Adventure Awaits at R-Athletics Summer Camps

By / May 6, 2020
R-Athletics Summer Camp 2020

R-Athletics Summer Camps

Summer adventures await at R-Athletics Summer Camps! Let your imagination soar at our 23 camps!

CAMP HIGHLIGHTS

  • Day camp

  • Great for sports lovers

  • Themed and specialty camps available

  • Extended Care Available

AGES SERVED

  • Preschool

  • Elementary

What You Can Expect at R-Athletics Summer Camps

Experience ninja missions, laser tag/NERF battles, obstacle courses, princess dresses, water games, crafts, contests and more!

R-Athletics offers 3 different camps daily.

R-Athletics Summer Camps are offered Monday through Thursday. Morning sessions run from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM and afternoon sessions run from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

Extended play is offered from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM  and 4:00 PM – 5:15 PM.

New camps are offered every week. All camps offer different daily-themed activities, free play, crafts, outdoor activities (weather permitting), snacks and fun!

R-Athletics Summer Camps Session Details

R-ATHLETICS SUMMER CAMPS 2020

WEEK 1: June 22-25
AM: Circus/Carnival Camp
PM: Ninja Mission OR Gymnastics Camp

WEEK 2: June 29-July 2
AM: Dare Devil/Adventure Camp
PM: Glitz & Glam OR Land of the Dinosaurs

R-Athletics will be closed July 6-12

WEEK 3: July 13-16
AM: Laser Tag/NERF
PM: American Girl Doll OR Super Mario

WEEK 4: July 20-23
AM: Superheroes/Princess and Unicorn
PM: Craft Camp OR Ninja Mission

WEEK 5: July 27-30
AM: Wacky Water
PM: Wacky Water

WEEK 6: August 3-6
AM: Pirates and Mermaids
PM: Disney Divas OR Ninja Mission

WEEK 7: August 10-13
AM: Flips and Tricks
PM: Barbie Doll OR Laser Tag/NERF Camp

WEEK 8: August 17-20
AM: Skills and Thrills
PM: Pokemon OR Frozen 2

R-Athletics Summer Camps Contact Info

PHONE: 616-957-4900

WEBSITE

FACEBOOK PAGE

INSTAGRAM

ADDRESS: 2845 Thornhills Avenue SE, Suite A, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

