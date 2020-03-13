In light of the rapidly developing coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), many local organizations are canceling or postponing events. Please check with venues before heading out.
Exposure Location List includes MSA Woodland and 28th St. Restaurants
Oakland County Health Division (OCHD) in Michigan has released dates and locations of possible coronavirus exposure along the 28th St. corridor in Kentwood and Cascade in Greater Grand Rapids.
Oakland County is the location of at least two confirmed COVID19 coronavirus cases.
Locations include:
March 6, 2020
- Five Guys, 3561 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 6:30-7:00 p.m.
March 7, 2020
- MSA Woodland, 2100 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Texas Roadhouse, 3776 28th SE, Kentwood, 4:30-6:15 p.m.
- Subway, 6260 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- Jimmy Johns, 5925 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Out of an abundance of caution, anyone that was present at the following locations on the dates and times listed below should be alert for symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
If any develop, stay at home and promptly call a healthcare provider or hospital prior to arriving so that the appropriate preventive measures can be put in place.
