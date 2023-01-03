Creat-d! Art Camps at Pour-d: Hands-On Design and Art Festival for Inventive Kids

Pour-d Summer Camp in Rockford, MI
Creat-d! Art Camps at Pour-d
39 Courtland St, Rockford, MI 49341
Camp Creat-d is an art camp and festival designed specifically for kids.
Join us for a summer of art, all participants have the opportunity to participate in a citywide gallery show and enjoy the creat-d festival at Pour-d!
Pour-d Art Camp Details
Weeks Camp is Offered
June 12, June 19, June 26, July 3, July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31, Aug 7 - 2023
TYPE OF CAMP: Day Camp
CAMP CATEGORY: Art, Design & Making
What to Expect at Camp Creat-d! Art Camps at Pour-d
Camp Creat-d Happens In Three Parts
Part 1 - Kids Art Camps
Art camps take place at the pour-d studio, We have two months of creating and exploration in painting, sculpture, mixed media, drawing and so much more!
Part 2 - The Show!
Kids who attend our camps are invited to participate in showing their work for two weeks in the downtown Rockford area, we want them to feel excited and proud of what they have achieved during the summer.
There will be a closing party with prizes, games and entertainment.
Part 3 - The Book
Finally Pour-d will be creating a commemorative book of the festival which will be available to purchase. All profits from this book will be used to produce art kits for charity.
We cant wait to meet you and get creating!
