (5-8 yrs)
The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! Parents or guardians are included to share the memories and enhance your student’s experience. $15
OCT 6 | 5:30 pm
National Night Out 🆓
Mary Free Bed YMCA
5500 Burton Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI, 49546
» 5:30-7:30pm. Join us for the National Night Out 2020 Drive-Thru Parade that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. There will be police, fire, EMS, Road Commission, Aeromed, and Military vehicles, free goodies, and much more! Decorate your vehicle for a chance to win a GRAND PRIZE.
OCT 6 | 6 pm
Wyoming National Night Out 🆓
Pinery Park
2301 DeHoop Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
» 6-8pm. A drive through event including vehicles from Public Works, Wyoming Fire, Wyoming Police, and more! Also offering car seat safety checks, please make appointment as space and times are limited.
Wyoming National Night Out 🆓
Grand Rapids First Church
2100 44th St SW, Wyoming, MI
» 6-8pm. A drive through event including vehicles from Public Works, Wyoming Fire, Wyoming Police, and more! Also offering car seat safety checks, please make appointment as space and times are limited.
National Night Out 🆓
MacKay Jaycees Park
2531 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI
» 6-8pm. This year’s National Night Out will be a drive-through event to ensure social distancing. The police department, Grand Rapids Fire Department, LIFE ems and AMR will be on hand to offer crime prevention information, truck displays, giveaways and socially distanced community engagement.
Fall Jam Night 🆓
Coopersville Farm Museum
375 Main St, Coopersville, MI
» 6-8:30pm. Doors open at 5pm. Sign up to perform a song or two while others strum along. Family Friendly. Bring your own snacks and beverages.
OCT 7 • W
OCT 7 | 7 am
StoryWalk at Hemlock Crossing Park: Hello Autumn! 🆓
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI
» 7am-5pm. As you explore the forest in fall, read “Hello Autumn!” by Shelley Rotner. Pages from this beautifully illustrated children’s book will be posted on signs along the trail for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you hike! The hike is an approximately 1 mile round trip on a natural surface, stroller-friendly trail.
OCT 7 | 10 am
Adventure Club
Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 10am-1pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
OCT 7 | 1:30 pm
Fall Nature Discovery: Farm!
Blandford Farm
3145 Milo St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
» Explore the nature of fall in this fun, exploratory program at Blandford’s Farm. We will meet some of Blandford’s resident farm animals and learn about how they’re taken care of on our farm. As we walk through Children’s Garden we will pay attention to the changes that the plants go through during fall harvest and maybe even taste a few! Come explore this beautiful change in season on our Farm!
OCT 7 | 2 pm
Adventure Club
Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 2-5pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
OCT 7 | 4 pm
Live Animal Figure Drawing
John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 4-6pm. Join us for open drawing as we explore the anatomy of some of the fellow Zoo animals. We will provide different drawing materials, paper, and drawing boards for all artists. *Participants under the age of 8 must be accompanied by a paid adult.
Wristband Wednesday
Craigs Cruisers
5730 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» 4-8pm. Unlimited Indoor & Outdoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Frog Hopper, Cruiser Coaster and Kiddie Karts. *Weather permitting on outdoor attractions. $25.99/person
OCT 8 • Th
OCT 8 | 7 am
StoryWalk at Hemlock Crossing Park: Hello Autumn! 🆓
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI
» 7am-5pm. As you explore the forest in fall, read “Hello Autumn!” by Shelley Rotner. Pages from this beautifully illustrated children’s book will be posted on signs along the trail for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you hike! The hike is an approximately 1 mile round trip on a natural surface, stroller-friendly trail.
OCT 8 | 9:45 am
Tot Time at the Nature Center
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI
» In this program, we invite our littlest visitors to explore our natural world through books, music and movement, activities, and a group walk along a stroller and wagon-friendly path. Tot Time is for ages 0-3, with a caregiver. Registration is required, $5/child.
OCT 8 | 3 pm
Zoo Careers (6th-8th)
John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 3-5pm. Learn about a variety of Zoo Careers by exploring and talking with the experts to learn about different animal-related careers in the Zoo field. Each class will highlight a different career.
OCT 8 | 4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (9-12 yrs)
The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. Are you looking for a little fun on the farm? The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! $15
OCT 8 | 5:30 pm
Pumpkin and Preview 🆓
NorthPointe Christian
3101 Leonard St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 5:30-7pm. An outdoor night of pumpkin painting, cider and donuts, hand painting, the Critter Barn and fall fun! Optional school tours available for interested families of preschool and elementary students. This is an exclusive event for NorthPointe Christian neighbors and prospective families. RSVP is required.
OCT 8 | 6 pm
Help, I’ve Shrunk!
Amped Virtual Reality
2923 28th St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» Shrink down smaller than an atom, be as large as the universe, or go inside the human body to learn about the different organs and cells. $25
Virtual Backyard Stargazing Meet-up
Virtual Event
» GRPM. Online event. In this Backyard Stargazing event, learn about the OSIRIS REx’s flight and more! The GRPM team will also highlight the great Jupiter-Saturn conjunction, an event that happens once every 20 years and is taking place this December. $2 GRPM members, $4/link for the public.
OCT 8 | 8 pm
Hocus Pocus: Movies on the Lawn
Circle Theatre
1703 Robinson Road SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
» Join us on the lawn for a showing of HOCUS POCUS, presented in partnership with Wealthy Theatre! Tickets start at $15. Bring a picnic blanket or beach chair and relax on a spooky fall night! Pack a picnic – outside food is welcome. Don’t forget your costume! There will be a costume contest with prizes for the top costume of the night.
OCT 9 • F
OCT 9 | 7 am
StoryWalk at Hemlock Crossing Park: Hello Autumn! 🆓
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI
» 7am-5pm. As you explore the forest in fall, read “Hello Autumn!” by Shelley Rotner. Pages from this beautifully illustrated children’s book will be posted on signs along the trail for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you hike! The hike is an approximately 1 mile round trip on a natural surface, stroller-friendly trail.
OCT 9 | 10 am
Knee-High Naturalists
The Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» Introduce the wonders of the natural world to young children. Crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration will be incorporated into their nature-based learning experience. Registration required, $10 per child, $5 for members.
Nature Buds
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Bring your toddlers and preschoolers out to discover the wonders of nature at Blandford Nature Center! Each Nature Buds program will feature a story, outdoor discovery and a hands-on activity. Dress for the weather as we will be outdoors, rain, snow or shine. Registration is required. Ages 1-4 and their caregivers.
OCT 9 | 1 pm
Leaf Walk & Craft
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» The forest is a rainbow in the fall! In this program we’ll collect leaves and explore the many colors, shapes and textures of fall. We’ll make our own leaf books and finish the session with a fun fall craft! Suggested ages: 3-10
Oct 9 @ 6 pm – Oct 11 @ 1pm
Fall Family Getaway Weekends
Camp Newaygo
5333 South Centerline Road, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Spend a long weekend this fall at Camp Newaygo!
Choose your style of accommodations, enjoy meals from our executive chef, and select activity excursions to create your perfect weekend away.
Camp Newaygo is experienced and committed to providing a COVID careful programs and experiences.
OCT 9 | 6 pm
Hackley and Hume Historic Site Grounds Tour
Hackley and Hume Historic Site
484 W Webster Ave, Muskegon, MI
» A 45-minute guided grounds tour offers a unique look at the Historic Sites. Learn more about Queen Anne style architecture, the site’s construction, the functions of the City Barn, and how the exterior of each building has changed through the years. Also, hear stories about the families, their pets, and the unique structures that once existed on the property. Space is limited, so order your tickets today! $7
Disney Family Night: Just One Bite
Wine and Canvas
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» 6-8:30pm. Join us at our studio for step-by-step instructions on how to recreate this beautiful painting while you sip on your favorite beverage, in a relaxed and fun, artsy environment. $29/seat
OCT 9 | 7 pm
Buck Creek Carriage Ride
Buck Creek Trails
Grandville, MI
» 7-10pm. Come out & enjoy a scenic Fall, horse-pulled carriage ride down a charming & lit trail along Buck Creek trails. You must have a ticket to attend, purchase in advance at Grandville City Hall. A carriage holds 4 adults or 2 adults and 3 small children. Rides are 15 minutes long. The $65 ticket per carriage include a $50 dinner voucher to be used at Osgood Brewing, Michigan Moonshine or The Rainbow Grill.
OCT 9 | 8 pm
Hocus Pocus: Movies on the Lawn
Circle Theatre
1703 Robinson Road SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
» Join us on the lawn for a showing of HOCUS POCUS, presented in partnership with Wealthy Theatre! Tickets start at $15. Bring a picnic blanket or beach chair and relax on a spooky fall night! Pack a picnic – outside food is welcome. Don’t forget your costume! There will be a costume contest with prizes for the top costume of the night.
OCT 9 | 9 pm
Haunted Sunflower Maze
Rasch Cherries
17647 40th Ave, Conklin, MI
» 9-11pm. Come out to get CREEPED OUT in the Haunted Sunflower Maze. Pay for admission in the market where you will also find HOT Apple Turnovers, fresh fall donuts, HOT Cider and Cocoa and so much more!! It will be a GHOULISH good time!! Best for ages 10+
OCT 10 • Sa
OCT 10 | 7 am
StoryWalk at Hemlock Crossing Park: Hello Autumn! 🆓
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI
» 7am-5pm. As you explore the forest in fall, read “Hello Autumn!” by Shelley Rotner. Pages from this beautifully illustrated children’s book will be posted on signs along the trail for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you hike! The hike is an approximately 1 mile round trip on a natural surface, stroller-friendly trail.
OCT 10 | 8 am
Depot to Depot Fall Color Tour 🆓
Muskegon County Convention & Visitors Bureau
610 W Western Ave, Muskegon, MI
» 8am-6pm. Experience Michigan’s beautiful autumn, and a fun fall tradition. Download your map and start your journey. Follow your map and check in on social media at designated stops for entry to win prizes. The more check-ins, the more entries!
OCT 10 | 10 am
Harvest Celebration Autumn Market
Historic Downtown Lowell, MI
» 10am-5pm. Join us in Historic Downtown for the Autumn Marketplace on Main St! You will find a bountiful gathering of crafts, antiques, repurposed treasures, home-grown food, concessions and great restaurants! Plenty of free parking and lots of fun!
Taekwondo at Forest Hills Park Association
847 Greenbrier Dr. SE, Grand Rapids, MI
» 10-11:30am. FHPA and Big Dog Taekwondo are collaborating to bring Taekwondo to the Park each Saturday. First timers get a FREE class! Sign up at [email protected] PLEASE ARRIVE EARLY to sign in and receive safety protocols and instructions.
Virtual Stroll with Nature: Cry of the Wolf 🆓
Virtual Event
» Pierce Cedar Creek Institute. Online event. Known for their haunting howl, wolves have been vilified for centuries in fairy tales and real-life. Come explore the true nature of this misunderstood mammal and their conservation comeback through stories, hands-on activities, and suggestions for short “strolls” on trails or through your neighborhood.
Super Saturday from Home: Cities! 🆓
Virtual Event
» Muskegon Art Museum. Online event. 10am-4pm. STEAM activities that you can do at home. Discover a virtual tour, art making activity instructions, and a film list–all related to cities.
OCT 10 | 10:30 am
Social Justice Begins with Me: A Book Club for Kids 🆓
Virtual Event
» GRPL. Online event. Children ages 4-11 can explore social justice topics that impact their daily lives through children’s literature. Pre-registration required
Help, I’ve Shrunk!
Amped Virtual Reality
2923 28th St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» Shrink down smaller than an atom, be as large as the universe, or go inside the human body to learn about the different organs and cells. $25
Blandford Makers – Junior Edition: Wizard Wands
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Inspired by the magic of nature, this week will feature a guided do-it-yourself craft project geared towards kids, teens and adults. Ages 5+ suggested. 1 project per registrant. Pre-registration is required and numbers are limited.
OCT 10 | 11:30 am
Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!
Amped Reality VR
2923 28th St. SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» Build, decorate, & play with a robot & learn how robots work! A great activity for children ages 5-9 to do with a grandparent. $35
OCT 10 | 12 pm
Cookies & Canvas: Skeleton
Wine and Canvas
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» 12pm-2pm. Cookies and Canvas open to families and are kid and teen inspired classes recommended for ages 5 and up! Parents are welcome to register themselves to paint with their children or just come along to hang out! $20/seat
OCT 10 | 1 pm
Harvest Celebration Chili Cook-Off
Historic Downtown Lowell, MI
» 1pm-4pm. Local restaurants will compete for bragging rights and a trophy for the Best Chili voted on by the people! $5 Wristbands
Blandford Date Night: Whooos & Brews
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Whooo says that kids get to have all the fun? Come out to Blandford and meet some of our owl ambassadors while sippin’ on a cold one! There will be picnic tables to sit at or feel free to bring your own blankets or lawn chairs. This program is 21+ only. Two time slots available: 1-2pm or 2-3pm
Drop-in Studio
GRAM
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» 1-4pm. Drop in to GRAM’s auditorium and enjoy hands-on art making activities. All supplies are provided. Free for GRAM members, included with admission for non-members.
OCT 10 | 2 pm
Drop In Saturdays
Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 2-3pm. Join Meijer Gardens educators for a family friendly activity at 2 pm. Activities happen throughout the Gardens & Sculpture Park and may include guided walks, art activities and more! Activities will be suitable for adults and kids 8 and up.
OCT 10 | 3 pm
Rapid Art Movement 🆓
Downtown Grand Rapids
555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» 3-7pm. An arts festival where every art work and performance will be mobile, constantly changing locations over a 4-hour period.
OCT 10 | 4 pm
Trail & Fright Night
Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI
» 4-7pm. Walk 3/4 mile Heartwood Forest’s not-so-scary haunted nature trail & then say “Gooood Night” to all the animals as they go to their barns!
Wyoming’s Drive-Thru Trick or Treat Trail 🆓
Lamar Park
2561 Porter St SW, Wyoming, MI 49519
» 4-6pm. This year the Trick or Treat Trail will be a drive-thru. Stay in your car and we will distribute a bag of goodies for each child. Pre-registration is required for each child to receive a bag.
OCT 10 | 7 pm
Buck Creek Carriage Ride
Buck Creek Trails
Grandville, MI
» 7-10pm. Come out & enjoy a scenic Fall, horse-pulled carriage ride down a charming & lit trail along Buck Creek trails. You must have a ticket to attend, purchase in advance at Grandville City Hall. A carriage holds 4 adults or 2 adults and 3 small children. Rides are 15 minutes long. The $65 ticket per carriage include a $50 dinner voucher to be used at Osgood Brewing, Michigan Moonshine or The Rainbow Grill.
OCT 10 | 8 pm
Harvest Celebration Fireworks 🆓
Lowell, MI
» The Laurels of Kent Drive-in Fireworks that have traditionally taken place at the Riverwalk Festival, has been moved to the Harvest Celebration. The fireworks can been seen from many locations around town (Kent County Fairgrounds and Stoney Lakeside). Fireworks begin at dark (8pm)!
Public Observing Night
Veen Observatory
3308 Kissing Rock Ave SE, Lowell, MI 49331
» Featured objects will be: Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, Neptune, galaxies. Admission is $3 for Adults, $2 kids 17 and under, Free for kids under 5. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Hocus Pocus: Movies on the Lawn
Circle Theatre
1703 Robinson Road SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
» Join us on the lawn for a showing of HOCUS POCUS, presented in partnership with Wealthy Theatre! Tickets start at $15. Bring a picnic blanket or beach chair and relax on a spooky fall night! Pack a picnic – outside food is welcome. Don’t forget your costume! There will be a costume contest with prizes for the top costume of the night.
OCT 10 | 9 pm
Haunted Sunflower Maze
Rasch Cherries
17647 40th Ave, Conklin, MI
» 9-11pm. Come out to get CREEPED OUT in the Haunted Sunflower Maze. Pay for admission in the market where you will also find HOT Apple Turnovers, fresh fall donuts, HOT Cider and Cocoa and so much more!! It will be a GHOULISH good time!! Best for ages 10+
OCT 11 • Su
OCT 11 | 7 am
StoryWalk at Hemlock Crossing Park: Hello Autumn! 🆓
Hemlock Crossing County Park
8115 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI
» 7am-5pm. As you explore the forest in fall, read “Hello Autumn!” by Shelley Rotner. Pages from this beautifully illustrated children’s book will be posted on signs along the trail for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you hike! The hike is an approximately 1 mile round trip on a natural surface, stroller-friendly trail.
OCT 11 | 11 am
Family Kayaking Adventures on the Grand River
Riverside Park – Boat Launch #3
2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
» 11am-12:15pm. Take a tandem kayak trip on the Grand River! Suitable for children ages 8+ and an accompanying adult (18+). $25 residents/$35 nonresidents
OCT 11 | 12 pm
October Cider Sundays
Historic Bowens Mills
55 Briggs Rd, Middleville, MI 49333
» 12pm-5pm. Free Horse Drawn Wagon Ride with admission, Cider pressing demonstrations on the 100+ year old water-powered cider press, stone ground corn grinding demonstrations on the huge mill stones, Pioneer Farm with animals, along with live music in the Log Cabin, many other history related activities. $5 for adults, children 12 years and under $3.
OCT 11 | 2 pm
Family Kayaking Adventures on the Grand River
Riverside Park – Boat Launch #3
2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
» 2pm-3:15pm. Take a tandem kayak trip on the Grand River! Suitable for children ages 8+ and an accompanying adult (18+). $25 residents/$35 nonresidents
OCT 12 • M
OCT 12 | 9:30 am
Stroller Safari
John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 9:30-10:15am. Enjoy early access to the Zoo along with a guided tour complete with story time. Each week will feature a different story and area of the Zoo. Zoo Admission is included. Ages 3 and under with a caregiver. $15/Member, $25/Non-Member
OCT 12 | 11 am
Outdoor Storytime with GRPL 🆓
Lincoln Park
1120 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Enjoy stories, sing-along-songs, and rhymes with a take-home kit activity for every child. Each child attending this outdoor experience will receive a book to read along with during the storytime and to take home. Space is limited to 100 people in order to safely social distance. Masks are encouraged.
OCT 12 | 4 pm
FREE Second Monday! 🆓
Holland Museum
31 W. 10th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» The Holland Museum is open tonight from 4-7pm with FREE admission! Spark!Lab is temporarily closed, but check out their current exhibits.
OCT 12 | 6 pm
Home School Information Session 🆓
HSB, INC.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» 6-8pm. Thinking about home education? Sign up for a Home School Information Session! Visit our website for info! $15
Goodnight Barn (6-12 yrs)
The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 6-7:30pm. Our Good Night Barn class lets kids experience the farm at the end of the day. We will turn the lights off as we finish caring for Critter Barn’s animals. As the sun goes down, we use flashlights to focus and see where to go. $15
OCT 12 | 8:30 pm
Coping during Covid-19: Parental Resilience and Communication 🆓
Virtual Event
» 8:30-10pm. Do you wish you could talk to other parents that are in the same circumstances you are? Do you crave adult interaction/conversation in a safe digital environment? Join a Parent Café, Monday Nights at 8:30 PM on Zoom.
OCT 13 • Tu
OCT 13 | 9 am
Explore a Story
DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd, Holland, MI 49423
» We’ll be introducing kids to the outdoors through books and outdoor adventures. We’ll read stories, take hikes, meet animals, and have lots of fun. Dress for the weather because we’ll be heading outside to experience the nature around us! Registration required. $6 per child, $4 for members
OCT 13 | 11 am
Fall Treats for the Animals
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Watch Wildlife Staff give pumpkins, apples, and other enrichment items to the educational wildlife at Blandford Nature Center. Learn about what treats and enrichment the different animals enjoy, and why they react to them.
OCT 13 | 1 pm
¡Vamos A Leer! 🆓
Virtual Event
» GRPL. Online event. This storytime celebrates the power of being bilingual and hispanic heritage. The stories we share will be read in both Spanish and English.
OCT 13 | 2 pm
Zoo STEM (3rd-5th)
John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 2-4pm. Learn how animals act as engineers and how we engineer environments and toys for the animals in our care!
OCT 13 | 4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (3-5 yrs)
The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! Parents or guardians are included to share the memories and enhance your student’s experience. $15
OCT 13 | 6 pm
Teen Tuesdays 🆓
Virtual Event
» Kent District Library. Online event. Animal Crossing, Dungeons & Dragons and more, provided by your favorite KDL Teen Librarians. For details and to register, visit kdl.org/events.
OCT 14 • W
OCT 14 | 10 am
Adventure Club
Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 10am-1pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
OCT 14 | 12 pm
Wildlife of the Anishinaabe People
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Living off the land here in Michigan went beyond the use of native plants for the Anishinaabe people; wild animals were a natural resource that the Anishinaabek respectfully harvested for a variety of survival needs, from food to clothing. Come meet some of Blandford’s wildlife ambassadors and explore traditionally made artifacts to learn about how their wildlife ancestors would have provided resources for the native people of Michigan.
OCT 14 | 2 pm
Animal Exploration (K-2nd)
John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 2-4pm. Discover the amazing world of animals at John Ball Zoo! We’ll explore everything from senses to the difference between vertebrates and invertebrates as well as the different habitats our favorite critters find to hide and build their homes.
Bagadawe (Lacrosse) and Atlatl Throwing
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Did you know that lacrosse is the oldest sport in North America? The Indigenous Peoples of Michigan invented this game and it served two functions – fun AND training young people to learn to hunt! Join us as we practice some basic lacrosse skills and learn how these skills prepared young hunters to throw large darts with an atlatl – a hunting tool even older than a bow and arrow. You’ll even get a chance to try your hand at the atlatl.
Adventure Club
Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 2-5pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
OCT 14 | 6 pm
Open Studio Anywhere: Renaissance Art 🆓
Virtual Event
» A virtual lesson in various activities inspired by the Renaissance Art movement. Practice the realism, perspective, and attention to detail that defined the Renaissance, led by Megan Pieterick.
OCT 14 | 8:30 pm
Project Night Lights 🆓
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
100 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
» Kids flash flashlights out of their windows at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, and local law enforcement and community members respond by flashing their lights back. Bring a flashlight or flash your cell phone back at the hospital. Wearing a mask is encouraged.
OCT 15 • Th
OCT 15 | 4 pm
Live Animal Figure Drawing
John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 4-6pm. Join us for open drawing as we explore the anatomy of some of the fellow Zoo animals. We will provide different drawing materials, paper, and drawing boards for all artists. *Participants under the age of 8 must be accompanied by a paid adult.
Michaels Kids Club Online: Craft Stick Scarecrow 🆓
Virtual Event
» Join us online to make a scarecrow out of craft sticks.
OCT 15 | 4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (5-8 yrs)
The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! Parents or guardians are included to share the memories and enhance your student’s experience. $15
Lego Club 🆓
Patmos Library
2445 Riley St, Jamestown, MI 49427
» Lego club for grades 1-6! Explore a different challenge every month. Social distancing will be followed, only 5 families will be allowed to attend. RSVP in advance.
OCT 15 | 6 pm
Explore Space in Virtual Reality
Amped Virtual Reality
2923 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
» Use VR to re-live mankind’s journey to the moon (Apollo 11) or go for a spacewalk & more – even battle Space Pirates! $25
OCT 16 • F
OCT 16 | 9 am – 5 pm
John Ball Zoo Goes Boo!
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» It’s that spooky time of year and John Ball Zoo is continuing the time-treasured Halloween fun but with safety and social distancing measures planned.
The Zoo’s Zoo Goes Boo event is one of the favorite family destinations for trick-or-treating in West Michigan.
Wear your costume – we provide the treats! And don’t forget to bring your own reusable bag for trick-or-treating.
OCT 16 | 10 am
Knee-High Naturalists
DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd, Holland, MI 49423
» Introduce the wonders of the natural world to young children. Crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration will be incorporated into their nature-based learning experience. Registration required, $10 per child, $5 for members.
Barnyard Helpers
Blandford Farm
3145 Milo St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
» Get a unique, behind-the-scenes opportunity to help out at the Blandford Farm! Assist with livestock chores – feeding and watering all the animals that call the farm home. If time allows, head into the children’s garden and lend a hand with weeding and harvesting. All helpers take home a share of the harvest.
OCT 16 | 10:30 am
Science Storytime: Batty About Bats 🆓
Virtual Event
» Pierce Cedar Creek Institute. Online event. Join us to hear stories, sing songs, and engage in play and hands-on activities while discovering Michigan’s many bat species and their importance to our everyday lives in this storytime hosted by the Hastings Public Library and Pierce Cedar Creek Institute.
OCT 16 | 5:30 pm
Friday Family Fun Night: Smashing Pumpkins
Lakeshore Museum Center
430 W. Clay Ave., Muskegon, MI 49440
» 5:30-7:30pm. Join us outside at the museum for our annual Smashing Pumpkins night featuring the museum’s trebuchet flinging pumpkins at the building, pumpkin painting, staff pumpkin carving contest and more. Free for Muskegon County residents, non-residents ages 3 and up are $5.
OCT 16 @ 6 pm – OCT 18 @ 1pm
Fall Family Getaway Weekends
Camp Newaygo
5333 South Centerline Road, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Spend a long weekend this fall at Camp Newaygo!
Choose your style of accommodations, enjoy meals from our executive chef, and select activity excursions to create your perfect weekend away.
Camp Newaygo is experienced and committed to providing a COVID careful programs and experiences.
OCT 16 | 7 pm
SCA Outdoor Movies Stargaze Cinema: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Saugatuck Center for the Arts
400 Culver St, Saugatuck, MI
» Just like our concerts, the parking lot becomes a socially-distanced seating area for you and your friends to watch fan-favorite films on the big screen. It’s BYOC (Bring Your Own Chair), and masks must be worn until seated. Tickets- $15, Kids 13 and under- $5
Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Organ Concert and Silent Film “Nosferatu”
Virtual Event
» Join the GRPM for our Mighty Wurlitzer Organ Concert series, held virtually this year! The series kicks off with a spooky Halloween themed concert by Dennis Scott to the 1922 silent film, “Nosferatu.” Tickets $5/member, $10/public.
OCT 16 | 9 pm
Haunted Sunflower Maze
Rasch Cherries
17647 40th Ave, Conklin, MI
» 9-11pm. Come out to get CREEPED OUT in the Haunted Sunflower Maze. Pay for admission in the market where you will also find HOT Apple Turnovers, fresh fall donuts, HOT Cider and Cocoa and so much more!! It will be a GHOULISH good time!! Best for ages 10+
OCT 17 • Sa
OCT 17 | 8 am
Depot to Depot Fall Color Tour 🆓
Muskegon County Convention & Visitors Bureau
610 W Western Ave, Muskegon, MI
» 8am-6pm. Experience Michigan’s beautiful autumn, and a fun fall tradition. Download your map and start your journey. Follow your map and check in on social media at designated stops for entry to win prizes. The more check-ins, the more entries!
Halloween 5k
Covenant Park
3724 Shaffer Ave SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» Put on your Halloween costume or favorite mask for this great fundraiser and cross country 5k at Kentwood’s newest park. We will be using funds from this event to support permanent improvements to the amenities at Covenant Park. This is a fun run and will not be professionally timed. $20
OCT 17 | 9 am – 5 pm
John Ball Zoo Goes Boo!
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» It’s that spooky time of year and John Ball Zoo is continuing the time-treasured Halloween fun but with safety and social distancing measures planned.
The Zoo’s Zoo Goes Boo event is one of the favorite family destinations for trick-or-treating in West Michigan.
Wear your costume – we provide the treats! And don’t forget to bring your own reusable bag for trick-or-treating.
OCT 17 | 9 am
Fall Adventure Run 5K
Cannonsburg Ski Area
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE, Belmont, MI 49306
» A trail run mixed with a treasure hunt! Use your map to find hidden flags near the trail. $19 for kids (with coupon from website); $29 for adults
OCT 17 | 10 am
Taekwondo at Forest Hills Park Association
847 Greenbrier Dr. SE, Grand Rapids, MI
» 10-11:30am. FHPA and Big Dog Taekwondo are collaborating to bring Taekwondo to the Park each Saturday. First timers get a FREE class! Sign up at [email protected] PLEASE ARRIVE EARLY to sign in and receive safety protocols and instructions.
Fall Festival
Camp Henry
5575 Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI
» 10am-4pm. Kick off the fall season at Camp Henry with a weekend full of fun and festivities! There’ll be classic camp activities along with pumpkin carving, wagon rides, and other fall favorites. $55 per person | Ages 10-17
OCT 17 | 10:30 am
Explore Space in Virtual Reality
Amped Virtual Reality
2923 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
» Use VR to re-live mankind’s journey to the moon (Apollo 11) or go for a spacewalk & more – even battle Space Pirates! $25
OCT 17 | 11 am
Cookies & Canvas: Coco- Skeleton Boy
Wine and Canvas
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» 11am-1pm. Cookies and Canvas open to families and are kid and teen inspired classes recommended for ages 5 and up! Parents are welcome to register themselves to paint with their children or just come along to hang out! $20/seat
Pop-Up Fall Festival
Woodland Mall
3195 28th St SE, Kentwood, MI
» 11am-7pm. Come down and enjoy a Fall Food Drive Through/Walk Up (no tickets required) and Attractions for the family! Tickets are required for the attractions at the festival and can be purchased in advanced or on site while supplies last. The attraction area will be limited to 100 guests or less at a time.
OCT 17 | 1 pm
Drop-in Studio
GRAM
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» 1-4pm. Drop in to GRAM’s auditorium and enjoy hands-on art making activities. All supplies are provided. Free for GRAM members, included with admission for non-members.
OCT 17 | 2 pm
Tails & Treats
Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI
» 2-5pm. Come celebrate fall and friendship at Fellinlove Farm through a farm tour and much more! The 9 dachshunds will be wearing their costumes in the Wiener Wonderland playyard! AND Tails & Treat to all the different pastures/pens to receive treats from the animals themselves! Wear costumes for extra fun! $5 donation/person.
Disney Family Night: Coco Spirit Dog
Wine and Canvas
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» 2-5pm. Ticket price includes use of all necessary paint supplies and aprons, instruction by a professional and friendly local artist, and a 11×14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $29/seat
OCT 17 | 8 pm
Public Observing Night
Veen Observatory
3308 Kissing Rock Ave SE, Lowell, MI 49331
» Featured objects will be: Saturn, Mars, Neptune, galaxies, star clusters. Admission is $3 for Adults, $2 kids 17 and under, Free for kids under 5. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
OCT 17 | 9 pm
Haunted Sunflower Maze
Rasch Cherries
17647 40th Ave, Conklin, MI
» 9-11pm. Come out to get CREEPED OUT in the Haunted Sunflower Maze. Pay for admission in the market where you will also find HOT Apple Turnovers, fresh fall donuts, HOT Cider and Cocoa and so much more!! It will be a GHOULISH good time!! Best for ages 10+
OCT 18 • Su
OCT 18 | 9 am – 5 pm
John Ball Zoo Goes Boo!
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» It’s that spooky time of year and John Ball Zoo is continuing the time-treasured Halloween fun but with safety and social distancing measures planned.
The Zoo’s Zoo Goes Boo event is one of the favorite family destinations for trick-or-treating in West Michigan.
Wear your costume – we provide the treats! And don’t forget to bring your own reusable bag for trick-or-treating.
OCT 18 | 12 pm
October Cider Sundays
Historic Bowens Mills
55 Briggs Rd, Middleville, MI 49333
» 12pm-5pm. Free Horse Drawn Wagon Ride with admission, Cider pressing demonstrations on the 100+ year old water-powered cider press, stone ground corn grinding demonstrations on the huge mill stones, Pioneer Farm with animals, along with live music in the Log Cabin, many other history related activities. $5 for adults, children 12 years and under $3.
OCT 18 | 1 pm
Horseback Trail Rides
Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
OCT 18 | 2 pm
Fall Nature Hike
Hudsonville Nature Center
2748 New Holland St, Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 2-4pm. Participants will walk the trails looking for and learning about, late season wildflowers, trees, berries and nuts, birds and any other natural features of interest as well as fall color found in the woods, openings, wetlands and prairie of the Nature Center. Kids will be encouraged to collect a few leaves of trees looked to see how many they can remember and identify at the end of the walk.
OCT 18 | 3 pm
Horseback Trail Rides
Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
OCT 18 | 4:30 pm
Sunday Night Goat Hikes
Ada Christian School
6206 Ada Drive SE, Ada, MI 49301
» Take a hike with local goats through woods, marsh and prairie! Safe, outdoor goat recreation for families & friends. Masks required. $10
OCT 19 • M
OCT 19 | 9:30 am
Stroller Safari
John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 9:30-10:15am. Enjoy early access to the Zoo along with a guided tour complete with story time. Each week will feature a different story and area of the Zoo. Zoo Admission is included. Ages 3 and under with a caregiver. $15/Member, $25/Non-Member
OCT 19 | 2 pm
Zoo Careers (6th-8th)
John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 2-4pm. Learn about a variety of Zoo Careers by exploring and talking with the experts to learn about different animal-related careers in the Zoo field. Each class will highlight a different career.
OCT 19 | 8:30 pm
Coping during Covid-19: Parental Resilience and Communication 🆓
Virtual Event
» 8:30-10pm. Do you wish you could talk to other parents that are in the same circumstances you are? Do you crave adult interaction/conversation in a safe digital environment? Join a Parent Café, Monday Nights at 8:30 PM on Zoom.
OCT 20 • Tu
OCT 20 | 11 am
Doo-doo Detectives
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Doo-doo, poop, scat, or whatever you may call it, is a great clue for animal detectives when they are trying to discover what animals are around. Listen to a story about how to track animals by their doo-doo, footprints, and more. Get an up close look (and smell) of the scat of our educational animals, and learn some fun and gross facts.
OCT 20 | 2 pm
Zoo STEM (3rd-5th)
John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 2-4pm. Learn how animals act as engineers and how we engineer environments and toys for the animals in our care!
OCT 20 | 4 pm
Michaels Kids Club Online: Let’s Draw Zombie Animals 🆓
Virtual Event
» Grab a pencil and a piece of paper and let’s have some fun drawing whimsical zombie animals together!
OCT 20 | 4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (5-8 yrs)
The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! Parents or guardians are included to share the memories and enhance your student’s experience. $15
OCT 21 • W
OCT 21 | 10 am
Nature for Tykes: Senses
Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th St, Holland, MI 49423
» Bring out your little tykes to learn more about nature. In each program, you and your little tyke will have the opportunity to explore together. This fall we will be learning about seeds, senses, and getting ready for winter! Please dress for the weather. Registration required. $6 per child, $4 for members
Adventure Club
Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 10am-1pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
OCT 21 | 1:30 pm
Fall Nature Discovery: Fall Changes!
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Explore the nature of fall in this fun, exploratory program at Blandford. We will take a walk in the woods, visit our ponds, and see what our animals are doing to prepare for winter. Come explore this beautiful change in season with us!
OCT 21 | 2 pm
Animal Exploration (K-2nd)
John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 2-4pm. Discover the amazing world of animals at John Ball Zoo! We’ll explore everything from senses to the difference between vertebrates and invertebrates as well as the different habitats our favorite critters find to hide and build their homes.
Adventure Club
Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
» 2-5pm. Each Adventure Club visit includes two hours on the Sky Trail® ropes course with Sky Rail® zip rails, plus climbing on the 16 unique and challenging Clip ’n Climb® walls & free WiFi. During the final hour of the Adventure Club session, guests are invited to add optional add ons, such as arcade game play, weekly food/drink combos, and free WiFi! $15.00/person
OCT 22 • Th
OCT 22 | 10 am
Little Learners: STEAM Play & Learn 🆓
Lakeshore Museum Center
430 W Clay Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440
» A free literacy-based program for Muskegon County infants and toddlers ages 0-4. During this program participants will be invited into one of two rooms for a story time inside. Then both groups will head outside for socially distanced playtime. Registration via Eventbrite is required.
OCT 22 | 4:30 pm
Fun on the Farm (9-12 yrs)
The Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» 4:30-6pm. Are you looking for a little fun on the farm? The focus of the class changes each week, so take one, take two or take them all! $15
OCT 22 | 6 pm
Blandford Date Night: Farm Pumpkins
Blandford Farm
3145 Milo St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
» 6-8pm. An adult-only date night at the Blandford Farm. Take a moonlit stroll around the farm and through the west meadow where you may see bats dipping and diving for insects or hear owls calling through the trees. We’ll provide all of the supplies to carve your own pumpkins while you also enjoy a beverage and some sweet treats by the light of the campfire. This program is for 21+ only, and valid ID’s are required for all participants.
OCT 23 • F
OCT 23 | 9 am – 5 pm
John Ball Zoo Goes Boo!
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» It’s that spooky time of year and John Ball Zoo is continuing the time-treasured Halloween fun but with safety and social distancing measures planned.
The Zoo’s Zoo Goes Boo event is one of the favorite family destinations for trick-or-treating in West Michigan.
Wear your costume – we provide the treats! And don’t forget to bring your own reusable bag for trick-or-treating.
OCT 23 | 10 am
Hallowee-Ones
Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 10-12pm. Dress your child as a sculpture, mammal, fish, insect, bird, tree, flower or in any other way that highlights something about the Children’s Garden. Celebrate Halloween with your wee-ones as you listen to Halloween-themed stories and go on a Halloween-themed hunt. No tricks, no treats, just fun!
Knee-High Naturalists
The Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» Introduce the wonders of the natural world to young children. Crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration will be incorporated into their nature-based learning experience. Registration required, $10 per child, $5 for members.
Nature Buds
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Bring your toddlers and preschoolers out to discover the wonders of nature at Blandford Nature Center! Each Nature Buds program will feature a story, outdoor discovery and a hands-on activity. Dress for the weather as we will be outdoors, rain, snow or shine. Registration is required. Ages 1-4 and their caregivers.
OCT 23 | 11 am
Cookies & Canvas: Jack-o’-lantern
Wine and Canvas
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» 11am-1pm. Cookies and Canvas open to families and are kid and teen inspired classes recommended for ages 5 and up! Parents are welcome to register themselves to paint with their children or just come along to hang out! $20/seat
OCT 23 | 1 pm
Fall Color Walk & Craft
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» The forest is a rainbow in the fall! In this program we’ll collect leaves and explore the many colors, shapes and textures of fall. We’ll make our own leaf books and finish the session with a fun fall craft! Suggested ages: 3-10
OCT 23 | 2 pm
Family Night: Jack’s Lament
Wine and Canvas
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» 2-5pm. Ticket price includes use of all necessary paint supplies and aprons, instruction by a professional and friendly local artist, and a 11×14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $29/seat
OCT 23 @ 6 pm – OCT 25 @ 1pm
Fall Family Getaway Weekends
Camp Newaygo
5333 South Centerline Road, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Spend a long weekend this fall at Camp Newaygo!
Choose your style of accommodations, enjoy meals from our executive chef, and select activity excursions to create your perfect weekend away.
Camp Newaygo is experienced and committed to providing a COVID careful programs and experiences.
OCT 23 | 6 pm
Hackley and Hume Historic Site Grounds Tour
Hackley and Hume Historic Site
484 W Webster Ave, Muskegon, MI
» A 45-minute guided grounds tour offers a unique look at the Historic Sites. Learn more about Queen Anne style architecture, the site’s construction, the functions of the City Barn, and how the exterior of each building has changed through the years. Also, hear stories about the families, their pets, and the unique structures that once existed on the property. Space is limited, so order your tickets today! $7
OCT 23 | 6:30 pm
GRCT Drive-In Theatre: DRACULA
The DeltaPlex
2500 Turner Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Drive up, tune in your radio, and we’ll cover the rest! Enjoy LIVE THEATRE from the comfort of your own car! Only 100 parking spaces available per performance, secure your tickets now.
OCT 23 | 7 pm
SCA Outdoor Movies Stargaze Cinema: Hotel Transylvania
Saugatuck Center for the Arts
400 Culver St, Saugatuck, MI
» Just like our concerts, the parking lot becomes a socially-distanced seating area for you and your friends to watch fan-favorite films on the big screen. It’s BYOC (Bring Your Own Chair), and masks must be worn until seated. Tickets- $15, Kids 13 and under- $5
Spooky Walk
Howard Christensen Nature Center
16190 Red Pine Dr, Kent City, MI 49330
» A haunting good time awaits! Join the fright night trick or treating adventure for little ghosts starting at 7pm and older goblins venturing until 9:45pm. $4 for members, $5 for public
OCT 23 | 8:30 pm
GRCT Drive-In Theatre: DRACULA
The DeltaPlex
2500 Turner Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Drive up, tune in your radio, and we’ll cover the rest! Enjoy LIVE THEATRE from the comfort of your own car! Only 100 parking spaces available per performance, secure your tickets now.
OCT 23 | 9 pm
Haunted Sunflower Maze
Rasch Cherries
17647 40th Ave, Conklin, MI
» 9-11pm. Come out to get CREEPED OUT in the Haunted Sunflower Maze. Pay for admission in the market where you will also find HOT Apple Turnovers, fresh fall donuts, HOT Cider and Cocoa and so much more!! It will be a GHOULISH good time!! Best for ages 10+
OCT 24 • Sa
OCT 24 | 8 am
Depot to Depot Fall Color Tour 🆓
Muskegon County Convention & Visitors Bureau
610 W Western Ave, Muskegon, MI
» 8am-6pm. Experience Michigan’s beautiful autumn, and a fun fall tradition. Download your map and start your journey. Follow your map and check in on social media at designated stops for entry to win prizes. The more check-ins, the more entries!
OCT 24 | 9 am – 5 pm
John Ball Zoo Goes Boo!
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» It’s that spooky time of year and John Ball Zoo is continuing the time-treasured Halloween fun but with safety and social distancing measures planned.
The Zoo’s Zoo Goes Boo event is one of the favorite family destinations for trick-or-treating in West Michigan.
Wear your costume – we provide the treats! And don’t forget to bring your own reusable bag for trick-or-treating.
OCT 24 | 10 am
Taekwondo at Forest Hills Park Association
847 Greenbrier Dr. SE, Grand Rapids, MI
» 10-11:30am. FHPA and Big Dog Taekwondo are collaborating to bring Taekwondo to the Park each Saturday. First timers get a FREE class! Sign up at [email protected] PLEASE ARRIVE EARLY to sign in and receive safety protocols and instructions.
Kentwood Trunk or Treat 🆓
Kentwood Library
4950 Breton Rd SE, Kentwood, MI
» 10am-1pm. Families will drive through a line of decorated trunks and collect treats from each trunk. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite trunk!
A-Maz-ing Trunks & Treats 🆓
Ridge Point Community Church
340 104th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
» 10am-12pm. Join us for our yearly Trunk and Treats event, now including a child friendly corn maze! Families come out and go from trunk to trunk to get treats. Then come take a walk through our children’s corn maze and grab a treat on your way out. This is a safe, outdoor, kid friendly event.
Pumpkin Palooza
Blandford Farm
3145 Milo St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
» 10am-2pm. Embrace autumn with all things pumpkin at the Blandford Farm! Pumpkin crafts, pumpkin games, pumpkin painting, exploding pumpkins, and more! This program is open house style, so arrive and depart at your convenience. Pre-registration is required as spots are limited.
Re-Imagine Steam! Barry County Science Festival 2020
Virtual Event
» Pierce Cedar Creek Institute. Online event. 10am-3pm. Stop-by the Institute or Hastings Public Library the week of October 19-23 and pick up STEAM Grab and Go kits to learn about everything from weather watching and migrating butterflies to space science. Then join us on the Institute’s Facebook page on Saturday, October 24, to interact with STEAM-based hands-on activities and demonstrations presented by many local organizations.
OCT 24 | 11 am
Cookies & Canvas: Spooky Cat
Cellar Brewing Co.
133 E. Division St, Sparta, MI 49336
» 11am-1pm. Cookies and Canvas open to families and are kid and teen inspired classes recommended for ages 5 and up! Parents are welcome to register themselves to paint with their children or just come along to hang out! $20/seat
OCT 24 | 12 pm
Trunk or Treat 🆓
Whistlestop Park
2120 76th St SW, Byron Center, MI
» 12-2pm. Area businesses and individuals park their vehicles around the parking lot and children and their families can ‘trick or treat’ at each trunk.
OCT 24 | 1 pm
Back Handspring Clinic
Gymco
3206 Camelot Ridge Ct SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» Master the back handspring, the ultimate combination of strength, flexibility, coordination, body awareness & confidence. Gymco’c back handspring clinic is 2 hours of instruction including progressions, drills, tips, positive feedback & practice in a safe, supportive environment.
Horseback Trail Rides
Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
Drop-in Studio
GRAM
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» 1-4pm. Drop in to GRAM’s auditorium and enjoy hands-on art making activities. All supplies are provided. Free for GRAM members, included with admission for non-members.
OCT 24 | 2 pm
Fall Fun
Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI
» 2-5pm. Come celebrate fall and friendship at Fellinlove Farm through a farm tour, pedal boat ride, nature trail walk and much more! Suggested $5 per person donation.
Drop In Saturdays
Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 2-3pm. Join Meijer Gardens educators for a family friendly activity at 2 pm. Activities happen throughout the Gardens & Sculpture Park and may include guided walks, art activities and more! Activities will be suitable for adults and kids 8 and up.
OCT 24 | 3 pm
The Shabby Chic Variety Show
Rush Creek Bible Church
2334 76th St SW, Byron Center, MI
» The 3rd Shabby Chic Variety Show, with big band music from HarkUp!, sketch comedy from Master Arts Theatre, puppetry from God’s Helping Hands and a special entertainment guest! Tickets are $10/each
Horseback Trail Rides
Camp Henry
5575 South Gordon Ave, Newaygo, MI 49337
» Trained and knowledgeable staff will guide you on an hour long trail ride filled with fresh air, loving horses, and great company. $20 per person. Ages: 10 & over -Riders who are 10-12 years old must have an adult rider register with them.
Trunk or Treat with Harbor Humane 🆓
The Shops at Westshore
12331 James St, Holland, MI
» 3-5pm. Join us outside at The Shops at Westshore this year for trunk or treat, pumpkin painting, and of course – a canine costume contest! Pumpkin painting is a $5 donation and entering the costume contest is a $10 donation. All proceeds support Harbor Humane!