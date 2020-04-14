Pin Reddit Flip Email 27 Shares

Our New Normal For Awhile, Thanks to COVID-19

It was almost a month ago that local businesses, dine-in restaurants, and other nonessential institutions had to shut down.

We were curious about how our lives have shifted in this brief yet profound period, so we surveyed our audience to learn more. 335 of you answered the 25 question survey last week (thank you!). Here’s the first look at what you said.

Most of Us Are Eating Take Out Food at Least Once a Week

Over half of our readers report getting takeout one to two times a week. Seven percent are bringing home restaurant food three to five times a week. 37% cook all of their meals at home.

Local Restaurants Are Important to Us A few survey respondents went out of their way to tell us that when they do eat out, local matters. We get takeout every other week. We look for small local businesses, not chain restaurants. When we eat out, we’re supporting a different local restaurant each week. I switch to support as many as I can. We have gotten Fratelli’s, Brick and Porter, The Garage Bar & Grill, Amore, Mosby’s Popcorn, Underground Cookie Club, Mike’s Wings, Polish Girl Catering, Wolfgangs Tasty Gyro Coney Island Only a few commentators listed places like Chick fil A, Qdoba, and Panera as destinations. The rest of the folks left us a laundry list of local restaurants that they’ve recently ordered takeout from. If you’re looking for restaurants to try during lock-down, here’s your list.

4 Roses Cafe

Amore Trattoria Italiana

Ando Sushi

Bangkok Taste

Big Bob’s Pizza

Brewery Vivant Curbside Delivery Info

Brick and Porter

Charlie’s Bar and Grille

Chuy’s Chinese

City Built

Daddy Pete’s BBQ

Donkey

Florentines in Grandville

Fratelli’s Kitchen & Bar

Garage Bar & Grill

Ginza

Gita Pita

Graydon’s Crossing

Hours and ordering info.

Harmony

New Hotel Mertens

Jaku

JT’s Pizza

Leon and sons

Licari’s

Little Bangkok

Luna

Maru

Matchbox

Menna’s

Mitten Brewing Co

Noco Provisions

Paradise Pizza

Peppino’s

Poke Toki

Railtown Brewery

Rezervoir Lounge

Rise Authentic Baking Co

Sanitary Fish & Market Place

The Sovengard

Terra

The Win

Tokyo Grill

TwoGuys Brewing

Vitales