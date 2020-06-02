Reopening: Millennium Park Beaches, Splash Pad & Other Kent County Park Beaches. Plus Playgrounds!

By / June 2, 2020
millennium park splash pad - siemens

Millennium Park and other Kent County Park Destinations Plan to Reopen

A big sigh of relief can be had for those relying on public beaches for cooling in the summer.

The Kent County Parks Department has posted updates on their website indicating the reopening timeline for the beaches and other amenities that they manage.

REOPENING THE BEACHES

Here’s a reopening timeline:

June 3rd

Beaches at Millennium Park, Myers Lake, Long Lake, and Wabasis Lake will reopen.

Playgrounds will open starting June 3 but will not be sanitized. Signs will be posted to indicate this.

June 5th

Restrooms at all Kent County Parks will reopen with enhanced cleaning protocols.

June 8th

Millennium Park Splash Pad tentatively reopens. Capacity restrictions will be in place.

June 12th

Wabasis Lake Park & Campground will reopen.

Open Now

Disc Golf Courses at Brewer Park, Fallasburg Park, and Johnson Park are currently open.

We are still waiting on decisions from local municipalities, like the City of Grand Rapids, on whether or not their playground equipment, splash pads, or beaches will be open for the summer.

Full List of Splash Pads »

Millennium-Park-splash-pad-Grand-Rapids

WARM WEATHER FUN 

Summer Camp List »
Berry Patches »
Best Beaches »
Splash Pads & Pools »
Top Campgrounds »
Best Parks »
Hiking »
Mega Summer Fun List »
Outdoor Michigan Summer »

Join Us Four Nights a Week

We’ll keep you up-to-date with what’s up for families – in a fun way – 4 nights a week. No spam. Just real parents looping you in.


Share2K
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Flip
Email
2K Shares

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *