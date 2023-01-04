Orchard Hill Day Camp: Field Trips, Crafts, Sports + More

orchard hill christian preschool and Child Care Center summer camp

Orchard Hill Summer Camp in Grand Rapids, MI

Orchard Hill Christian Preschool & Child Care Center
1465 Three Mile Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544

Summers at “The Hill” are like no other!

Weekly field trips, Christian teaching, arts/crafts, outdoor and gym space, bike and water days.

Come and experience why life on “The Hill” has been so different for the last 40 years!

Orchard Hill Summer Camp Details

Weeks Camp is Offered
June 5, June 12, June 19, June 26, July 3, July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31, Aug 7, Aug 14, Aug 21 - 2023

This Summer Camp At-A-Glance
AGES: Preschool, Elementary Kids
TYPE OF CAMP: Day Camp
CAMP CATEGORY: Field Trips & Excursions, Religious

orchard hill summer camps

What to Expect at Orchard Hill Christian Preschool and Child Care Center

Our summer camp experience is one of our most popular programs.

There are six separate classrooms which help to group the children appropriately according to age and grade level.

orchard hill summer camp


Enjoy Arts & Crafts, Sports, Dance, Swimming and Much More At Orchard Hill


Daily activities include Christian devotions, arts/crafts, gym and outside time and weekly local field trips.

Participants have the opportunity to choose dance, soccer, golf and swimming lessons as additional activities during the summer months as well.


The center has been a ministry of the Orchard Hill Church since 1982 and serves children between the ages of 2 1/2 - 12 years old and potty-trained.

The center has achieved 4 out of the 5 possible Quality Rating Stars by the State of Michigan and holds one of the highest reputations on the North West side of Grand Rapids.

Schedules may vary between full and half days and within 2 - 5 days per week.

Sibling discounts are available along with discounts for Orchard Hill Church members.


Orchard Hill Christian Preschool and Child Care Center
1465 THREE MILE RD NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544

(616) 784-4061

