Creat-d! Art Camps at Pour-d: Hands-On Design and Art Festival for Inventive Kids

This Summer Camp At-A-Glance

AGES: Elementary, Middle School, High School Kids

TYPE OF CAMP: Day Camp

CAMP CATEGORY: Art, Design & Making



Camp Creat-d is an art camp and festival designed specifically for kids.



Join us for a summer of art, all participants have the opportunity to participate in a citywide gallery show and enjoy the creat-d festival at Pour-d!







Camp Creat-d Happens In Three Parts





Part 1 - Kids Art Camps



Art camps take place at the pour-d studio, We have two months of creating and exploration in painting, sculpture, mixed media, drawing and so much more!



Part 2 - The Show!



Kids who attend our camps are invited to participate in showing their work for two weeks in the downtown Rockford area, we want them to feel excited and proud of what they have achieved during the summer.



There will be a closing party with prizes, games and entertainment.









Part 3 - The Book



Finally Pour-d will be creating a commemorative book of the festival which will be available to purchase. All profits from this book will be used to produce art kits for charity.



We cant wait to meet you and get creating!







