Local Curbside Easter Dinner Options
Easter celebrations will be celebrated a bit differently this year, but several local restaurants are making it easy for you serve a delicious holiday meal at home:
⫸ Noco Provisions is offering carry out Easter Brunch packages to feed groups of 3 or 6. Quiche, house-smoked ham, and Build-your-own Avocado Mash with Toast are just a few of the tasty options. Order by NOON on Friday.
⫸ Preorder Dinner for FOUR Curbside Service from Water Tower Grille and Smokehouse in Belding. Includes mac and cheese, deconstructed street corn, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner rolls, strawberry salad, and 4 Slices of Apple Pie. You can even add on a 6-pack of beer if you’d like.
⫸ Call Bonefish Grill at (616) 949-7861 to place your order for an Easter Family Bundle. Featuring Wood-Grilled Mahi and Jumbo Shrimp with fresh citrus aioli, served with a family-style salad, fresh bread, two sides and a dessert duo for $49.9. Available 4/10-4/12.
⫸ Lucy’s Cafe has a Take-n-Bake Menu for 2, 4 or 6. Includes deviled eggs, scalloped potatoes, applewood smoked sliced ham, and more – with add on carrot cake and mimosa kit.
