Our New Normal For Awhile, Thanks to COVID-19
It was almost a month ago that local businesses, dine-in restaurants, and other nonessential institutions had to shut down.
We were curious about how our lives have shifted in this brief yet profound period, so we surveyed our audience to learn more. 335 of you answered the 25 question survey last week (thank you!). Here’s the first look at what you said.
Most of Us Are Eating Take Out Food at Least Once a Week
Over half of our readers report getting takeout one to two times a week. Seven percent are bringing home restaurant food three to five times a week. 37% cook all of their meals at home.
Local Restaurants Are Important to Us
A few survey respondents went out of their way to tell us that when they do eat out, local matters.
We get takeout every other week. We look for small local businesses, not chain restaurants.
When we eat out, we’re supporting a different local restaurant each week.
I switch to support as many as I can. We have gotten Fratelli’s, Brick and Porter, The Garage Bar & Grill, Amore, Mosby’s Popcorn, Underground Cookie Club, Mike’s Wings, Polish Girl Catering, Wolfgangs Tasty Gyro Coney Island
Only a few commentators listed places like Chick fil A, Qdoba, and Panera as destinations. The rest of the folks left us a laundry list of local restaurants that they’ve recently ordered takeout from.
