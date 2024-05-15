Flower Fans, Ann Arbor’s Outrageous Peony Garden 2024 is Calling!

Nichols Arboretum Peony Garden people in garden

Dive Into Peony Season in Ann Arbor

Got a nose for blooms? You won’t want to miss the peony paradise popping off in SE Michigan this spring!

Every May, Ann Arbor’s Nichols Arboretum transforms into an irresistible peony paradise – but you have to time it right to be blessed by the blooms.

If you think your eyes can handle seeing 800 peonies open into an explosion of color, then know that full bloom is on track for Memorial Day weekend through early June.

peony garden at U of M

Things to Do at the W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind experience at the W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden:

Photographers, grab your camera and capture the big, bold beauties in their prime.

Artists, settle in, set up shop, and use those brushes and palettes to paint your heart out. 

Everyone, take a stroll through the gardens and soak in the sights and aromas. Use the gardens’ walking guides, peony facts, and peony maps to help you navigate.

While You’re There

Make a day out of your visit and swing by the Campus Farm to see how U of M students are digging into conservation.  

Or explore the Horner-McLaughlin Woods and the Mud Lake Bog

Plan Your Peony Visit

The cheery peonies will bloom over three weeks, typically from late May through early June 2024.  

peonies coming into bloom at nichols arboretum

Admission and Hours

Nichols Arborteum (where you’ll find the peonies) and the Matthaei Botanical Gardens are both FREE to visit for all ages – no tickets required.

LocationHours
Nichols Arboretum
1610 Washington Hts, Ann Arbor, MI 48104		Open seven days a week, sunrise to sunset. 
Matthaei Botanical Gardens
1800 N Dixboro Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105		Tues – Sun: 10 AM – 4:30 PM
Wed: 10 AM – 8 PM 
Closed Mondays

See You There?

Spring into action and make sure your cameras and canvases are ready for the Ann Arbor Peony Spectacular.

