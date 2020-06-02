Reopening: Millennium Park Beaches, Splash Pad & Other Kent County Park Beaches. Plus Playgrounds!

Millennium Park and other Kent County Park Destinations Plan to Reopen
A big sigh of relief can be had for those relying on public beaches for cooling in the summer.
The Kent County Parks Department has posted updates on their website indicating the reopening timeline for the beaches and other amenities that they manage.
REOPENING THE BEACHES
Here’s a reopening timeline:
June 3rd
Beaches at Millennium Park, Myers Lake, Long Lake, and Wabasis Lake will reopen.
Playgrounds will open starting June 3 but will not be sanitized. Signs will be posted to indicate this.
June 5th
Restrooms at all Kent County Parks will reopen with enhanced cleaning protocols.
June 8th
Millennium Park Splash Pad tentatively reopens. Capacity restrictions will be in place.
June 12th
Wabasis Lake Park & Campground will reopen.
Open Now
Disc Golf Courses at Brewer Park, Fallasburg Park, and Johnson Park are currently open.
We are still waiting on decisions from local municipalities, like the City of Grand Rapids, on whether or not their playground equipment, splash pads, or beaches will be open for the summer.