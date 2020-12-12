Pen Pals Needed: New, Local Program Encourages You to Send Kid Art and Letters to Nursing Home & Assisted Living Residents this Winter. This is Something the Whole Family Can Do.

West MI Nurse Starts Pen Pal Program to Connect Elderly with Local Families

Need proof that the holiday spirit is alive and well in West Michigan? For starters, we’re seeing more Christmas lights out this year than any recent year.

But even beyond that, we’re seeing people caring for people in new ways through this pandemic, which is what the holiday season is all about for many.

Enter Audrey Wendt, the same mom/nurse that brought us the Buchanan Elementary School Supply Drive in October 2020.

This time, her project is a locally-focused pen pal project that connects families and elderly nursing home residents. It’s called “Make A Friend, Save A Life” and it’s asking for pen pals to join up, especially if they can include kid art in their submissions.

Noticing a Need in the Elderly Population

Audrey is wired to see people.

She tells us, “I am a nurse at the Butterworth Emergency Department and I felt God’s pull on my heart to start something that would bring joy to people during this difficult time in our world.

Being a member of the medical community right now is tough and I knew that I had to find something that could lift up our spirits. What better way to do this than to feel the happiness of helping another human in need! The one thing that I firmly believe can do this, is through connection.

Connecting with another human being. To know that you are not alone in this messy life and that someone else cares about you. There is something raw and therapeutic about writing a letter and that, in itself, is beautiful.”

The Make A Friend, Save A Life pen pal project first began a few weeks ago because Audrey saw an increase in depression across all age groups. She specifically chose the elderly generation for this project because, as a local nursing coordinator put it, “The people that we are trying to protect the most are hurting the most”.

“Many of these people in the nursing facilities or assisted living homes have been in strict quarantine since March. That is a very long time. When these people come to my ER for various complaints, it is clear that they are exceptionally lonely. My hope is that we can give these people joy that they might otherwise not have, and give them the strength to get through these coming winter months. There is light on the horizon and we just have to carry each other to it.”

How the West MI Pen Pal Project Works

A nursing facility contacts Audrey via email with a mini bio on each elderly resident that wishes to participate.

Audrey then posts the bios and info on the WEcareGR Facebook group.

Examples of mini bios shared in the group:

Yvonne – loves travelling and casinos, the best jobs that she ever had were working for Eastern Airlines and Consumers’ Power (fun fact: she still works), one good thing that happened this year is that she was able to take a few trips with her daughters this summer, and she loves watching old TV shows Karen – loves sewing and learning about quilting, making clothing protectors (bibs for adults)/microwave bowl holders/totes, the best job she ever had was being a volunteer secretary at a mission church, she learns more and more each day that the Lord is in control and that he loves us (sin and all), wants to thank healthcare workers for their service! Bill – used to enjoy golf and bowling, enjoys following sports (go Chicago teams and Ilinni), the best job he ever had was working as an assistant for Public Relations in two Chicago newspapers, the best thing that happened to him this year was voting for Joe Biden, and he wishes that the pandemic will end soon and give our heroic medical people a break! (He also wishes that he could retreat to an island with lots of beer!)

At that point, someone in the community (many current FB group members are Audrey’s co-workers at the Butterworth ER , as well as her personal connections) chooses the name of a resident to become pen pals with.

The pen pals write at least one letter every two weeks and will do this for the upcoming winter months. They are already finding people form very special bonds in just a few weeks.

The resident’s full names or facility they are at is never posted on social media for privacy reasons. One facility even assigned old movie star names to people’s bios so that they were able to take part. This project also takes the names of elderly residents who are unable to write but would love to receive cards and artwork from children and match them up as well.

One other part that has recently emerged from this project and is quickly expanding, is something called The Art Box.

Audrey says,” We are receiving feedback from nursing homes that artwork is like gold to the elderly individuals, especially artwork from children! So we got creative and, thanks to a generous individual that donated wooden crates, the idea of “The Art Box” emerged! Local elementary schools and businesses are putting an “Art Box” in their lobbies to collect old and new artwork from children/adults. We already have SO many submissions but NEED a lot more! My goal is to deliver 1,000 pieces of art to different nursing facilities in the coming months!”

A generous individual donated wooden boxes to give people an easy way for people to send in their artwork.

This artwork can be anything from colored-in pages from a coloring book, or stick-figure pencil drawings.

So many parents out there that have more pictures than they know what to do with! Finger Paintings, silly pictures- they will take it all! Now you don’t have to feel guilty about throwing that artwork away.

Audrey is currently working on locations around Grand Rapids to place Art Boxes. At this time, they are located at several Elementary Schools in Forest Hills. If you want your child’s school or your local business to have an “Art Box” – or want your family member’s nursing home to receive artwork (with a caring note attached to each piece) delivered to their facility- email Audrey at [email protected]

Pen Pal Project Is Making a Difference

When a few elderly participants were asked what the Make a Friend, Save a Life pen pal project meant to them, this is what they had to say:

The family sent a picture; they are a beautiful family – two children and a golden retriever. The father is movie star handsome! She is movie star pretty! Believe it or not, even the dog was smiling! I hope they keep smiling. ” The letter was wonderful! “I would love to meet them and hug them. I know I will love them! I want to hear more about that dog.” – Berta Dykhuis

I think it is going to be fun. My girl is so interesting! “She is going to be getting married soon, and I want to hear MORE about that dog, Murphy! – Joan Kirchhoff

I am overwhelmed by the pictures. I have no grandchildren, so it means a lot to see a baby. – Terri Whymer

Younger program participants report that the project is impacting them as well:

Lindsay Zolynsky says, “This project means so much to me and my family. My husband and I are both nurses and we’ve seen the impact COVID has had on family visitation through the hospital and care facilities, and we want to help. We look forward to getting to know our Maggie, and offering her the opportunity to get to know us. It will be so fun to make a new friend and learn a thing or two from someone with wonderful life experience.”

Lucy (2) and Emerson (3) our two children, and we have another little girl due in March

How to Get Involved

How can you learn more?

Join the WEcareGR group on Facebook to see the listed pen pals.

Do you know a nursing home that would like to join in the fun and receive letters, cards, and art?

Would your child’s school or your business want an Art Box to collect artwork for the nursing homes?

Email Audrey at [email protected] to get involved.

We thank Audrey for her tireless work in building our community!

