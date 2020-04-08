Pin Reddit Flip Email 0 Shares

Local Curbside Easter Dinner Options

Easter celebrations will be celebrated a bit differently this year, but several local restaurants are making it easy for you serve a delicious holiday meal at home:

⫸ Noco Provisions is offering carry out Easter Brunch packages to feed groups of 3 or 6. Quiche, house-smoked ham, and Build-your-own Avocado Mash with Toast are just a few of the tasty options. Order by NOON on Friday.

⫸ Ais being served by. For $100, you’ll get your choice of ham or roast beef, cheesy potato casserole, carrot cake with caramel walnuts and more. Feeds 4-6. Order by 4 PM on Friday.

⫸ Preorder a Curbside Weekend Brunch from. Served hot in an oven-ready pan, you’ll get scrambled eggs with cheddar, fried potatoes, carrot cake pancakes and more.

⫸ Preorder Dinner for FOUR Curbside Service from Water Tower Grille and Smokehouse in Belding. Includes mac and cheese, deconstructed street corn, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner rolls, strawberry salad, and 4 Slices of Apple Pie. You can even add on a 6-pack of beer if you’d like.

⫸ Call Bonefish Grill at (616) 949-7861 to place your order for an Easter Family Bundle. Featuring Wood-Grilled Mahi and Jumbo Shrimp with fresh citrus aioli, served with a family-style salad, fresh bread, two sides and a dessert duo for $49.9. Available 4/10-4/12.

⫸ Get an Easter Meal Kit from. Call to pre-order dinner for 4 by Thursday at 4 pm. 616-900-9123

⫸ Lucy’s Cafe has a Take-n-Bake Menu for 2, 4 or 6. Includes deviled eggs, scalloped potatoes, applewood smoked sliced ham, and more – with add on carrot cake and mimosa kit.