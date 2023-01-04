Orchard Hill Day Camp: Field Trips, Crafts, Sports + More

Our summer camp experience is one of our most popular programs. There are six separate classrooms which help to group the children appropriately according to age and grade level.

Enjoy Arts & Crafts, Sports, Dance, Swimming and Much More At Orchard Hill

Daily activities include Christian devotions, arts/crafts, gym and outside time and weekly local field trips. Participants have the opportunity to choose dance, soccer, golf and swimming lessons as additional activities during the summer months as well.

The center has been a ministry of the Orchard Hill Church since 1982 and serves children between the ages of 2 1/2 - 12 years old and potty-trained.



The center has achieved 4 out of the 5 possible Quality Rating Stars by the State of Michigan and holds one of the highest reputations on the North West side of Grand Rapids.



Schedules may vary between full and half days and within 2 - 5 days per week.



Sibling discounts are available along with discounts for Orchard Hill Church members.

