Flower Fans, Ann Arbor’s Outrageous Peony Garden 2024 is Calling!

Dive Into Peony Season in Ann Arbor

Got a nose for blooms? You won’t want to miss the peony paradise popping off in SE Michigan this spring!

Every May, Ann Arbor’s Nichols Arboretum transforms into an irresistible peony paradise – but you have to time it right to be blessed by the blooms.

If you think your eyes can handle seeing 800 peonies open into an explosion of color, then know that full bloom is on track for Memorial Day weekend through early June.

* by guest writer Kate Overbeek