R-Athletics Summer Camps
Summer adventures await at R-Athletics Summer Camps! Let your imagination soar at our 23 camps!
CAMP HIGHLIGHTS
Day camp
Great for sports lovers
Themed and specialty camps available
Extended Care Available
AGES SERVED
Preschool
Elementary
What You Can Expect at R-Athletics Summer Camps
Experience ninja missions, laser tag/NERF battles, obstacle courses, princess dresses, water games, crafts, contests and more!
R-Athletics offers 3 different camps daily.
R-Athletics Summer Camps are offered Monday through Thursday. Morning sessions run from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM and afternoon sessions run from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM.
Extended play is offered from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM – 5:15 PM.
New camps are offered every week. All camps offer different daily-themed activities, free play, crafts, outdoor activities (weather permitting), snacks and fun!
R-Athletics Summer Camps Session Details
R-ATHLETICS SUMMER CAMPS 2020
WEEK 1: June 22-25
AM: Circus/Carnival Camp
PM: Ninja Mission OR Gymnastics Camp
WEEK 2: June 29-July 2
AM: Dare Devil/Adventure Camp
PM: Glitz & Glam OR Land of the Dinosaurs
R-Athletics will be closed July 6-12
WEEK 3: July 13-16
AM: Laser Tag/NERF
PM: American Girl Doll OR Super Mario
WEEK 4: July 20-23
AM: Superheroes/Princess and Unicorn
PM: Craft Camp OR Ninja Mission
WEEK 5: July 27-30
AM: Wacky Water
PM: Wacky Water
WEEK 6: August 3-6
AM: Pirates and Mermaids
PM: Disney Divas OR Ninja Mission
WEEK 7: August 10-13
AM: Flips and Tricks
PM: Barbie Doll OR Laser Tag/NERF Camp
WEEK 8: August 17-20
AM: Skills and Thrills
PM: Pokemon OR Frozen 2
R-Athletics Summer Camps Contact Info
PHONE: 616-957-4900
ADDRESS: 2845 Thornhills Avenue SE, Suite A, Grand Rapids, MI 49546